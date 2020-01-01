More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Frank Lampards on Chelsea draw and Zaha links
Chelsea’s Lampard: ‘We were lucky not to lose,’ squashes Zaha gossip

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2020, 10:18 AM EST
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard isn’t taking any comfort from the quality of Brighton’s Wednesday equalizer.

The Blues allowed a late overhead kick goal from Alireza Jahanbakhsh to start 2020 off with a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

That nullified Cesar Azpilicueta’s 10th minute goal, the only “big chance” created by the Blues all day.

“We weren’t ruthless enough,” Lampard said. “We got the goal and we had the possession. But we just didn’t kill the game off. We allowed them to stay in the game. In the end it was a wonder goal but we were lucky not to lose the game.”

The loss fails to build on a 2-1 comeback win over Arsenal and means Chelsea still hasn’t won consecutive matches since late October defeats of Ajax and Burnley.

Lampard says the Blues threw away two points due to sloppiness.

“You have to deal with it in games, it’s part of the process,” he said, via Football.London. “You can accuse for a lack of fight and urgency but today was a lack of quality on the ball. We just decided to not keep doing the simple things, not taking opportunities to score.”

The manager also laughed off links to Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, saying. “I won’t talk about him because he’s not in our plans.” He claims Chelsea will do its transfer work behind closed doors.

Watford holds on through red card to topple Wolves

Watford Wolves recap
By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2020, 12:18 PM EST
Watford built a two-goal lead and held on through a 71st minute red card to beat Wolves 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Wednesday.

Nigel Pearson‘s men have now won three of four matches and are two points back of safety with 19 points.

Gerard Deulofeu and Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the goals, the latter on his 27th birthday.

As for Wolves, they fail in a bid to strengthen their top-end credentials and sit seventh with 30 points.

Three things we learned

1. Deulofeu one of the season’s X-factors: Watford got 10 league goals with five assists out of the Spaniard last season, but the 25-year-old hasn’t been able to do as much this go-round. Ismaila Sarr is now humming along, too, and Watford’s attack finding it footing.

Wednesday’s goal was Deulofeu’s fourth of the season, and it’s interesting to note the change in production from his first Premier League stint. At Everton, Deulofeu had eight goals and 19 assists in 75 matches, compared to now 17 and eight in 63 for the Hornets.

2. Wolves losing hope of Top Four: Wolves are playing as many games as anyone in Europe, and maybe this was all a big ask given the brutal fixture list; Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men were unlucky versus Liverpool but not sharp enough Wednesday in losing a second-successive loss. Their twin wins over Man City show that anything is possible, but they really needed to grab these points before the Europa League fixture list begins to torture them again.

3. Mentality fixed under Pearson: Nigel Pearson’s men could’ve wilted given the opposition and the red card, but stood firm against a very good Wolves side to move even closer to the safe spaces. They’ll finish the day between two and four points back of safety, which seemed silly mere weeks ago. Right now, it looks like Watford has a chance to return to their plucky and potent team of last season.

Man of the Match: Most of the best individual days belonged to Wolves, but Deulofeu was part of a lively attack and gets our nod.

Conor Coady sent Matt Doherty through to goal in the 13th minute, but Ben Foster continued his fine form with a big save.

Wolves wanted a penalty when Pedro Neto hit the deck in the box, but a yellow card was given and VAR stayed with the call.

Deulofeu gave Watford the lead with a curling finish around Rui Patricio. Ismaila Sarr continued his good form with the assist, as the Hornets scored with their fifth attempt of the night.

Sarr came close to a goal of his own when Troy Deeney played him into the right of the 18.

Doucoure made it 2-0 coming out of the break when Deulofeu dribbled to the middle and laid off wide, a hard deflected strike leaving Patricio for dead.

The hour mark saw the match back in play thanks to Neto’s first Premier League goal, a deflected effort from distance.

Jonny Otto won a dangerous free kick for Wolves and a man advantage, too, when he was fouled by Christian Kabasele in the 72nd. The Watford defender sent off, and Wolves were unable to equalize up a man over 19 minutes.

Southampton beat woeful Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2020, 12:09 PM EST
Southampton secured their fifth win in their last eight Premier League games as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at St Mary’s on New Year’s Day.

Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s side should have won by a more comfortable margin but Danny Ings‘ superb first half goal was enough to beat Jose Mourinho’s Spurs who were poor throughout.

To add insult to injury Harry Kane hobbled off injured as Spurs lost a great chance to make up ground in the top four race.

With the win Southampton move to 25 points for the season and up to 11th in the table, while Tottenham are on 30 points.

3 things we learned

1. Kane’s injury a huge concern: Harry Kane injured his hamstring as he scored a goal from an offside position and that is a big problem for Mourinho and Spurs. Heung-Min Son will step up as he returns from suspension but Kane’s absence will leave a massive hole in Tottenham’s attack. He’s not just a supreme goalscorer and he doesn’t get enough credit for his hold-up play and creativity in the final third. At a pivotal point in the season the last thing Spurs wanted was Kane injuring his hamstring after the busy festive period.

2. Spurs’ woeful defending continues: Tottenham haven’t kept a clean sheet away from home in the Premier League for one year. One year. They’ve now conceded 18 goals since Mourinho arrived and a coach who prides himself on his defensive organization was miserable on the sidelines at St Mary’s. He needs to add new defenders across his back four in January or this summer because he’s tried pretty much every combination possible and it isn’t working. Vertonghen and Alderweireld were run ragged by Southampton’s pacy attackers and that is a reoccurring theme for whoever Spurs play against.

