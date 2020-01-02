More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Wilder: Liverpool dominates by perfectly executing the basics

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2020, 10:10 PM EST
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said Liverpool’s domination of his team was all about the basics.

The Reds beat the Blades 2-0 on Thursday, which Wilder reckons would’ve been much worse were it not for his goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

“I think the scoreline flattered us.”

What impressed Wilder, however, was how Liverpool was committed to winning both the first and second balls, and a commitment to the little things.

From The Yorkshire Post:

“You could see why they are world and European champions and they look like they are going to be Premier League winners as well. People talk to me about academies and technical stuff and rotation, but the basic stuff they had to tonight – win headers, races and drop on second balls and run and play forward and back and defend as a team – they did it miles better than us.”

Sheffield United remains eighth in the Premier League with 29 points, seven back of fourth and nine clear of the Bottom Three.

He said similar things after the game.

The 2 Robbies podcast: Ole’s Pogba comments plus midseason awards

Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2020, 9:16 PM EST
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap the final run of Festive Fixtures with a big focus on Arsenal’s impressive win over Manchester United and what to make of Paul Pogba‘s injury following the concerning comments made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (:40).

Plus, reflections on Jose Mourinho’s rudeness with an idiot (21:50), Chelsea’s draw at Brighton (31:15), and comfortable victories for Man City (39:30) and Liverpool (44:00).

Finally, the chaps hand out their mid-season awards including the Most Improved Players/Managers (51:35), Most Disappointing Players/Managers (53:30), Best Summer Signings (56:05), Worst Summer Signings (57:35), Underappreciated Player of the Season (1:01:25), Player of the Season (1:03:05) and Manager of the Season (1:04:50).

PL Club Power Rankings: Week 21

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2020, 8:51 PM EST
The festive fixtures shook up our weekly litmus test less than we expected.

Maybe it’s the sheer volume of games that seemingly leveled the playing field of a pretty even league more than usual.

The transfer market may shake up the game a bit more.

At least our club power rankings can exhale for a week while the FA Cup takes the wheel.

Green: New season-high ranking
Red: New season-low

20. Norwich City — We keep reading about how laudable it is that Daniel Farke wants his team to play attractive football, but it could cost them big time. At least we get to watch Emiliano Buendia on a weekly basis.
Last week: 19
Season high: 10
Season low: 20
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Crystal Palace
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 at Manchester United

19. Bournemouth — Injuries have taken their toll, and the Cherries may well have real reason to worry about their PL lives.
Last week: 17
Season high: 6
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 4-0 at West Ham
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Jan. 12 v. Watford

18. Burnley — The “Lump It To Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes Show” hasn’t been pretty lately.
Last week: 8
Season high: 5
Season low: 15
Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Aston Villa
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 at Chelsea

17. Aston Villa — Allowing 2.3 more shots per game than any other team on the table, so they need to score plenty. And they just lost their starting center forward for the year.
Last week: 18
Season high: 8
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 2-1 at Burnley
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Jan. 12 v. Man City

16. Newcastle United — The luck’s run out; Ten of 22 senior players are hurt, and three of them are their very best on show (Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar). It’s going to be a (another) rough few weeks that looks likely to end with the Magpies barely outside the drop zone.
Last week: 11
Season high: 11
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 3-0 v. Leicester City
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 at Wolves

15. West Ham United — David Moyes saw the talent of his attack in a blowout of off-kilter Bournemouth. Can they do the same away at Bramall Lane?
Last week: 16
Season high: 5
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 4-0 v. Bournemouth
Up next: 3 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Sheffield United

14. Watford — If Gerard Deulofeu has found his form under Nigel Pearson, it’s gonna be a quick ride out of the drop zone.
Last week: 18
Season high: 14
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 2-1 v. Wolves
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Jan. 12 v. Bournemouth

13. Southampton — Ralph Hasenhuttl is truly improving the side. Let’s see what January brings off the field, because the festive period was a massive success.
Last week: 15
Season high: 13
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 1-0 v. Spurs
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 at Leicester City

12. Crystal Palace — Just one loss in its last eight, with four draws mixed in there, but the schedule was asking for wins with Arsenal and Man City up next.
Last week: 12
Season high: 5
Season low: 18
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Norwich City
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Arsenal

11. Arsenal — Have to hand it to Mikel Arteta for calculating that Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira could hold it down in the back while his four-man attack ran wild on Manchester United. Helps that Marcus Rashford didn’t play well. Now who will they add, and subtract?
Last week: 13
Season high: 4
Season low: 13
Last match: Won 2-0 v. Manchester United
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Jan. 11 at Crystal Palace

