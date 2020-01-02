More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Portland Timbers sign new Designated Player
DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images

Portland Timbers make Diego Chara’s brother Yimmi new DP

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2020, 7:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

All the Charas.

The Portland Timbers have acquired Yimmi Chara from Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro, making their star midfielder’s little brother a new Designated Player.

Older brother Diego Chara, 33, has made nearly 300 appearances for the Timbers, scoring 10 times with 15 assists.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

Yimmi’s five years younger and responsible for more of the attack-minded stuff as compared to his hard-as-nails brother.

Yimmi has 10 caps and a goal for Colombia, and is coming off a six-goal campaign in Brazil. He had a goal and seven assists the previous season, his first with Atletico Mineiro. He’s also played in Mexico with Monterrey and Dorados amongst other stops.

“I am very happy and excited to join the Timbers. Everything my brother has done and what he has mentioned about the team and the city is a great indication of what things could be for me and my family next season,” said Yimmi. “I am going through a great moment in my career and I feel confident I will be able to give the organization my best to help them achieve their goals on and off the field.”

Now sign Zdeno.

Red Bull Salzburg set to play USMNT during January camp

Photo by David Geieregger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2020, 7:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

The United States men’s national team will face Red Bull Salzburg in a scrimmage during January training camp in Qatar.

The fixture is listed on the Salzburg web site.

That means, of course, that Gregg Berhalter will match wits with fellow American boss Jesse Marsch.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

Berhalter announced his roster for the break last week, with 22 MLS-based players joining three others in camp from Jan. 5-25.

Presumably, the Yanks will add a second Qatar-based match.

The camp in Qatar will be followed by a friendly against Costa Rica in California. Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup, and the USMNT begins qualifying in the Hex this Fall.

The Austrian league is on winter break, so Marsch’s men have four friendlies scheduled including the USMNT match. They’ll also face Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg in Qatar before meeting Poland’s Gornik Zabrze and Austria’s SKU Amstetten in Europe.

Salzburg is yet to lose in league play but holds just a two-point lead over LASK. They have an Austrian Cup quarterfinal on Feb. 9 before meeting LASK on Valentine’s Day and Eintracht Frankfurt on Feb. 20 in the Europa League. That’s a huge ask of a manager.

Liverpool reacts to incredible unbeaten league year, looks forward

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2020, 6:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

It was just too easy.

Liverpool swarmed over Sheffield United with class and precision, posting a 2-0 win at Anfield on Thursday.

The win came with all the trimmings. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored as the Reds out-attempted the Blades 19-3.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Liverpool had 74 percent of the ball and attempted nearly 1000 passes, completing better than 90 percent of them.

It was no contest, nearly from Moment No. 1, and made Liverpool unbeaten in league play over a calendar year. From the BBC:

“It says a lot of positive things. I have not enough words for it, it is exceptional. We did not think about the year tonight. Our New Year starts at the end of May, so we have season resolutions not New Year resolutions.”

The Reds, of course, will keep taking it one match at a time.

It will be stunning if Liverpool fails to win its first title of the Premier League era. The 13-point lead with a match-in-hand would have to combine a stunning turn of form with someone else going darn near invincible.

That term, though. Trent Alexader-Arnold has it in his head, and the Reds are clearly cognizant of what it would mean to complete the unlikely task of going unbeaten over a league campaign.

“So far we are invincible but we have only just passed the halfway mark so there’s still a long way to go,” said Alexander-Arnold. “It is harder than what people say. We got beaten once last season and that wasn’t enough. We need to keep our concentration in every game.”

The match wasn’t all good news. Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita pulled up in warm-ups and needed to be replaced by James Milner in the Starting XI.

Klopp said Keita will miss the FA Cup derby tie against Everton with a groin injury.

The boss also had big praise for Jordan Henderson.

“Delighted” Rooney assists, captains Derby County in debut win (video)

Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2020, 5:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

Wayne Rooney returned to English football in style, picking up an assist while captaining Derby County in a 2-1 defeat of Barnsley on Thursday.

The 34-year-old swept a free kick to the foot of Jack Marriott for the first goal of the match. The Rams moved to 33 points, eight points back of the playoff places.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

Rooney was credited with three tackles and two interceptions to go with his key pass, and was tracking to be the Man of the Match before petering out over time. From The Derby Telegraph:

“It was a good victory in the end,” he said. “That’s seven points out of the last nine and for myself personally, I’m delighted to get 90 minutes.

“It was nice. Obviously, I’ve been training for a long time now, so it’s always nice to get back on the pitch. It felt good, but the most important thing for us was the three points.”

Next up for Derby is a visit to Middlesbrough, who holds the same amount of points as his Rams.

Liverpool sweeps aside Sheffield United at Anfield

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2020, 4:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

The party plan for Liverpool’s arrival as Premier League champions appears to be a waltz.

The Reds danced past Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield with little worry, getting goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Liverpool increases its lead to 13 points and still holds a match-in-hand on the chasing pack. The Reds outshot the Blades 19-3 and had 74 percent of the ball.

The two goals come against the third stingiest defense in the league. Sheffield United now sits eighth with 29 points.

Three things we learned

1. Reds score on Blades two let-downs: It’s nothing new that Liverpool is quality on the break, but the Premier League leaders were merciless given two chances at Anfield. The first was Baldock slipping to the turf to allow Robertson to set up Salah, but the second was like a mouse who spied free cheese.

Alisson claimed a looping cross and saw acres of space on his left. A throw to Robertson was quickly at the feet of Mane, who tore down the left before combing with Salah to make it 2-0.

2. Henderson adds to his highlight reel: Twenty-two year old Dean Henderson continues to make a case to both England and parent club Manchester United. The Blades loanee made an incredible stop on Mohamed Salah early in the contest, and had clear command of his box aside from a freak chipped cross from Salah that tapped the post.

3. Keita injury concern: Naby Keita picked up an injury in warm-ups, plugging James Milner into the Starting XI. Keita had been a revelation in recent weeks, looking exactly like the player he was for RB Leipzig before arriving at Anfield. Liverpool is deep but Keita gives them another level, their best midfield three likely involving him, Fabinho, and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Man of the Match: Salah and Roberto Firmino each had five shot attempts, but the Egyptian’s lightning quick finish to open the scoring was it. Andrew Robertson was also quite good for the presumptive champs.

The festive gifts are carrying over to the New Year for Liverpool, as George Baldock fell down tracking a cross. That allowed Andrew Robertson an unimpeded path to cross for Salah. No problem. 1-0.

It could’ve been two, but Dean Henderson leapt to paw a Salah flick away from frame after Jordan Henderson spotted the Egyptian’s run.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ] 

Mane came down the left and fed Georginio Wijnaldum, who maneuevered in traffic to whip an 18-yard shot wide of the goal.

Henderson saved a Salah shot again in the 30th minute.

The Blades kept the damage at one until the 65th minute, a break fired down the left side. Henderson stopped Mane’s close-range effort, but the Senegalese was first to the rebound.