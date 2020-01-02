Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Manchester United are looking to dip into the transfer market in January now the winter window is open.
Following their disappointing 2-0 defeat at Arsenal on New Year’s Day the Red Devils are now five points off the top four as they head into the second half of the season and the same problem keeps cropping up.
A lack of creativity and composure in the final third when they are handed plenty of possession by the opposition.
With Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay now out injured for the early months of 2020, Solskjaer revealed they are looking to strengthen the central midfield area with Fred, Andreas Pereira and Nemanja Matic the only other options around.
“It’s playing on our decision making when you have two players out – Paul for a month and Scott for two,” Solskjaer said. “That will give us less options and we’ve got loads of games, and important games. But still, it’s got to be right and that’s the big point here. If it’s available and if it’s possible we’ll do something, yeah, definitely. We’re looking at one or two.”
It would be best if United focused on bringing in a more attacking central midfielder, someone like, I don’t know, Bruno Fernandes?
They were linked with a move for the Portuguese midfielder all summer long but he remained at Sporting Lisbon and United are desperately lacking a player with vision and the ability to score goals and grab assists from central midfield. Jesse Lingard has struggled mightily in that role in recent months, while Pogba has been out and Pereira has yet to find a consistent run of form.
Against team who sit back and let them have the ball they struggle to break them down, hence defeats against teams in the bottom half of the table throughout this season. When it comes to playing teams in the upper echelons of the PL they’ve secured huge wins and played much better due to their ability to hurt teams on the counter with the pace of Rashford, Martial and James.
United need to find a better balance, especially in midfield, and that’s what Solskjaer should focus on adding in the January window.