Mourinho was ‘rude to an idiot’ to get yellow card; talks injuries, transfers

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho was yellow carded on Wednesday, and he accepts that he made a mistake.
Mourinho appeared to peer at a Southampton’s assistant’s notes during Spurs’ 1-0 loss, but it turns out he was proffering some naughty words instead.
“I think the yellow card was fair as I was rude, but I was rude with an idiot. But I clearly deserved the card I was rude.”
Jose Mourinho on his yellow card today 😳 pic.twitter.com/1N2rTiB2qp
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 1, 2020
Spurs had a very rough day at the office, conceding early to in-form Danny Ings and then finding no way through a Saints team clearly happy to be clearance-happy.
Mourinho lost Eric Dier to an illness and didn’t have Heung-Min Son due to suspension, then saw Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane limp off the pitch.
“Without Harry things are more difficult because we don’t have a direct replacement especially without Son,” he said, via Spurs TV (video below). “Our possibilities on the bench were not many without Sonny. Harry is not a machine so sometimes he has to break and Tanguy is a very complex situation that started in August and we are in January and the situation is still the same.”
In another interview, he was given the chance to talk up transfers but again deferred to the inability to train given the fixture congestion. He wants to implement his system with these players before worrying about others.
“Come on, we need time to work. We need what we are not having. We need to focus on what we have. We are not looking to be the kings of the market. We are going to work.”
Jose's verdict on this afternoon's defeat against Southampton: #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/qS9WSyvAsM
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 1, 2020