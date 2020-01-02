Red Bull Salzburg set to play USMNT during January camp

The festive fixtures shook up our weekly litmus test less than we expected.

Maybe it’s the sheer volume of games that seemingly leveled the playing field of a pretty even league more than usual.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The transfer market may shake up the game a bit more.

At least our club power rankings can exhale for a week while the FA Cup takes the wheel.

Green: New season-high ranking

Red: New season-low

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings archive ]

20. Norwich City — We keep reading about how laudable it is that Daniel Farke wants his team to play attractive football, but it could cost them big time. At least we get to watch Emiliano Buendia on a weekly basis.

Last week: 19

Season high: 10

Season low: 20

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Crystal Palace

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 at Manchester United



19. Bournemouth — Injuries have taken their toll, and the Cherries may well have real reason to worry about their PL lives.

Last week: 17

Season high: 6

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 4-0 at West Ham

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Jan. 12 v. Watford



18. Burnley — The “Lump It To Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes Show” hasn’t been pretty lately.

Last week: 8

Season high: 5

Season low: 15

Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Aston Villa

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 at Chelsea



17. Aston Villa — Allowing 2.3 more shots per game than any other team on the table, so they need to score plenty. And they just lost their starting center forward for the year.

Last week: 18

Season high: 8

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 2-1 at Burnley

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Jan. 12 v. Man City



16. Newcastle United — The luck’s run out; Ten of 22 senior players are hurt, and three of them are their very best on show (Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar). It’s going to be a (another) rough few weeks that looks likely to end with the Magpies barely outside the drop zone.

Last week: 11

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 3-0 v. Leicester City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 at Wolves

15. West Ham United — David Moyes saw the talent of his attack in a blowout of off-kilter Bournemouth. Can they do the same away at Bramall Lane?

Last week: 16

Season high: 5

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 4-0 v. Bournemouth

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Sheffield United

14. Watford — If Gerard Deulofeu has found his form under Nigel Pearson, it’s gonna be a quick ride out of the drop zone.

Last week: 18

Season high: 14

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 2-1 v. Wolves

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Jan. 12 v. Bournemouth



13. Southampton — Ralph Hasenhuttl is truly improving the side. Let’s see what January brings off the field, because the festive period was a massive success.

Last week: 15

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 1-0 v. Spurs

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 at Leicester City



12. Crystal Palace — Just one loss in its last eight, with four draws mixed in there, but the schedule was asking for wins with Arsenal and Man City up next.

Last week: 12

Season high: 5

Season low: 18

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Norwich City

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Arsenal

11. Arsenal — Have to hand it to Mikel Arteta for calculating that Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira could hold it down in the back while his four-man attack ran wild on Manchester United. Helps that Marcus Rashford didn’t play well. Now who will they add, and subtract?

Last week: 13

Season high: 4

Season low: 13

Last match: Won 2-0 v. Manchester United

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Jan. 11 at Crystal Palace



10. Brighton and Hove Albion — Graham Potter‘s done very well, and we’d be surprised if the Seagulls look in trouble at any point this season. What a goal, too.

Last week: 10

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Chelsea

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 at Everton



9. Everton — Getting there! Should be some good football on show when they meet Brighton, but Sunday’s FA Cup derby with Liverpool will be even more fun.

Last week: 14

Season high: 5

Season low: 19

Last match: Lost 2-1 at Man City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Brighton



8. Sheffield United — There’s reason to believe the pesky Blades might have hit a rut, even as well as Chris Wilder has done and will continue to do. No one’s averaging fewer shots per game.

Last week: 7

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Liverpool

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Jan. 10 v. West Ham



7. Wolves — Maybe the Top Four was asking too much, and Wolves ought to look at UEL as their best route to the UCL.

Last week: 4

Season high: 3

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 2-1 at Watford

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Newcastle



6. Spurs — It’s been an ugly few weeks, but Jose Mourinho’s men sit sixth due to everyone else’s inability to function during the festive fixtures.

Last week: 6

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Lost 1-0 at Saints

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Liverpool



5. Manchester United — It’s a good thing injuries can’t cost you too many spots on the power rankings. These men need midfielders. Send help.

Last week: 9

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Lost 2-0 at Arsenal

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Norwich City



4. Chelsea — Uneven, but even so. Good looking retro jersey.

Last week: 5

Season high: 2

Season low: 12

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Brighton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Burnley



3. Leicester City — A tenuous No. 3 at best, but had the right plan to clobber Newcastle.

Last week: 3

Season high: 2

Season low: 10

Last match: Won 3-0 at Newcastle United

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Saints



2. Manchester City — Still far and away the best attack in the league.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 6

Last match: Won 2-1 v. Everton

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Jan. 12 at Aston Villa