3. Saints’ improved defense, Ings deliver: Danny Ings is in the form of his life for his hometown club. He has scored 12 goals in his last 14 starts for Saints and has been hugely important to Southampton’s turnaround in form, but just as important has been their defensive improvement. Their clean sheet against Spurs was their first at home since February last year against Fulham. Bednarek and Stephens have been rocks at the heart of their defense and Cedric and Bertrand solid at full back. Saints have found the right balance at the back and their season has taken off.

Man of the Match: Jack Stephens – Yet another towering display from the center back who has been ever present after their 9-0 drubbing by Leicester. Kept Kane quiet and held everything together. A massive performance.

Southampton had a great chance to take the lead but Cedric, totally unmarked, headed wide at the back post after Ryan Bertrand found him.

At the other end Harry Kane’s shot deflected towards the top corner but Alex McCarthy saved well.

Nathan Redmond then dribbled into the box and his low shot was saved by Paulo Gazzaniga and Spurs cleared just as Stuart Armstrong looked set to tap home the rebound.

Ings then put Southampton ahead as one long ball over the top caught out Tottenham’s defense and Ings lobbed the ball over Toby Alderweireld‘s head with his first touch and finished with his second.

Tanguy Ndombele was forced off with an early injury and Dele Alli went down in the box looking for a penalty kick but Spurs couldn’t get going.

Alderweireld deflected Redmond’s shot wide after great work from Armstrong as Saints ripped open Spurs’ defense time and time again in the first half.

Spurs improved going forward at the end of the first half as Kane’s shot from distance was spilled by McCarthy but Southampton’s goalkeeper redeemed himself as he saved at the feet of Alli. From the resulting corner Jan Vertonghen smashed over the bar as a glorious chance came and went.

At the start of the second half Redmond volleyed over the bar as he was left completely unmarked by Spurs.

Saints then had a big shout for a penalty kick for a handball on Alderweireld but Mike Dean didn’t award it and VAR was used and didn’t overturn his decision.

Tottenham had plenty of the ball but struggled to carve out any clear chances, as Kane then injured himself.

Spurs’ captain stretched to flick home a free kick but the offside flag went up and not only was the goal disallowed but Kane hobbled off with a hamstring injury.

Late on Tottenham threw everything at Southampton but the hosts held on fairly comfortably to seal a huge win in their battle against relegation.

Gorgeous goals lead Leicester City at Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2020, 11:58 AM EST
James Maddison and Hamza Choudhury scored audacious goals as Leicester City smashed injury-ravaged 10-man Newcastle 3-0 on Wednesday at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies were down to 10 men shortly after halftime due to three injury-forced substitutions by half and a Fabian Schar 46th minute leg ailment.

Ayoze Perez also scored for Leicester City, who move onto 45 points. That total is 20 better than the 12th place Magpies.

Three things we learned

1. Magpies mistakes again put them under fire: Former Newcastle striker Perez scored 42 Premier League goals for Newcastle, and the Florian Lejeune made sure the Spaniard felt right at home. The Frenchman made a horrible mistake to gift Perez his opener, then another bad pass that set up Maddison for his remarkable goal. Speaking of which…

2. Talisman Maddison delivers: Maddison’s sixth goal of the season and first six matches was sensational. The Foxes are now 7-1-1 in league play when the 23-year-old ex-Norwich City man scores or assists.

3. Injuries hamper any comeback bid: It’s unlikely that Steve Bruce‘s preferred three subs to chase a result were two fullbacks and a tempo-keeping midfielder. Injuries to Jonjo Shelvey, Javi Manquillo, and Jetro Willems meant that the Magpies used all of their subs by the start of the second half. That’s when Fabian Schar pulled his hamstring. Scathing fixture list comments forthcoming, we’re sure.

Man of the Match: Maddison, with a nod to Wilfred Ndidi.

Leicester sounded the first alarm of the match, forcing Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka to make an in-tight save.

Dubravka made another save in the 15th on Youri Tielemans, and Federico Fernandez cleared the danger.

Joelinton ran onto a long ball and poked over Kasper Schmeichel, but the ball bounded off frame to add to the Brazilian’s near season-long frustrations.

The Foxes made another horrible defensive error to let Leicester in front. Florian Lejeune played a silly cross 18 pass that Perez picked off and put behind his former goalkeeper.

Lejeune made another huge mistake to set up Maddison with moments, though the English attacker had plenty to do in hammering the second goal past Dubravka.

Shelvey tried to help Newcastle answer with a terrific cross moments later, but Miguel Almiron’s header attempt was poor.

Kelechi Iheanacho should’ve had it 3-0, but Fabian Schar and Dubravka conspired to keep the ball out of the goal.

Youri Tielemans set up Ayoze Perez for a long break with Iheanacho, and Dubravka made superb saves on both players in succession to keep the Newcastle’s deficit at two.

Then, this. Please Hamza, don’t hurt ’em (Layers of meaning there, yeah?).

Watch Live: Man City-Everton among three 12:30 p.m. ET kickoffs

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2020, 11:46 AM EST
Three more Premier League matches continue the New Year’s Day fun at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Man City hosts Everton in a bid to keep pace with Leicester City, as City keeper Ederson misses out on the 18 due to sickness.

Elsewhere, David Moyes begins his second spell in charge of West Ham with a visit from Bournemouth.

Finally, Crystal Palace heads to Norwich City in the third match of the early afternoon.

The schedule for the three games at 12:30 p.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

12:30 p.m. ET: Man City v. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Norwich City v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]