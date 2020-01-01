More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

West Ham smashes Bournemouth as Moyes begins 2nd term

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2020, 2:43 PM EST
The David Moyes era is off to a flying start thanks to West Ham United’s 4-0 demolition of woeful Bournemouth at the London Stadium on Wednesday.

Mark Noble scored twice, once from the spot, to join Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller on the score sheet.

Bournemouth sinks into 18th with 20 points, two points and places behind the hosts.

Three things we learned

1. Key pieces give David Moyes a dream (re)debut: Manuel Pellegrini will be shaking his fists at the sky after West Ham’s biggest names delivered on Wednesday (Actually, he seems like a classy guy and he’s probably happy for them). Anderson and Haller both scored, and their awakening is paramount to the Irons success. The opponents won’t always be visitors and Bournemouth, but this was a professional home win and cannot be discounted given the misery around the London side.

2. Cherries table spot fits their season: Bournemouth dipped into the Bottom Three thanks to Aston Villa joining West Ham as teams to collect three points on Wednesday. It could’ve been so much worse than 4-0, as Aaron Ramsdale made a few decent saves and the Irons also missed some gilt-edged chances. Don’t take too much away from West Ham’s response to a new manager and their attacking talent, but Bournemouth looked so, so bad in being out shot 14-3.

3. Cresswell sending off overturned: Aaron Cresswell drew a straight red card in the 75th minute with a studs-up tackle. Ugly stuff on a beautiful day for the Irons, but their fortunate day continued when VAR took it from a red to a yellow.

Man of the Match: Noble. Moyes said he was gonna lean on his captain, and “Mr. West Ham” was didn’t mind the extra weight.

Bournemouth’s been as bad as West Ham, and the hosts punished their poor defending twice in the first 26 minutes.

First, Felipe Anderson and Robert Snodgrass conducted some in-box interplay before the latter set up Noble for his opener.

Then Haller used a scissor kick after Snodgrass cued up a Ryan Fredericks cross to the Frenchman.

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson then put Noble to the turf for a 34th minute penalty. The captain rolled it in.

Anderson missed a chance to make it 4-0 in the 66th minute and was due to be subbed off when he cashed in a second chance.

The ex-Lazio attacker took a terrific first touch of a fantastic Declan Rice diagonal ball and dribbled into the 18 to roll past Aaron Ramsdale.

That’s when Aaron Cresswell lost his mind, tackling Ryan Fraser to see straight red in the 75th. Fortunately for him, VAR saw a clear and obvious error. Very fortunate.

Premier League Preview: Liverpool v. Sheffield United

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2020, 6:50 PM EST
The hectic holiday period has but one day — and one game — left before Premier League clubs get a weekend off turn their attention to the FA Cup this weekend. Leaders Liverpool can re-establish their 13-point lead, with a game in hand, on second-place Leicester City with a win over the 2019-20 season’s most surprising side thus far, 8th-place Sheffield United, at Anfield (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

Leicester cut Liverpool’s lead down to 10 points with their 3-0 dismantling of Newcastle United on Wednesday, while Manchester City trimmed their own deficit to 11 points with their 2-1 win over Everton.

With 55 points (out of 57) from their first 19 games, Liverpool are on pace (109) to not only break, but shatter, Man City’s single-season points record (100) from two seasons ago.

As for Sheffield United, the Blades will be aiming to replicate their strong first half of the season and become the latest newly promoted side to crack the PL’s top-half in season no. 1. Wolverhampton Wanderers finished seventh last season; with Norwich City (20th) and Aston Villa (17th) mired at the bottom of the table, it is solely up to Sheffield United to carry the flag for the Championship graduates.

Injuries/suspensions

Liverpool: OUT – Fabinho (ankle), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ankle), Joel Matip (knee), Dejan Lovren (hamstring), Nathaniel Clyne (knee)

Sheffield Utd: OUT – John Lundstram (ankle)

Projected lineups

Liverpool: Alisson — Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson — Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita — Salah, Firmino, Mane

Sheffield Utd: Henderson — Basham, Egan, O’Connell — Baldock, Besic, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens — Robinson, Mousset

What they’re saying

Adam Lallana, on finishing the job: “We can’t take our foot off the gas. We want to maintain that form going into the new year and keep Anfield a fortress.”

Muhamed Besic, on bouncing back quickly: “We have to concentrate now on recovering and then go again against Liverpool. We are a really, really great group. We all stick together. We just look at ourselves (and not the opponent) … We will not change our style of play. We will just go again.”

Prediction

An early Liverpool goal will draw the Blades more and more open, which is the absolute last place any side — let alone a newly promoted one like Sheffield United — want to be. Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United.

Solksjaer: Arsenal ‘brighter, better’ than Man United

Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2020, 6:15 PM EST
No two ways about it: Arsenal were simply “brighter” and “better” than Manchester United on Wednesday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the Gunners’ 2-0 victory over the Red Devils.

[ MORE: Solskjaer: Pogba “out for a few weeks” with ankle injury ]

While Man United took greater control in the second half, it was largely down to Arsenal taking a two-goal lead just before halftime — quotes from the BBC:

“We started decent the first five or six minutes, didn’t capitalize, and then they played really well. They were brighter than us.

“We were too slow in the first half, but that’s credit to them. Some tired heads maybe. In the second half, we put them under pressure but couldn’t get the goal. We kept going but the quality wasn’t good enough.”

“It was a game between two teams that have loads of quality. Arsenal showed it more than us in the first half and they won the game through that.

“I thought we came out OK, got two or three counter-attacks, but then they got into the game, maybe because we took a few many touches and they won the ball back off us. The two goals are disappointing to concede. Sometimes football is decided on little things but from 10 to 45 minutes they were better than us.

