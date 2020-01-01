More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Palace grab VAR-assisted draw at Norwich

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2020, 2:46 PM EST
Norwich City were pegged back late on by Crystal Palace to draw 1-1 as VAR once again denied the Canaries victory in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Todd Cantwell gave them a deserved lead but they squandered several chances and Connor Wickham then had a goal awarded via VAR after it was initially given offside on the pitch.

With the point Norwich stay bottom of the table on 14 points and are seven points from safety, while Palace are on 28 points and remain in the hunt for Europe.

3 things we learned

1. Zaha wins superb battle with Aarons: This was a great battle between a winger and full back as Aarons got the better of Zaha in the first half but Zaha’s quality shone through late on to create the equalizer. Aarons caught Zaha with a meaty challenge in the second half and that showed that he was getting tired. Zaha got better the longer the game went on and as rumors circulate that Chelsea want to push hard to sign him in January, his recent form proves he is one of the best out-and-out wingers in the PL. If not the best. Aarons, just 19 years, will also be a man in demand at the end of this season as a price tag of $55 million has been slapped on his head. On this viewing it is easy to understand why.

2. VAR hits Norwich again: They had decisions go against them in their 2-2 draw against Tottenham and Norwich were again hit by VAR. Wickham was onside by an outstretched kneecap and the Canaries will be cursing their luck as they had ample chances to put the game to bed when they were 1-0 up. VAR correctly ruled the goal onside and it denied Norwich a big win on a day when plenty of other teams around them at the bottom secured victories.

3. Canaries cut adrift: Norwich are now seven points adrift at the bottom and Daniel Farke‘s side are starting to show that they have the lowest budget in the Premier League. They’ve now gone eight games without a win and they are so close to turning draws into victories but that extra bit of quality just isn’t there. Do they spend big in January to try and stay up? Or do they call it quits and build for another promotion push? Probably the latter as they are becoming the ultimate yo-yo team.

Man of the Match: Emiliano Buendia – Set up the first goal, made Norwich tick and although he faded a little, he has real quality on the ball. He will be in the PL next season, but maybe not with Norwich.

Norwich got off to a perfect start as Emiliano Buendia and Cantwell combined and after the former had a shock blocked, the ball fell to the latter who finished to send Carrow Road wild.

Pukki then had a goal correctly chalked off for being offside as the Canaries were slick in attack and causing Crystal Palace’s banged up defense plenty of problems with their movement.

The Eagles played their way into the game with Wilfried Zaha their main target but he was involved in a tough battle with young Norwich right back Max Aarons.

Palace had a huge chance to equalize just before half time as Jairo Riedewald was played in but decided to pass instead of having a shot and James McArthur‘s shot was superbly blocked with Tim Krul out of his goal.

Zaha was a growing influence in the game but Norwich almost doubled their lead but James Tomkins defended Pukki well and Aarons then pulled a shot wide.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

In the second half Palace dominated the play as Norwich sat back and tried to manage the game.

Vicente Guaita saved superbly from Buendia’s free kick ahead of a tense final 30 minutes in Norfolk. Max Meyer turned well but his low shot lacked the power to concern Tim Krul.

Alex Tettey‘s shot was deflected wide and Mario Vrancic couldn’t convert at the near post as the game turned into an end-to-end encounter, as Jordan Ayew‘s cross somehow evaded everyone as Palace pushed hard for a late equalizer.

Norwich hit the crossbar through Kenny McLean as they poured forward but at the other end Luka Milivojevic‘s free kick was flicked on by a Norwich defender and somehow missed every single Palace player as it went out for a corner.

Zaha flashed a few wild efforts off target and he then got the better of Aarons and whipped in a superb cross which substitute Wickham tapped home but the offside flag went up.

However, VAR was used and after a lengthy delay the goal was awarded as Wickham was kept onside by a Norwich kneecap as the former Ipswich Town striker scored against their fierce rivals to make it 1-1.

