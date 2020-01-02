More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Solskjaer admits Man United looking to buy in January

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2020, 8:59 AM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Manchester United are looking to dip into the transfer market in January now the winter window is open.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Following their disappointing 2-0 defeat at Arsenal on New Year’s Day the Red Devils are now five points off the top four as they head into the second half of the season and the same problem keeps cropping up.

A lack of creativity and composure in the final third when they are handed plenty of possession by the opposition.

With Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay now out injured for the early months of 2020, Solskjaer revealed they are looking to strengthen the central midfield area with Fred, Andreas Pereira and Nemanja Matic the only other options around.

“It’s playing on our decision making when you have two players out – Paul for a month and Scott for two,” Solskjaer said. “That will give us less options and we’ve got loads of games, and important games. But still, it’s got to be right and that’s the big point here. If it’s available and if it’s possible we’ll do something, yeah, definitely. We’re looking at one or two.”

It would be best if United focused on bringing in a more attacking central midfielder, someone like, I don’t know, Bruno Fernandes?

They were linked with a move for the Portuguese midfielder all summer long but he remained at Sporting Lisbon and United are desperately lacking a player with vision and the ability to score goals and grab assists from central midfield. Jesse Lingard has struggled mightily in that role in recent months, while Pogba has been out and Pereira has yet to find a consistent run of form.

Against team who sit back and let them have the ball they struggle to break them down, hence defeats against teams in the bottom half of the table throughout this season. When it comes to playing teams in the upper echelons of the PL they’ve secured huge wins and played much better due to their ability to hurt teams on the counter with the pace of Rashford, Martial and James.

United need to find a better balance, especially in midfield, and that’s what Solskjaer should focus on adding in the January window.

Big winners, losers from festive period

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2020, 11:41 AM EST
Which teams ‘won’ the busy festive period in the Premier League? Who were the big losers?

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

With four games played in the space of 10 days the action came thick and fast and teams up and down the league either improved their standing drastically or slumped to set up contrasting emotions heading into the second half of the season.

The likes of Man City, Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal have had a topsy-turvy festive period with each of them taking one step forward then one step back.

Below we take a look at the big winners and losers from across the Premier League.

Winners

Watford: My word, who saw this coming!? Nigel Pearson has had a superb impact as Watford’s new manager, with fine displays against Liverpool, Man United, Sheffield United, Aston Villa and Wolves. Beating Man United, Villa and Wolves was a huge boost and the Hornets look much more solid defensively and Troy Deeney‘s return to fitness has given their attack a huge boost. There is still plenty of work for Watford to do in the coming months but after just one win in their opening 17 games of the season they’ve now won three of their last four. We all knew that Watford’s squad had the quality to be in the top 10 of the Premier League but they now have the structure to get themselves out of trouble in their battle against relegation. A simply amazing festive period for the Hornets.

Southampton: Talking of amazing festive periods, Southampton probably enjoyed the best and it equally came out of nowhere. Saints enjoyed convincing shutout wins against Chelsea and Tottenham, hammered relegation rivals Aston Villa and drew against Crystal Palace when they should have won. Ever since the 9-0 hammering at home against Leicester City they have looked a different team with Ralph Hasenhuttl going back to basics and Saints have improved drastically at the back. Danny Ings is on fire and is the form striker in the Premier League, so that helps too, but Saints have played so well over the last few months and probably should have more points on the board than they have right now. With Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephens forming a great central defensive partnership, Ings scoring goals and the likes of Moussa Djenepo and Nathan Redmond impressing, Saints have found a winning formula and they should be pushing for the top 10 instead of being in a relegation scrap in the final months of the season.

Liverpool: They’ve had a perfect season and as many predicted Liverpool would falter in a busy festive period which saw them travel to Qatar to win the Club World Cup they didn’t miss a beat. Jurgen Klopp‘s side are a ruthless winning machine and they’ve been that way all season long as they’ve not always been at their best but they remain unbeaten. They hammered second-place Leicester to set the tone and outlasted a spirited Wolves at Anfield to underline the fact they can win however they want, whenever they want. The festive period is crucial in deciding the title race and this one has looked lopsided for a while and looks even more so. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alisson have been particularly brilliant as new heroes keep stepping up.

