Brighton, Chelsea fans arrested for alleged racist, homophobic abuse

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2020, 12:38 PM EST
Three fans were arrested during the 1-1 draw between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Day in separate incidents of alleged racist and homophobic abuse.

Two Brighton supporters were arrested amid allegations of homophobic and racist abuse, while one Chelsea supporter was arrested for alleged homophobic abuse.

The Premier League club confirmed that Sussex Police have arrested three people outside the stadium and they now face prosecution.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber released the following statement as this is the second time Brighton have had to deal with his kind of incident at a home game.

“Yet again our safety and stewarding team, along with Sussex Police, have had to deal with three separate and unwanted instances of disgusting racist and homophobic abuse. If the prospect of a life ban from watching their clubs play football isn’t a strong enough deterrent, we have to ask the question as to whether the courts should be given the power to hand out more severe punishments? Football can only do so much, and we are sick and tired of the game’s reputation being tarnished by these people.

“I find it impossible to comprehend how and why some individuals think it’s acceptable to behave in this way, and yet again I will make it very clear that neither Brighton nor the wider football community, will tolerate racism, homophobia, or any other form of discrimination at any time. We would urge any fans confronted with similar discriminatory behaviour at our stadium to report it immediately, either directly to a steward or via our anonymous hotline, and we will continue to take the strongest possible action against such bigoted individuals. These people are not welcome at the Amex or at any football matches.”

Transfer rumor roundup: Gedson to Man United; Batshuayi to Villa

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2020, 1:28 PM EST
January is here and the transfer window is open again with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea linked with plenty of big moves as they aim to boost their top four hopes.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest transfer rumors and news from around the Premier League.

We will keep you updated with all the latest goings on throughout this month with analysis and reaction right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Portuguese outlet Record claim that representatives of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes are in the UK to talk about a possible move to Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Per the report it is believed Benfica want to loan out Fernandes for 18 months as his release clause of $133 million will not be met as he’s fallen out with their head coach Bruno Lage and is no longer a regular for the Lisbon club.

Fernandes, 20, has been linked with four Premier League clubs plus Lyon and AC Milan, as the Portuguese international is seen as one of Benfica’s most talented young players. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already hinted at buying a new central midfielder as question marks around Paul Pogba‘s future remains and both Pogba and Scott McTominay are out injured of for the opening months of 2020.

How would Fernandes slot in at United? He is an attacking central midfielder and that is an area where they have really struggled this season. When playing against teams from the bottom half of the table they have lacked creativity in the final third and Jesse Lingard has been out of form, while Pogba has been out with injury, and Andreas Pereira is the only other option in that area of the pitch.

United need to find a Plan B for their attack when teams sit back and stop the pace of the likes of Rashford, Martial and James on the break, and they were linked all summer long with another Portuguese international, Bruno Fernandes, who stayed at Sporting Lisbon instead.

With their defense and attack set, it is only right United should be focusing on strengthening their midfield and having a better balance. Fernandes is young and hungry to impress and this could be a good option for United, especially with Pogba either injured or inconsistent.

Sky Sports, our partners in the UK, are reporting that Aston Villa have enquired about the possibility of signing Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi on loan due to a serious knee injury to Wesley.

The Brazilian striker was stretchered off the pitch in Villa’s win at Burnley on New Year’s Day and although they are waiting to get news on how serious the injury is, Dean Smith and his staff are already preparing for the worst amid fears Wesley will not play again this season.

Batshuayi’s game time at Chelsea has been limited all season long but he did score goals after jumping off the bench in key moments in both the UEFA Champions League and Premier League so far under Frank Lampard, but Tammy Abraham is Chelsea’s main central striker.

Per the report Batshuayi is “highly unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge” as he wants to try and nail down a place in Lampard’s plans. If Chelsea do add another striker in January (they’ve been linked consistently with Timo Werner) then perhaps Batshuayi’s situation will change.

Big winners, losers from festive period

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2020, 11:41 AM EST
Which teams ‘won’ the busy festive period in the Premier League? Who were the big losers?