Premier League Preview: Liverpool v. Sheffield United

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2020, 6:50 PM EST
The hectic holiday period has but one day — and one game — left before Premier League clubs get a weekend off turn their attention to the FA Cup this weekend. Leaders Liverpool can re-establish their 13-point lead, with a game in hand, on second-place Leicester City with a win over the 2019-20 season’s most surprising side thus far, 8th-place Sheffield United, at Anfield (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

Leicester cut Liverpool’s lead down to 10 points with their 3-0 dismantling of Newcastle United on Wednesday, while Manchester City trimmed their own deficit to 11 points with their 2-1 win over Everton.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

With 55 points (out of 57) from their first 19 games, Liverpool are on pace (109) to not only break, but shatter, Man City’s single-season points record (100) from two seasons ago.

As for Sheffield United, the Blades will be aiming to replicate their strong first half of the season and become the latest newly promoted side to crack the PL’s top-half in season no. 1. Wolverhampton Wanderers finished seventh last season; with Norwich City (20th) and Aston Villa (17th) mired at the bottom of the table, it is solely up to Sheffield United to carry the flag for the Championship graduates.

Injuries/suspensions

Liverpool: OUT – Fabinho (ankle), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ankle), Joel Matip (knee), Dejan Lovren (hamstring), Nathaniel Clyne (knee)

Sheffield Utd: OUT – John Lundstram (ankle)

Projected lineups

Liverpool: Alisson — Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson — Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita — Salah, Firmino, Mane

Sheffield Utd: Henderson — Basham, Egan, O’Connell — Baldock, Besic, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens — Robinson, Mousset

What they’re saying

Adam Lallana, on finishing the job: “We can’t take our foot off the gas. We want to maintain that form going into the new year and keep Anfield a fortress.”

Muhamed Besic, on bouncing back quickly: “We have to concentrate now on recovering and then go again against Liverpool. We are a really, really great group. We all stick together. We just look at ourselves (and not the opponent) … We will not change our style of play. We will just go again.”

Prediction

An early Liverpool goal will draw the Blades more and more open, which is the absolute last place any side — let alone a newly promoted one like Sheffield United — want to be. Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United.

Solksjaer: Arsenal ‘brighter, better’ than Man United

Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2020, 6:15 PM EST
No two ways about it: Arsenal were simply “brighter” and “better” than Manchester United on Wednesday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the Gunners’ 2-0 victory over the Red Devils.

[ MORE: Solskjaer: Pogba "out for a few weeks" with ankle injury ]

While Man United took greater control in the second half, it was largely down to Arsenal taking a two-goal lead just before halftime — quotes from the BBC:

“We started decent the first five or six minutes, didn’t capitalize, and then they played really well. They were brighter than us.

“We were too slow in the first half, but that’s credit to them. Some tired heads maybe. In the second half, we put them under pressure but couldn’t get the goal. We kept going but the quality wasn’t good enough.”

“It was a game between two teams that have loads of quality. Arsenal showed it more than us in the first half and they won the game through that.

“I thought we came out OK, got two or three counter-attacks, but then they got into the game, maybe because we took a few many touches and they won the ball back off us. The two goals are disappointing to concede. Sometimes football is decided on little things but from 10 to 45 minutes they were better than us.

“We are fit and getting better. The boys have really worked hard over the past few months. We’ve had ups and downs and I can‘t fault them because the energy and drive has been there. Maybe today it caught up with us.”

Solskjaer also confirmed before the game that Paul Pogba would miss “a few weeks” due to the latest flare-up of his ongoing ankle injury.

Luiz: Arsenal ‘going to do big things’ under Arteta

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2020, 5:34 PM EST
David Luiz has proclaimed that Arsenal will “do big things in the future” now that Mikel Arteta has registered his first win, a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Solskjaer: Pogba "out for a few weeks" with ankle injury ]

Arsenal thoroughly outplayed the Red Devils in the first half before limping their two-goal advantage over the finish line in the second half. After the game, Luiz revealed the improved mood around the club since Arteta was appointed nearly two weeks ago  — quotes from the BBC:

“We were great in the first half and showed a maturity in the second. We have to be honest and admit physically we are not ready, but you have to show heart and this team is ready to change a lot of things. We showed that today and we are going to do big things in the future.

“Mikel Arteta is a great coach, he was a great player. I think he can improve every player. And in life when you are happy results can be different. If you work with happiness and believing what you are doing it is totally different. Our season started very bad, but things can change.”

As for Arteta, all of the credit for Wednesday’s result goes to two groups of people: the players and the fans.