Losers

Tottenham: Jose Mourinho’s first proper meltdown as Tottenham’s manager took 42 days to arrive. But there’s no wonder it did after this festive period. Spurs lost at home to Chelsea to kick things off, then narrowly beat Brighton after being outplayed, drew at Norwich when they should have lost, then lost at Southampton after a torrid display. Add to that Heung-Min Son being sent off against Chelsea to miss the festive games and Harry Kane then getting injured as he was forced to play each game due to Son’s absence and it was an awful holiday season for Spurs. Even though other top four hopefuls struggled, Spurs sit six points from the Champions League spots. Even though he’s back in a job in the Premier League, there was little festive cheer in the Mourinho household this holiday season.

Bournemouth: The Cherries are in the bottom three and Eddie Howe’s injury-hit side look so short on confidence as their usual attacking flair has disappeared. Add in their defensive injuries and Bournemouth are in serious trouble and in serious danger of relegation. Each season there is always one team which drops from midtable to be embroiled in the battle at the bottom and it looks like Bournemouth are that team. Defeats to West Ham, Brighton and Burnley over the festive period, all without scoring a goal, underlined the huge problems they have with Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Josh King stone cold in front of goal. Bournemouth’s defensive issues were always papered over by the fact that could score three or four each game. That is no longer the case and since they were promoted in 2015 this will be their most serious battled against the drop.

Norwich City: No wins in their last eight games and VAR was not helpful to them in their draws at home against Spurs and Crystal Palace. Daniel Farke‘s side have been playing well but not getting results and that is the most demoralizing thing as they have now been cut adrift at the bottom of the table and are seven points from safety. Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Emiliano Beundia continue to create chances and scored goals between them but defensive mistakes have cost Norwich all season long and they just aren’t able to see out games they should win.

Arsenal set sights on January additions

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2020, 10:40 AM EST
January is here and Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, are getting ready to spend.

Arsenal have been forced to spend in the January transfer market and their fans will probably be delighted that Mikel Arteta has signalled that the Gunners need some new center backs.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Sokratis and David Luiz put in superb displays in their 2-0 win against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on New Year’s Day but the only reason Sokratis was in the team was because Calum Chambers went down with a serious knee injury on Dec. 29 against Chelsea.

Arsenal revealed the following update on Chambers, who is out until the start of next season.

“Further to the injury sustained during the match against Chelsea on Sunday, we can confirm that Calum ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. Calum has had successful surgery in London on Thursday morning. The rehabilitation process is expected to take between six to nine months. Everyone at the club will be supporting Calum to ensure he is back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Arteta is now prepping to be without Chambers for the rest of this season as the Englishman had excelled in recent weeks.

“We will try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team, that’s for sure and that’s our obligation. We are going to be working on that. My obligation is to give my opinion on the things we can improve,” Arteta said. “We have some bad injuries with Calum a few days ago, which is obviously going to change our plans at the back. But the reality at the moment is that we are not going to be able to do much.”

“I’m more concerned at the moment about getting people back from injuries than I am the signings. I want to improve the players I here, get everybody on board and understanding what we’re trying to do. If something extra comes up and we think it’s the right opportunity to improve what we have, let’s do it.”

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal have RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake and Juventus defender Daniel Rugani in their mind to strengthen their defense. They would all be upgrades on their current options at center back and Arteta also stated that he wants Granit Xhaka to stay despite Hertha Berlin linked with the combative (in more ways than one…) Swiss midfielder.

“From my perspective, I don’t want him to leave. I said no to the club and I said no to him. After, in life, I cannot control what happens,” Arteta said, as he also added that he hasn’t even thought about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving amid reports he wants a move.