With four games played in the space of 10 days the action came thick and fast and teams up and down the league either improved their standing drastically or slumped to set up contrasting emotions heading into the second half of the season.

The likes of Man City, Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal have had a topsy-turvy festive period with each of them taking one step forward then one step back.

Below we take a look at the big winners and losers from across the Premier League.

Winners

Watford: My word, who saw this coming!? Nigel Pearson has had a superb impact as Watford’s new manager, with fine displays against Liverpool, Man United, Sheffield United, Aston Villa and Wolves. Beating Man United, Villa and Wolves was a huge boost and the Hornets look much more solid defensively and Troy Deeney‘s return to fitness has given their attack a huge boost. There is still plenty of work for Watford to do in the coming months but after just one win in their opening 17 games of the season they’ve now won three of their last four. We all knew that Watford’s squad had the quality to be in the top 10 of the Premier League but they now have the structure to get themselves out of trouble in their battle against relegation. A simply amazing festive period for the Hornets.

Southampton: Talking of amazing festive periods, Southampton probably enjoyed the best and it equally came out of nowhere. Saints enjoyed convincing shutout wins against Chelsea and Tottenham, hammered relegation rivals Aston Villa and drew against Crystal Palace when they should have won. Ever since the 9-0 hammering at home against Leicester City they have looked a different team with Ralph Hasenhuttl going back to basics and Saints have improved drastically at the back. Danny Ings is on fire and is the form striker in the Premier League, so that helps too, but Saints have played so well over the last few months and probably should have more points on the board than they have right now. With Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephens forming a great central defensive partnership, Ings scoring goals and the likes of Moussa Djenepo and Nathan Redmond impressing, Saints have found a winning formula and they should be pushing for the top 10 instead of being in a relegation scrap in the final months of the season.

Liverpool: They’ve had a perfect season and as many predicted Liverpool would falter in a busy festive period which saw them travel to Qatar to win the Club World Cup they didn’t miss a beat. Jurgen Klopp‘s side are a ruthless winning machine and they’ve been that way all season long as they’ve not always been at their best but they remain unbeaten. They hammered second-place Leicester to set the tone and outlasted a spirited Wolves at Anfield to underline the fact they can win however they want, whenever they want. The festive period is crucial in deciding the title race and this one has looked lopsided for a while and looks even more so. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alisson have been particularly brilliant as new heroes keep stepping up.

Losers

Tottenham: Jose Mourinho’s first proper meltdown as Tottenham’s manager took 42 days to arrive. But there’s no wonder it did after this festive period. Spurs lost at home to Chelsea to kick things off, then narrowly beat Brighton after being outplayed, drew at Norwich when they should have lost, then lost at Southampton after a torrid display. Add to that Heung-Min Son being sent off against Chelsea to miss the festive games and Harry Kane then getting injured as he was forced to play each game due to Son’s absence and it was an awful holiday season for Spurs. Even though other top four hopefuls struggled, Spurs sit six points from the Champions League spots. Even though he’s back in a job in the Premier League, there was little festive cheer in the Mourinho household this holiday season.

Bournemouth: The Cherries are in the bottom three and Eddie Howe’s injury-hit side look so short on confidence as their usual attacking flair has disappeared. Add in their defensive injuries and Bournemouth are in serious trouble and in serious danger of relegation. Each season there is always one team which drops from midtable to be embroiled in the battle at the bottom and it looks like Bournemouth are that team. Defeats to West Ham, Brighton and Burnley over the festive period, all without scoring a goal, underlined the huge problems they have with Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Josh King stone cold in front of goal. Bournemouth’s defensive issues were always papered over by the fact that could score three or four each game. That is no longer the case and since they were promoted in 2015 this will be their most serious battled against the drop.

