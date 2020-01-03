More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Does Boateng to Arsenal make sense?

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2020, 11:20 AM EST
Arsenal have admitted they need a new center back after Calum Chamber’s ACL injury and reports suggest that Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is their top target for January.

Our partners at Sky Sports in Germany claim that Boateng wants to leave in the winter window and the 31-year-old will be able to leave the Bundesliga giants for around $16.7 million.

However, there’s a caveat in this deal as Bayern are currently short of fit center backs and Lucas Hernandez is struggling with his recovery from injury, so they may not be willing to sell Boateng in January.

Would Boateng to Arsenal make sense?

His quality over the years is clear for all to see as the 2014 World Cup winner has won every major trophy possible since joining Bayern in 2011. But does new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta need another experienced center back a la David Luiz?

Boateng is a more conventional center back and pairing him with one of Luiz or Sokratis would probably work pretty well. Arteta has improved Arsenal in midfield and attack in his first few weeks as boss but Shkodran Mustafi looks set to be on his way out and they need a dominant center back to try and push them on to an unlikely top four finish this season.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano but he is likely to stay with the German side until at least the summer, as they are pushing for the Bundesliga title and are in the UCL last 16.

As for Boateng, he has been pushing for a move away from Bayern for a few years now and after he was axed by German coach Joachim Low after Die Mannschaft’s failure at the 2018 World Cup he’s been out injured and his form has been inconsistent.

But Boateng’s quality remains and with former Germany teammates Bernd Leno, Mesut Ozil and Per Mertescaker at Arsenal, this could be a good fit for everyone involved.

Arteta wants to sign a new center back, Boateng wants to leave and for a player with his experience and quality it is very small transfer fee.

This deal makes so much sense for Arsenal.

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2020, 12:10 PM EST
Your first Premier League player Power Rankings of 2020 are here.

Stars from Liverpool, Man City, Watford and Southampton dominate our list as a handful of teams are surging after the festive period.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

1. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 1
2. Danny Ings (Southampton) – Up 1
3. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 2
4. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – New entry
5. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – Even
6. Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal) – New entry
7. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – Up 3
8. Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – Up 4
9. Troy Deeney (Watford) – Even
10. Ben Foster (Watford) – Up 10
11. James Maddison (Leicester) – New entry
12. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – New entry
13. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) – New entry
14. Sokratis (Arsenal) – New entry
15. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – New entry
16. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – New entry
17. Richarlison (Everton) – Up 2
18. Jack Stephens (Southampton) – New entry
19. Mark Noble (West Ham) – New entry
20. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) – New entry

Sheffield United sign free agent Rodwell

Sheffield United
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2020, 10:29 AM EST
Sheffield United have signed free agent Jack Rodwell on an initial six-month contract.

Rodwell, 28, has been training with the Blades over the last few weeks after not having a club since leaving Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season. He was previously linked with a move to AS Roma in Serie A but that fell through and he has now ended up at Bramall Lane until the end of the 2019-20 season.

The former Everton, Man City and Sunderland midfielder has been plagued by injuries during his career and especially after he joined City in 2012. He was then painted as the villain in Sunderland’s Netflix documentary and his reputation took a big hit from that.

However, Blades boss Chris Wilder isn’t concerned about that and he’s had plenty of success in the past when talking players on trial or signing them up to short-term deals.

“There is a lot of nonsense that has been talked about Jack. Maybe the spotlight shouldn’t be shone on Jack, maybe it should be shone on a CEO (chief executive) at the time. I’m not a lover of fly-on-the wall documentaries, they’re always looking for a villain,” Wilder said. “From my point of view that’s history. All the boxes that I needed to tick, and Jack needed to tick, he has done. I’ve sat down with him for quite a long time and spoke about his career going forward, it aligns with the club’s goals. He plays a number of positions and hopefully we can get him going.”

Rodwell, who can play across midfield and defense, is delighted to have been given another chance in the Premier League.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity,” Rodwell said. “It is up to me now to do the business and hopefully we can get some good wins on the board. The whole process of the last few weeks was about me looking at Sheffield United, them looking at me and we go from there. I’m sure in a few weeks coming up the manager will be talking to me about different roles and other things. The team are doing brilliant now so it is up to me to force my way into the squad and the starting eleven.”