“We are fit and getting better. The boys have really worked hard over the past few months. We’ve had ups and downs and I can‘t fault them because the energy and drive has been there. Maybe today it caught up with us.”

Solskjaer also confirmed before the game that Paul Pogba would miss “a few weeks” due to the latest flare-up of his ongoing ankle injury.

Luiz: Arsenal ‘going to do big things’ under Arteta

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2020, 5:34 PM EST
David Luiz has proclaimed that Arsenal will “do big things in the future” now that Mikel Arteta has registered his first win, a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Solskjaer: Pogba “out for a few weeks” with ankle injury ]

Arsenal thoroughly outplayed the Red Devils in the first half before limping their two-goal advantage over the finish line in the second half. After the game, Luiz revealed the improved mood around the club since Arteta was appointed nearly two weeks ago  — quotes from the BBC:

“We were great in the first half and showed a maturity in the second. We have to be honest and admit physically we are not ready, but you have to show heart and this team is ready to change a lot of things. We showed that today and we are going to do big things in the future.

“Mikel Arteta is a great coach, he was a great player. I think he can improve every player. And in life when you are happy results can be different. If you work with happiness and believing what you are doing it is totally different. Our season started very bad, but things can change.”

As for Arteta, all of the credit for Wednesday’s result goes to two groups of people: the players and the fans.

“It feels great, incredible. I’m so happy and proud of the players and the performance they put in.

“It was much better in the first half than the second. Everything we planned to do worked really well. We had enough chances to put the game to bed much earlier. Physically the level dropped in the second half but the commitment and desire was terrific.

“Right from the start I could feel a different atmosphere. Thank you so much to the fans because we really need them. The players play so much better when they are behind us. Hopefully we gave them something to be proud of today.

“I try to help the players as much as possible and give them the right structure to feel comfortable. But they have to deliver and I’m so happy they are doing that at the moment. The performances are getting better so I was desperate for the win and we got it.”

Pepe, Arsenal impress in dispatching haggard Man Utd

Pepe drives Arteta to first Arsenal win
Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2020, 4:53 PM EST
Arsenal gave Mikel Arteta his first win and it came against an age-old rival.

The Gunners controlled Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, riding an eye-opening show from Nicolas Pepe in the process.

Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos scored the goals as Arsenal moves 10th on 27 points. The Gunners are nine points back of the Top Four.

United whiffs in a bid to move within a win of fourth-place Chelsea, and remains fifth with 31 points.

Three things we learned

1. Arteta overwhelms injury-hit United midfield: The Red Devils midfield isn’t a league-winner at full strength, and not having Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay is a problem. The depth behind them is just not there, or too green. Nemanja Matic and Fred were easy starters, but Jesse Lingard‘s rough time continues and Andreas Pereira has been inconsistent.

Mikel Arteta knew this and was able to start Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, and Nicolas Pepe. It was less of a risk than usual because of the opposition. It became even less so given another fine showing from Granit Xhaka.

United should go shopping even if Pogba plans on staying, given Matic’s age. Both Matic and Fred were decent in a poor effort for United. Maybe Juan Mata was the play, as his cameo was okay.

2. Pepe embraces rare start, demanding more: Nicolas Pepe has been much more effective for Arsenal as a Premier League starter than a sub, and his first league start since Dec. 15 was right on the money. His first half: Goal, 25-of-25 passes, hit post, whipped-in corner that became 2nd goal, three dribbles, two aerials won, one tackle. 2-0 Arsenal. He was still subbed off in the 62nd minute, so, okay. He must be the worst training player on Earth, or hide everyone’s car keys.

To borrow Pep Guardiola‘s favorite phrase modifier, he was so, so good. And there’s room for more, as he’s a shade off when it comes to following his instincts in the final third. That’s something Mikel Arteta will have seen fine-tuned with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus at Manchester City.

3. Rashford runs out of steam: If we’re going to relentlessly praise Marcus Rashford‘s arrival, and deservedly so, we need to note when United’s key piece doesn’t quite have it. It’s understandable given the minutes and magnitude of contribution asked, but he won just one of nine first half duels. He didn’t get a shot on target during the frame and passed at less than 70 percent.

Man of the Match: Pepe only played the first hour, so we’ll give a nod to beleaguered goal scorer Sokratis Papastathopoulos. The ex-Borussia Dortmund man was the standout performer of a back four which seems to have a simplified plan under Arteta.

A bad Ainsley Maitland-Niles giveaway threatened to open up Arsenal, but Jesse Lingard didn’t handle the opportunity well.

Pepe put Arsenal ahead when Sead Kolasinac‘s cutback was deflected into his path. A clever adjustment later and the ball was in the back of the goal.

Aubameyang couldn’t side volley a Pepe cross home moments later.

The Gunners were all over the Red Devils, and Pepe slipped Lacazette into the box for the Frenchman to torch Harry Maguire but fire wide.

Pepe then curled an 18-yard shot off the far post.

The Gunners got a deserved second in the 43rd as De Gea saved Lacazette’s flick of Pepe’s corner, but Sokratis was at the ready to punch in the rebound.

Harry Maguire headed a free kick to Bernd Leno on the final play of the first half.

United’s second half was improved at the outset, with Fred stinging Leno’s palms with a shot in the 55th but still no real threat on goal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer removed Daniel James and Jesse Lingard for Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira in the 58th minute.

Matic set up Pereira for a shot in the 59th, but the Brazilian smashed into the outside of the goal.

Leno beat Rashford to Juan Mata’s cross in stoppage time to keep the clean sheet.