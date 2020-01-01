Luiz: Arsenal ‘going to do big things’ under Arteta

David Luiz has proclaimed that Arsenal will “do big things in the future” now that Mikel Arteta has registered his first win, a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Wednesday.
[ MORE: Solskjaer: Pogba “out for a few weeks” with ankle injury ]
Arsenal thoroughly outplayed the Red Devils in the first half before limping their two-goal advantage over the finish line in the second half. After the game, Luiz revealed the improved mood around the club since Arteta was appointed nearly two weeks ago — quotes from the BBC:
“We were great in the first half and showed a maturity in the second. We have to be honest and admit physically we are not ready, but you have to show heart and this team is ready to change a lot of things. We showed that today and we are going to do big things in the future.
“Mikel Arteta is a great coach, he was a great player. I think he can improve every player. And in life when you are happy results can be different. If you work with happiness and believing what you are doing it is totally different. Our season started very bad, but things can change.”
As for Arteta, all of the credit for Wednesday’s result goes to two groups of people: the players and the fans.
“It feels great, incredible. I’m so happy and proud of the players and the performance they put in.
“It was much better in the first half than the second. Everything we planned to do worked really well. We had enough chances to put the game to bed much earlier. Physically the level dropped in the second half but the commitment and desire was terrific.
“Right from the start I could feel a different atmosphere. Thank you so much to the fans because we really need them. The players play so much better when they are behind us. Hopefully we gave them something to be proud of today.
“I try to help the players as much as possible and give them the right structure to feel comfortable. But they have to deliver and I’m so happy they are doing that at the moment. The performances are getting better so I was desperate for the win and we got it.”