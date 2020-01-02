January is here and the transfer window is open again with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea linked with plenty of big moves as they aim to boost their top four hopes.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest transfer rumors and news from around the Premier League.

Portuguese outlet Record claim that representatives of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes are in the UK to talk about a possible move to Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Per the report it is believed Benfica want to loan out Fernandes for 18 months as his release clause of $133 million will not be met as he’s fallen out with their head coach Bruno Lage and is no longer a regular for the Lisbon club.

Fernandes, 20, has been linked with four Premier League clubs plus Lyon and AC Milan, as the Portuguese international is seen as one of Benfica’s most talented young players. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already hinted at buying a new central midfielder as question marks around Paul Pogba‘s future remains and both Pogba and Scott McTominay are out injured of for the opening months of 2020.

How would Fernandes slot in at United? He is an attacking central midfielder and that is an area where they have really struggled this season. When playing against teams from the bottom half of the table they have lacked creativity in the final third and Jesse Lingard has been out of form, while Pogba has been out with injury, and Andreas Pereira is the only other option in that area of the pitch.

United need to find a Plan B for their attack when teams sit back and stop the pace of the likes of Rashford, Martial and James on the break, and they were linked all summer long with another Portuguese international, Bruno Fernandes, who stayed at Sporting Lisbon instead.

With their defense and attack set, it is only right United should be focusing on strengthening their midfield and having a better balance. Fernandes is young and hungry to impress and this could be a good option for United, especially with Pogba either injured or inconsistent.

Sky Sports, our partners in the UK, are reporting that Aston Villa have enquired about the possibility of signing Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi on loan due to a serious knee injury to Wesley.

The Brazilian striker was stretchered off the pitch in Villa’s win at Burnley on New Year’s Day and although they are waiting to get news on how serious the injury is, Dean Smith and his staff are already preparing for the worst amid fears Wesley will not play again this season.

Batshuayi’s game time at Chelsea has been limited all season long but he did score goals after jumping off the bench in key moments in both the UEFA Champions League and Premier League so far under Frank Lampard, but Tammy Abraham is Chelsea’s main central striker.

Per the report Batshuayi is “highly unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge” as he wants to try and nail down a place in Lampard’s plans. If Chelsea do add another striker in January (they’ve been linked consistently with Timo Werner) then perhaps Batshuayi’s situation will change.

