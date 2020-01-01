More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Transfer rumor roundup: Eriksen, Vertonghen in demand; Mane to Madrid?

By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2020, 8:58 PM EST
A roundup of all of Wednesday’s biggest transfer rumors, including those involving Premier League clubs…

With six months now remaining on his Tottenham Hotspur contract, speculation over Christian Eriksen‘s future has once again begun. The Danish playmaker is widely expected to leave Tottenham in the summer, and a number of the world’s biggest clubs — including, but certainly not limited to, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus — have already been linked. Now, Inter Milan have reportedly entered the race to sign the 27-year-old.

Speaking of Spurs players now in the final six months of their contract, Jan Vertonghen will be out of contract this summer and there have been few, if any, reports of negotiations over a new deal. As such, Napoli and Ajax are each reportedly interested in signing the 32-year-old at a heavily discounted price this month.

Real Madrid have reportedly reached out and made contact with the representatives of Liverpool winger Sadio Mane. Los Blancos would be looking for a mega-bucks transfer this summer.

Frank Lampard has played down reports that Chelsea have placed Wilfried Zaha atop their January shopping list. The Crystal Palace winger has reportedly been on his way out of Crystal Palace for years now, and Chelsea is just the latest club linked with the 27-year-old. However, Lampard says Zaha is “not in our plans.”

Moise Kean hasn’t yet delivered the good since arriving at Everton from Juventus this summer, leading some to speculate that the 19-year-old Italian could leave Goodison Park in short order. Instead, reports out of Merseyside indicate that the Toffees have no interest in losing Kean following the appointment of fellow Italian, Carlo Ancelotti, as the club’s new manager.

Associated PressJan 1, 2020, 9:40 PM EST
LONDON (AP) Chelsea has recorded a loss of $128 million for the year ending June 30.

The loss was revealed Tuesday in the Premier League club’s latest financial results.

After two profitable years, Chelsea insisted it’s still compliant with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

The club cited a lack of Champions League football, costs associated with changing manager and a record outlay on players Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho for the loss.

Turnover grew slightly to $592 million.

“Consistent revenue growth and careful financial management over recent seasons has allowed the club to make significant levels of investment in the playing staff whilst maintaining compliance with UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations,” Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck said on chelseafc.com.

“This has contributed to another Europa League victory at the end of the 2018-19 season and a return to the highest level of European competition.

“This solid commercial foundation, allied to a young and exciting team now led by Frank Lampard, means that the club is well placed to sustain its pursuit of success both on and off the pitch as well as maintain its financial stability over the coming years.”

Chelsea made a $82 million profit in the previous year.

Premier League Preview: Liverpool v. Sheffield United

By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2020, 6:50 PM EST
The hectic holiday period has but one day — and one game — left before Premier League clubs get a weekend off turn their attention to the FA Cup this weekend. Leaders Liverpool can re-establish their 13-point lead, with a game in hand, on second-place Leicester City with a win over the 2019-20 season’s most surprising side thus far, 8th-place Sheffield United, at Anfield (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

Leicester cut Liverpool’s lead down to 10 points with their 3-0 dismantling of Newcastle United on Wednesday, while Manchester City trimmed their own deficit to 11 points with their 2-1 win over Everton.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

With 55 points (out of 57) from their first 19 games, Liverpool are on pace (109) to not only break, but shatter, Man City’s single-season points record (100) from two seasons ago.

As for Sheffield United, the Blades will be aiming to replicate their strong first half of the season and become the latest newly promoted side to crack the PL’s top-half in season no. 1. Wolverhampton Wanderers finished seventh last season; with Norwich City (20th) and Aston Villa (17th) mired at the bottom of the table, it is solely up to Sheffield United to carry the flag for the Championship graduates.

Injuries/suspensions

Liverpool: OUT – Fabinho (ankle), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ankle), Joel Matip (knee), Dejan Lovren (hamstring), Nathaniel Clyne (knee)

Sheffield Utd: OUT – John Lundstram (ankle)

Projected lineups

Liverpool: Alisson — Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson — Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita — Salah, Firmino, Mane

Sheffield Utd: Henderson — Basham, Egan, O’Connell — Baldock, Besic, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens — Robinson, Mousset

What they’re saying

Adam Lallana, on finishing the job: “We can’t take our foot off the gas. We want to maintain that form going into the new year and keep Anfield a fortress.”

Muhamed Besic, on bouncing back quickly: “We have to concentrate now on recovering and then go again against Liverpool. We are a really, really great group. We all stick together. We just look at ourselves (and not the opponent) … We will not change our style of play. We will just go again.”

Prediction

An early Liverpool goal will draw the Blades more and more open, which is the absolute last place any side — let alone a newly promoted one like Sheffield United — want to be. Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United.

Solksjaer: Arsenal ‘brighter, better’ than Man United

By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2020, 6:15 PM EST
No two ways about it: Arsenal were simply “brighter” and “better” than Manchester United on Wednesday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the Gunners’ 2-0 victory over the Red Devils.

While Man United took greater control in the second half, it was largely down to Arsenal taking a two-goal lead just before halftime — quotes from the BBC:

“We started decent the first five or six minutes, didn’t capitalize, and then they played really well. They were brighter than us.

“We were too slow in the first half, but that’s credit to them. Some tired heads maybe. In the second half, we put them under pressure but couldn’t get the goal. We kept going but the quality wasn’t good enough.”

“It was a game between two teams that have loads of quality. Arsenal showed it more than us in the first half and they won the game through that.

“I thought we came out OK, got two or three counter-attacks, but then they got into the game, maybe because we took a few many touches and they won the ball back off us. The two goals are disappointing to concede. Sometimes football is decided on little things but from 10 to 45 minutes they were better than us.

“We are fit and getting better. The boys have really worked hard over the past few months. We’ve had ups and downs and I can‘t fault them because the energy and drive has been there. Maybe today it caught up with us.”

Solskjaer also confirmed before the game that Paul Pogba would miss “a few weeks” due to the latest flare-up of his ongoing ankle injury.

Luiz: Arsenal ‘going to do big things’ under Arteta

By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2020, 5:34 PM EST
David Luiz has proclaimed that Arsenal will “do big things in the future” now that Mikel Arteta has registered his first win, a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Wednesday.

Arsenal thoroughly outplayed the Red Devils in the first half before limping their two-goal advantage over the finish line in the second half. After the game, Luiz revealed the improved mood around the club since Arteta was appointed nearly two weeks ago  — quotes from the BBC:

“We were great in the first half and showed a maturity in the second. We have to be honest and admit physically we are not ready, but you have to show heart and this team is ready to change a lot of things. We showed that today and we are going to do big things in the future.

“Mikel Arteta is a great coach, he was a great player. I think he can improve every player. And in life when you are happy results can be different. If you work with happiness and believing what you are doing it is totally different. Our season started very bad, but things can change.”

As for Arteta, all of the credit for Wednesday’s result goes to two groups of people: the players and the fans.

“It feels great, incredible. I’m so happy and proud of the players and the performance they put in.

“It was much better in the first half than the second. Everything we planned to do worked really well. We had enough chances to put the game to bed much earlier. Physically the level dropped in the second half but the commitment and desire was terrific.

“Right from the start I could feel a different atmosphere. Thank you so much to the fans because we really need them. The players play so much better when they are behind us. Hopefully we gave them something to be proud of today.

“I try to help the players as much as possible and give them the right structure to feel comfortable. But they have to deliver and I’m so happy they are doing that at the moment. The performances are getting better so I was desperate for the win and we got it.”