VIDEO: Jahanbakhsh amazing acrobatic goal

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2020, 9:30 AM EST
Brighton’s Iranian playmaker Alireza Jahanbakhsh has started 2020 in the best possible fashion.

There may not be a better goal than this in the Premier League, or elsewhere, in the next 12 months.

With Chelsea leading late on at Brighton, he scored a superb overhead kick goal to make it 1-1 and stun those in the stadium at home.

Jahanbakhsh burst into tears on Dec. 28 when he scored in Brighton’s 2-0 win against Bournemouth and he was equally emotional after this amazing, incredible stunning goal.

Click play on the videos above and below again and again to get every angle of the sensational goal.

Gorgeous goals lead Leicester City at Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2020, 11:58 AM EST
James Maddison and Hamza Choudhury scored audacious goals as Leicester City smashed injury-ravaged 10-man Newcastle 3-0 on Wednesday at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies were down to 10 men shortly after halftime due to three injury-forced substitutions by half and a Fabian Schar 46th minute leg ailment.

Ayoze Perez also scored for Leicester City, who move onto 45 points. That total is 20 better than the 12th place Magpies.

Three things we learned

1. Magpies mistakes again put them under fire: Former Newcastle striker Perez scored 42 Premier League goals for Newcastle, and the Florian Lejeune made sure the Spaniard felt right at home. The Frenchman made a horrible mistake to gift Perez his opener, then another bad pass that set up Maddison for his remarkable goal. Speaking of which…

2. Talisman Maddison delivers: Maddison’s sixth goal of the season and first six matches was sensational. The Foxes are now 7-1-1 in league play when the 23-year-old ex-Norwich City man scores or assists.

3. Injuries hamper any comeback bid: It’s unlikely that Steve Bruce‘s preferred three subs to chase a result were two fullbacks and a tempo-keeping midfielder. Injuries to Jonjo Shelvey, Javi Manquillo, and Jetro Willems meant that the Magpies used all of their subs by the start of the second half. That’s when Fabian Schar pulled his hamstring. Scathing fixture list comments forthcoming, we’re sure.

Man of the Match: Maddison, with a nod to Wilfred Ndidi.

Leicester sounded the first alarm of the match, forcing Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka to make an in-tight save.

Dubravka made another save in the 15th on Youri Tielemans, and Federico Fernandez cleared the danger.

Joelinton ran onto a long ball and poked over Kasper Schmeichel, but the ball bounded off frame to add to the Brazilian’s near season-long frustrations.

The Foxes made another horrible defensive error to let Leicester in front. Florian Lejeune played a silly cross 18 pass that Perez picked off and put behind his former goalkeeper.

Lejeune made another huge mistake to set up Maddison with moments, though the English attacker had plenty to do in hammering the second goal past Dubravka.

Shelvey tried to help Newcastle answer with a terrific cross moments later, but Miguel Almiron’s header attempt was poor.

Kelechi Iheanacho should’ve had it 3-0, but Fabian Schar and Dubravka conspired to keep the ball out of the goal.

Youri Tielemans set up Ayoze Perez for a long break with Iheanacho, and Dubravka made superb saves on both players in succession to keep the Newcastle’s deficit at two.

Then, this. Please Hamza, don’t hurt ’em (Layers of meaning there, yeah?).

Watch Live: Man City-Everton among three 12:30 p.m. ET kickoffs

Photo by Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2020, 11:46 AM EST
Three more Premier League matches continue the New Year’s Day fun at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Man City hosts Everton in a bid to keep pace with Leicester City, as City keeper Ederson misses out on the 18 due to sickness.

Elsewhere, David Moyes begins his second spell in charge of West Ham with a visit from Bournemouth.

Finally, Crystal Palace heads to Norwich City in the third match of the early afternoon.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane injured

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2020, 11:46 AM EST
Tottenham’s captain and star striker Harry Kane was injured at Southampton on Saturday.

Kane stretched to finish in the 74th minute but as he scored he tweaked his hamstring as he immediately signalled to the bench for a sub.

To add to his injury the goal was ruled out for Kane being offside, as VAR checked and he was just offside.

The England striker was able to walk off the pitch with a little help and it seemed like more of a hamstring tweak than a full pull.

Tottenham’s fans will no doubt be sweating on an update from Jose Mourinho after the game as Spurs’ top four hopes rely on Kane being fit.

This is an example of player being hit by the busy festive schedule.

PL AT HALF: Maddison scorcher has Leicester cruising; Spurs, Wolves trail

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2020, 10:58 AM EST
The Premier League’s three 10 a.m. ET Wednesday kickoffs all have goals at the break, the majority of them quite pretty.

The outlier is Newcastle gift to former teammate Ayoze Perez, as the struggles of fixture congestion seem to be affecting defender focus more than the scorers.

Southampton 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN [STREAM]

Danny Ings will not be denied, the hometown hero scoring his 15 goal in all competitions for Saints this season.

Watford 1-0 Wolves  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

The Hornets are on the path to keep their upswing strong. Gerard Deulofeu took an Ismaila Sarr pass and curled around Rui Patricio for the lone goal of the first half at Vicarage Road.

Newcastle United 0-2 Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune may as well have two assists for Leicester City, but take nothing away from the quality of James Maddison‘s goal to make it 2-0 to the visitors.