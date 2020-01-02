More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
“Delighted” Rooney assists, captains Derby County in debut win (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2020, 5:17 PM EST
Wayne Rooney returned to English football in style, picking up an assist while captaining Derby County in a 2-1 defeat of Barnsley on Thursday.

The 34-year-old swept a free kick to the foot of Jack Marriott for the first goal of the match. The Rams moved to 33 points, eight points back of the playoff places.

Rooney was credited with three tackles and two interceptions to go with his key pass, and was tracking to be the Man of the Match before petering out over time. From The Derby Telegraph:

“It was a good victory in the end,” he said. “That’s seven points out of the last nine and for myself personally, I’m delighted to get 90 minutes.

“It was nice. Obviously, I’ve been training for a long time now, so it’s always nice to get back on the pitch. It felt good, but the most important thing for us was the three points.”

Next up for Derby is a visit to Middlesbrough, who holds the same amount of points as his Rams.

Liverpool sweeps aside Sheffield United at Anfield

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2020, 4:52 PM EST
The party plan for Liverpool’s arrival as Premier League champions appears to be a waltz.

The Reds danced past Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield with little worry, getting goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool increases its lead to 13 points and still holds a match-in-hand on the chasing pack. The Reds outshot the Blades 19-3 and had 74 percent of the ball.

The two goals come against the third stingiest defense in the league. Sheffield United now sits eighth with 29 points.

Three things we learned

1. Reds score on Blades two let-downs: It’s nothing new that Liverpool is quality on the break, but the Premier League leaders were merciless given two chances at Anfield. The first was Baldock slipping to the turf to allow Robertson to set up Salah, but the second was like a mouse who spied free cheese.

Alisson claimed a looping cross and saw acres of space on his left. A throw to Robertson was quickly at the feet of Mane, who tore down the left before combing with Salah to make it 2-0.

2. Henderson adds to his highlight reel: Twenty-two year old Dean Henderson continues to make a case to both England and parent club Manchester United. The Blades loanee made an incredible stop on Mohamed Salah early in the contest, and had clear command of his box aside from a freak chipped cross from Salah that tapped the post.

3. Keita injury concern: Naby Keita picked up an injury in warm-ups, plugging James Milner into the Starting XI. Keita had been a revelation in recent weeks, looking exactly like the player he was for RB Leipzig before arriving at Anfield. Liverpool is deep but Keita gives them another level, their best midfield three likely involving him, Fabinho, and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Man of the Match: Salah and Roberto Firmino each had five shot attempts, but the Egyptian’s lightning quick finish to open the scoring was it. Andrew Robertson was also quite good for the presumptive champs.

The festive gifts are carrying over to the New Year for Liverpool, as George Baldock fell down tracking a cross. That allowed Andrew Robertson an unimpeded path to cross for Salah. No problem. 1-0.

It could’ve been two, but Dean Henderson leapt to paw a Salah flick away from frame after Jordan Henderson spotted the Egyptian’s run.

Mane came down the left and fed Georginio Wijnaldum, who maneuevered in traffic to whip an 18-yard shot wide of the goal.

Henderson saved a Salah shot again in the 30th minute.

The Blades kept the damage at one until the 65th minute, a break fired down the left side. Henderson stopped Mane’s close-range effort, but the Senegalese was first to the rebound.

Serie A: Juve buys $40M Kulusevski, Milan introduces Zlatan

Two Swedish stars find new Serie A clubs
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2020, 3:59 PM EST
Two of Italy’s most celebrated sides unveiled significant Swedish additions on Thursday, one signing half the age of the other.

Juventus purchased 19-year-old Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta for $40 million on Thursday, while AC Milan introduced Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the legendary Swede passed his medical.

Kulusevski has one cap for Sweden. Ibrahimovic? 116 caps and a national record 62 goals.

Juve will allow their teen Swede to continue his loan at Parma, where he’s scored four times with seven assists in 17 Serie A appearances this season. He’s committed to The Old Lady through 2023/24.