“It feels great, incredible. I’m so happy and proud of the players and the performance they put in.

“It was much better in the first half than the second. Everything we planned to do worked really well. We had enough chances to put the game to bed much earlier. Physically the level dropped in the second half but the commitment and desire was terrific.

“Right from the start I could feel a different atmosphere. Thank you so much to the fans because we really need them. The players play so much better when they are behind us. Hopefully we gave them something to be proud of today.

“I try to help the players as much as possible and give them the right structure to feel comfortable. But they have to deliver and I’m so happy they are doing that at the moment. The performances are getting better so I was desperate for the win and we got it.”

Pepe, Arsenal impress in dispatching haggard Man Utd

Pepe drives Arteta to first Arsenal win
Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2020, 4:53 PM EST
Arsenal gave Mikel Arteta his first win and it came against an age-old rival.

The Gunners controlled Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, riding an eye-opening show from Nicolas Pepe in the process.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos scored the goals as Arsenal moves 10th on 27 points. The Gunners are nine points back of the Top Four.

United whiffs in a bid to move within a win of fourth-place Chelsea, and remains fifth with 31 points.

Three things we learned

1. Arteta overwhelms injury-hit United midfield: The Red Devils midfield isn’t a league-winner at full strength, and not having Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay is a problem. The depth behind them is just not there, or too green. Nemanja Matic and Fred were easy starters, but Jesse Lingard‘s rough time continues and Andreas Pereira has been inconsistent.

Mikel Arteta knew this and was able to start Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, and Nicolas Pepe. It was less of a risk than usual because of the opposition. It became even less so given another fine showing from Granit Xhaka.

United should go shopping even if Pogba plans on staying, given Matic’s age. Both Matic and Fred were decent in a poor effort for United. Maybe Juan Mata was the play, as his cameo was okay.

2. Pepe embraces rare start, demanding more: Nicolas Pepe has been much more effective for Arsenal as a Premier League starter than a sub, and his first league start since Dec. 15 was right on the money. His first half: Goal, 25-of-25 passes, hit post, whipped-in corner that became 2nd goal, three dribbles, two aerials won, one tackle. 2-0 Arsenal. He was still subbed off in the 62nd minute, so, okay. He must be the worst training player on Earth, or hide everyone’s car keys.

To borrow Pep Guardiola‘s favorite phrase modifier, he was so, so good. And there’s room for more, as he’s a shade off when it comes to following his instincts in the final third. That’s something Mikel Arteta will have seen fine-tuned with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus at Manchester City.

3. Rashford runs out of steam: If we’re going to relentlessly praise Marcus Rashford‘s arrival, and deservedly so, we need to note when United’s key piece doesn’t quite have it. It’s understandable given the minutes and magnitude of contribution asked, but he won just one of nine first half duels. He didn’t get a shot on target during the frame and passed at less than 70 percent.

Man of the Match: Pepe only played the first hour, so we’ll give a nod to beleaguered goal scorer Sokratis Papastathopoulos. The ex-Borussia Dortmund man was the standout performer of a back four which seems to have a simplified plan under Arteta.

A bad Ainsley Maitland-Niles giveaway threatened to open up Arsenal, but Jesse Lingard didn’t handle the opportunity well.

Pepe put Arsenal ahead when Sead Kolasinac‘s cutback was deflected into his path. A clever adjustment later and the ball was in the back of the goal.

Aubameyang couldn’t side volley a Pepe cross home moments later.

The Gunners were all over the Red Devils, and Pepe slipped Lacazette into the box for the Frenchman to torch Harry Maguire but fire wide.

Pepe then curled an 18-yard shot off the far post.

The Gunners got a deserved second in the 43rd as De Gea saved Lacazette’s flick of Pepe’s corner, but Sokratis was at the ready to punch in the rebound.

Harry Maguire headed a free kick to Bernd Leno on the final play of the first half.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ] 

United’s second half was improved at the outset, with Fred stinging Leno’s palms with a shot in the 55th but still no real threat on goal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer removed Daniel James and Jesse Lingard for Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira in the 58th minute.

Matic set up Pereira for a shot in the 59th, but the Brazilian smashed into the outside of the goal.

Leno beat Rashford to Juan Mata’s cross in stoppage time to keep the clean sheet.