10. Brighton and Hove Albion — Graham Potter‘s done very well, and we’d be surprised if the Seagulls look in trouble at any point this season. What a goal, too.
Last week: 10
Season high: 6
Season low: 18
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Chelsea
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 at Everton

9. Everton — Getting there! Should be some good football on show when they meet Brighton, but Sunday’s FA Cup derby with Liverpool will be even more fun.
Last week: 14
Season high: 5
Season low: 19
Last match: Lost 2-1 at Man City
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Brighton

8. Sheffield United — There’s reason to believe the pesky Blades might have hit a rut, even as well as Chris Wilder has done and will continue to do. No one’s averaging fewer shots per game.
Last week: 7
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Liverpool
Up next: 3 p.m. ET Jan. 10 v. West Ham

7. Wolves — Maybe the Top Four was asking too much, and Wolves ought to look at UEL as their best route to the UCL.
Last week: 4
Season high: 3
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 2-1 at Watford
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Newcastle 

6. Spurs — It’s been an ugly few weeks, but Jose Mourinho’s men sit sixth due to everyone else’s inability to function during the festive fixtures.
Last week: 6
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Lost 1-0 at Saints
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Liverpool

5. Manchester United — It’s a good thing injuries can’t cost you too many spots on the power rankings. These men need midfielders. Send help.
Last week: 9
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Lost 2-0 at Arsenal
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Norwich City

4. Chelsea — Uneven, but even so. Good looking retro jersey.
Last week: 5
Season high: 2
Season low: 12
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Brighton
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Burnley

3. Leicester City — A tenuous No. 3 at best, but had the right plan to clobber Newcastle.
Last week: 3
Season high: 2
Season low: 10
Last match: Won 3-0 at Newcastle United
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Saints

2. Manchester City — Still far and away the best attack in the league.
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 6
Last match: Won 2-1 v. Everton
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Jan. 12 at Aston Villa

  1. Liverpool — The league is theirs, but invincible talk still feels insanely premature. Well, at least in terms of reality. It’s always fun to discuss, regardless of maturity. Absolutely cruised past Sheffield United.
    Last week: 1
    Season high: 1
    Season low: 3
    Last match: Won 2-0 v. Sheffield United
    Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Spurs

Red Bull Salzburg set to play USMNT during January camp

Photo by David Geieregger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2020, 7:39 PM EST
The United States men’s national team will face Red Bull Salzburg in a scrimmage during January training camp in Qatar.

The fixture is listed on the Salzburg web site.

That means, of course, that Gregg Berhalter will match wits with fellow American boss Jesse Marsch.

Berhalter announced his roster for the break last week, with 22 MLS-based players joining three others in camp from Jan. 5-25.

Presumably, the Yanks will add a second Qatar-based match.

The camp in Qatar will be followed by a friendly against Costa Rica in California. Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup, and the USMNT begins qualifying in the Hex this Fall.

The Austrian league is on winter break, so Marsch’s men have four friendlies scheduled including the USMNT match. They’ll also face Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg in Qatar before meeting Poland’s Gornik Zabrze and Austria’s SKU Amstetten in Europe.

Salzburg is yet to lose in league play but holds just a two-point lead over LASK. They have an Austrian Cup quarterfinal on Feb. 9 before meeting LASK on Valentine’s Day and Eintracht Frankfurt on Feb. 20 in the Europa League. That’s a huge ask of a manager.

Portland Timbers make Diego Chara’s brother Yimmi new DP

Portland Timbers sign new Designated Player
DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2020, 7:12 PM EST
All the Charas.

The Portland Timbers have acquired Yimmi Chara from Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro, making their star midfielder’s little brother a new Designated Player.

Older brother Diego Chara, 33, has made nearly 300 appearances for the Timbers, scoring 10 times with 15 assists.

Yimmi’s five years younger and responsible for more of the attack-minded stuff as compared to his hard-as-nails brother.

Yimmi has 10 caps and a goal for Colombia, and is coming off a six-goal campaign in Brazil. He had a goal and seven assists the previous season, his first with Atletico Mineiro. He’s also played in Mexico with Monterrey and Dorados amongst other stops.

“I am very happy and excited to join the Timbers. Everything my brother has done and what he has mentioned about the team and the city is a great indication of what things could be for me and my family next season,” said Yimmi. “I am going through a great moment in my career and I feel confident I will be able to give the organization my best to help them achieve their goals on and off the field.”

Now sign Zdeno.