The winger has represented Sweden at nearly every level, rising from the U15 level all the way to his first senior team cap in November.

Only Lazio’s Luis Alberto has more league assists than Kulusevski, who is rated 18th in Serie A by WhoScored and 50th by SofaScore. The latter site says his 35 successful dribbles are tired for fifth in the league.

As for Zlatan, he’s passed his medical to rejoin AC Milan after leaving the club in 2012 to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The move, announced late last month, gives Milan much-needed center forward reinforcements. Star striker Krzysztof Piatek has just four goals in 17 league matches this season.

Ibrahimovic will wear No. 21 when he makes his Milan debut. The side restarts Serie A play on Monday morning at Sampdoria.

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Sheffield United

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2020, 2:22 PM EST
Liverpool host Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the final game of the Premier League festive fixtures is here.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds sit top of the Premier League with a 10-point lead and a game in hand heading into 2020 but they will not be taking Sheffield United lightly after almost coming unstuck against Wolves last time out.

For the Blades, they played well at Man City but lost and that, quite remarkably, was their first away defeat of the season. Chris Wilder‘s newly-promoted side are in the hunt for European qualification and were desperately unlucky to not at least grab a point at home against Liverpool earlier this season.

In team news Liverpool make one change as Naby Keita comes in for Adam Lallana.

Sheffield United make two changes as John Lundstram and David McGoldrick come back in.

LINEUPS

Transfer rumor roundup: Gedson to Man United; Batshuayi to Villa

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2020, 1:28 PM EST
January is here and the transfer window is open again with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea linked with plenty of big moves as they aim to boost their top four hopes.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest transfer rumors and news from around the Premier League.

We will keep you updated with all the latest goings on throughout this month with analysis and reaction right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Portuguese outlet Record claim that representatives of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes are in the UK to talk about a possible move to Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Per the report it is believed Benfica want to loan out Fernandes for 18 months as his release clause of $133 million will not be met as he’s fallen out with their head coach Bruno Lage and is no longer a regular for the Lisbon club.

Fernandes, 20, has been linked with four Premier League clubs plus Lyon and AC Milan, as the Portuguese international is seen as one of Benfica’s most talented young players. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already hinted at buying a new central midfielder as question marks around Paul Pogba‘s future remains and both Pogba and Scott McTominay are out injured of for the opening months of 2020.

How would Fernandes slot in at United? He is an attacking central midfielder and that is an area where they have really struggled this season. When playing against teams from the bottom half of the table they have lacked creativity in the final third and Jesse Lingard has been out of form, while Pogba has been out with injury, and Andreas Pereira is the only other option in that area of the pitch.

United need to find a Plan B for their attack when teams sit back and stop the pace of the likes of Rashford, Martial and James on the break, and they were linked all summer long with another Portuguese international, Bruno Fernandes, who stayed at Sporting Lisbon instead.

With their defense and attack set, it is only right United should be focusing on strengthening their midfield and having a better balance. Fernandes is young and hungry to impress and this could be a good option for United, especially with Pogba either injured or inconsistent.

Sky Sports, our partners in the UK, are reporting that Aston Villa have enquired about the possibility of signing Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi on loan due to a serious knee injury to Wesley.

The Brazilian striker was stretchered off the pitch in Villa’s win at Burnley on New Year’s Day and although they are waiting to get news on how serious the injury is, Dean Smith and his staff are already preparing for the worst amid fears Wesley will not play again this season.

Batshuayi’s game time at Chelsea has been limited all season long but he did score goals after jumping off the bench in key moments in both the UEFA Champions League and Premier League so far under Frank Lampard, but Tammy Abraham is Chelsea’s main central striker.

Per the report Batshuayi is “highly unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge” as he wants to try and nail down a place in Lampard’s plans. If Chelsea do add another striker in January (they’ve been linked consistently with Timo Werner) then perhaps Batshuayi’s situation will change.