Picking up some extra cover on a free transfer is a smart move from Sheffield United and adding an extra bit of competition will help the Blades keep their performance levels high.

Wilder’s side have been a revelation in their first season back in the Premier League but the newly-promoted side now face a pivotal month or so as plenty of teams beneath them have picked up big wins over the festive period and the entire PL table has concertinaed.

PL’s December player, manager of month nominees

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2020, 9:34 AM EST
The nominates for Premier League player and manager of the month for December have been announced.

December was quite a month in the PL with six or seven games for teams and it always proves to be a season-defining few weeks.

For the standout player in December there are eight nominees with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Norwich’s Emiliano Buendia, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Watford’s Ben Foster, Southampton’s Danny Ings, Wolves’ Adama Traore and Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy all getting the nod.

My word, it is tough to single out one standout player from that list. The goals of Calvert-Lewin and Ings have been essential to pushing their teams up the table and away from the bottom three, while Foster has been superb during Watford’s amazing resurgence and the class of Alexander-Arnold and De Bruyne ha shone through. Traore has ripped teams apart all season long, but especially in the last few weeks, while Buendia and Vardy are so important to their teams.

As for the manager of the month accolade, it has been another perfect month for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool so he’s the frontrunner. But what Nigel Pearson has achieved in his short time in charge of Watford is outstanding as he’s secured three wins in his last four games and they have just one defeat, at Liverpool, in his first five games in charge of the Hornets. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s Man United got themselves back in the top four hunt in December but he’s probably an outsider for this award.

You can vote for your PL player and manager of the month by clicking on the links below.

Harry Kane suffers hamstring tear

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2020, 8:40 AM EST
Jose Mourinho believes Harry Kane‘s hamstring injury will keep him out for a while, and on Friday Spurs confirmed that Kane has suffered a tear to his left hamstring and have not given a date for his return.

2020 has not started well for Tottenham.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]  

Kane pulled up clutching his hamstring in Tottenham’s disappointing defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day and the England star left St Mary’s on crutches.

Speaking about his main striker ahead of their FA Cup third round trip to Middlesbrough this weekend, Mourinho isn’t exactly confident that Kane will be back soon.

But Mourinho doesn’t want your sympathy. Oh no. Far from it.

“I think we’re going to lose him for some period and because I am totally convinced of that I can anticipate that, I don’t want to sit here with you crying in every press conference now,” Mourinho added. “Everybody knows who he is, what he is, what he means for the team, the fans, the club. His quality, the routines that the team has been playing with him, every minute of every game he doesn’t play we miss, so every match that he doesn’t play we’re going to miss him. But I don’t want to be crying here all the time, I want to focus now on the players that are available. Now Son is back I prefer to speak about Son than Harry.”

Mourinho will at least have Heung-Min Son back from suspension for the trip to ‘Boro and beyond, while youngster Troy Parrott will likely get more minutes under his belt. They fact Liverpool and Man City in their next four Premier League games and Spurs are now really up against it as they battle with Chelsea, Man United and Wolves for a top four finish.

But losing Kane is like ripping the soul out of this Spurs team. He makes everything tick and sets the tone from the front, as well as scoring the vast majority of their goals. Since Mourinho arrived there has also been a more direct manner to their game with defenders clipping the ball up to Kane and hoping he can do the rest.

Mourinho will be hoping and praying that the English national team captain is back fit and ready to go for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clashes against RB Leipzig in late February and early March, but by the sound of things that will be touch and go.

Tottenham’s top four hopes and chances of advancing in Europe have taken a big hit due to Kane’s injury as he was forced to play almost the entirety of the festive fixtures due to Son’s red card against Chelsea.

Had Son not been sent off, Kane surely would have been rested for at least one of Spurs’ games over the holiday season. Instead he ran himself into the ground and this hamstring problem is down to a simple case of fatigue.