Speaking about the injuries that Arsenal have in general, Arteta revealed he wants to rotate the team more ahead of their FA Cup clash against high-flying Championship Leeds United on Monday.

“At the moment we’re managing a lot of injuries, we haven’t been able to rotate the team a lot. We survived,” Arteta said. “Yesterday [against Man United] I was a little bit scared we could expose a few players and get some injuries. We went through the game and we suffered but I think all the teams in the Premier League at the moment are in the same position. We went through it, we suffered together and now we have a few days to recover.”

There’s no doubt Arteta has already had a big impact at Arsenal and their display against Man United, especially in the first half, showcased their ability to press high as a unit and be clinical when they won the ball back.

That needs to keep going with Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang and Lacazette all on board, but the main thing for Arteta is to improve their shaky defense. That has to be the priority in January and this summer.

PHOTOS: New retro Chelsea jersey released

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2020, 9:57 AM EST
Chelsea have released a new retro jersey for their FA Cup campaign kicking off this weekend, as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 1970 FA Cup win.

Take my money. Now.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]  

The Blues released the following images below as they will wear the new kit against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round this Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Here are a few more details about the design from Chelsea’s website:

“Having drawn against Leeds United in the 1970 FA Cup final’s first match, for what proved to be a successful replay Chelsea adopted yellow socks and yellow trim on the blue shorts, a change from our traditional white socks and trim in order to avoid colour clashes with the opposition. To complete the look we adopted a golden lion badge to be in keeping with the rest of the trim detail.

“Paying tribute to this moment from the rich heritage of the club, this crest from 1970 final replay has been brought back with this commemorative kit, replicated through a modern silicone execution. The jersey itself is royal blue throughout, while yellow comes through with the shorts trim, badge, socks and even the players’ numbers – matching the colourway of the original.”

Take a look at the images below, as the stunning retro kit is sure to be a favorite.

Pulisic on Chelsea form: “I can do better”

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2020, 8:14 AM EST
Christian Pulisic has admitted he must improve his finishing as Chelsea dropped more points in the Premier League on New Year’s Day.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]  

The USMNT star, 21, returned to the Chelsea starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 14 in their 1-1 draw at Brighton and lasted 66 minutes after his slight hamstring issue.

Pulisic had several shots on goal at Brighton but he and his Chelsea teammates couldn’t double their advantage after taking an early lead.

“We said at half time that we had the chance to kill the game and we just weren’t able to,” Pulisic said. “We couldn’t get the goal and in the end they found an unbelievable goal. So now it is about doing a bit more to keep going, attack and create chances and just have that killer instinct. Just a little bit of that, we are missing that.

“I can do better with that as well. Just being more clinical in the final third, finding the right pass or shot and scoring the goals. That’s both mental and technical. After we scored the first goal it was just about continuing and just not stopping there, making it two or three and putting the game to bed. We’ve had troubles with that this year and then in the end, they fought until the end, scored a great goal and that is how it goes.”

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch – How did he perform? ]

Pulisic got into some great positions and caused Brighton lots of issues with his dribbling and clever runs in the final third, but his shooting was wayward. He snatched at a few shots and looked like he was hurrying a little and maybe that is because he’s now gone seven games with a goal or an assist for Chelsea.

His purple patch in October and November proves he can score goals in the Premier League but Pulisic just needs that little bit of luck to get the ball rolling again. Everything else is going well but as he said himself, he needs to improve his finishing.

Chelsea need to improve theirs overall too, as Frank Lampard‘s side continue to blow hot and cold in their battle to finish in the top four and cannot keep squandering big chances against teams in the bottom half of the table.

Pulisic admitted that with Chelsea now able to buy players in the January window due to their transfer ban reduced upon appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) he is now relishing the chance to compete with new players for minutes.

“It is normal that teams look to improve and and if players do come in there is competition, that is how it goes,” Pulisic said. “So we’ll be ready for that and hopefully we’ll have players that come in and want to help us.”