Norwich City: No wins in their last eight games and VAR was not helpful to them in their draws at home against Spurs and Crystal Palace. Daniel Farke‘s side have been playing well but not getting results and that is the most demoralizing thing as they have now been cut adrift at the bottom of the table and are seven points from safety. Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Emiliano Beundia continue to create chances and scored goals between them but defensive mistakes have cost Norwich all season long and they just aren’t able to see out games they should win.

Arsenal set sights on January additions

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2020, 10:40 AM EST
January is here and Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, are getting ready to spend.

Arsenal have been forced to spend in the January transfer market and their fans will probably be delighted that Mikel Arteta has signalled that the Gunners need some new center backs.

Sokratis and David Luiz put in superb displays in their 2-0 win against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on New Year’s Day but the only reason Sokratis was in the team was because Calum Chambers went down with a serious knee injury on Dec. 29 against Chelsea.

Arsenal revealed the following update on Chambers, who is out until the start of next season.

“Further to the injury sustained during the match against Chelsea on Sunday, we can confirm that Calum ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. Calum has had successful surgery in London on Thursday morning. The rehabilitation process is expected to take between six to nine months. Everyone at the club will be supporting Calum to ensure he is back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Arteta is now prepping to be without Chambers for the rest of this season as the Englishman had excelled in recent weeks.

“We will try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team, that’s for sure and that’s our obligation. We are going to be working on that. My obligation is to give my opinion on the things we can improve,” Arteta said. “We have some bad injuries with Calum a few days ago, which is obviously going to change our plans at the back. But the reality at the moment is that we are not going to be able to do much.”

“I’m more concerned at the moment about getting people back from injuries than I am the signings. I want to improve the players I here, get everybody on board and understanding what we’re trying to do. If something extra comes up and we think it’s the right opportunity to improve what we have, let’s do it.”

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal have RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake and Juventus defender Daniel Rugani in their mind to strengthen their defense. They would all be upgrades on their current options at center back and Arteta also stated that he wants Granit Xhaka to stay despite Hertha Berlin linked with the combative (in more ways than one…) Swiss midfielder.

“From my perspective, I don’t want him to leave. I said no to the club and I said no to him. After, in life, I cannot control what happens,” Arteta said, as he also added that he hasn’t even thought about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving amid reports he wants a move.

Speaking about the injuries that Arsenal have in general, Arteta revealed he wants to rotate the team more ahead of their FA Cup clash against high-flying Championship Leeds United on Monday.

“At the moment we’re managing a lot of injuries, we haven’t been able to rotate the team a lot. We survived,” Arteta said. “Yesterday [against Man United] I was a little bit scared we could expose a few players and get some injuries. We went through the game and we suffered but I think all the teams in the Premier League at the moment are in the same position. We went through it, we suffered together and now we have a few days to recover.”

There’s no doubt Arteta has already had a big impact at Arsenal and their display against Man United, especially in the first half, showcased their ability to press high as a unit and be clinical when they won the ball back.

That needs to keep going with Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang and Lacazette all on board, but the main thing for Arteta is to improve their shaky defense. That has to be the priority in January and this summer.

PHOTOS: New retro Chelsea jersey released

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2020, 9:57 AM EST
Chelsea have released a new retro jersey for their FA Cup campaign kicking off this weekend, as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 1970 FA Cup win.

Take my money. Now.

The Blues released the following images below as they will wear the new kit against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round this Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Here are a few more details about the design from Chelsea’s website:

“Having drawn against Leeds United in the 1970 FA Cup final’s first match, for what proved to be a successful replay Chelsea adopted yellow socks and yellow trim on the blue shorts, a change from our traditional white socks and trim in order to avoid colour clashes with the opposition. To complete the look we adopted a golden lion badge to be in keeping with the rest of the trim detail.

“Paying tribute to this moment from the rich heritage of the club, this crest from 1970 final replay has been brought back with this commemorative kit, replicated through a modern silicone execution. The jersey itself is royal blue throughout, while yellow comes through with the shorts trim, badge, socks and even the players’ numbers – matching the colourway of the original.”

Take a look at the images below, as the stunning retro kit is sure to be a favorite.