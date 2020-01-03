More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Dennis Grombkowski/Bongarts/Getty Images

Klopp backs Ancelotti, ‘one of the smartest people I have ever met,’ to fix Everton

By Andy EdwardsJan 3, 2020, 4:20 PM EST
Liverpool and Everton are set to meet in a Merseyside derby edition of the the FA Cup third round on Sunday (11 a.m. ET), marking the first time Carlo Ancelotti will guide the Toffees against Jurgen Klopp and the Premier League-leading Reds.

However, that hasn’t stopped Klopp from lavishing his Italian counterpart with praise ahead of Sunday’s showdown at Anfield, calling Ancelotti, the only manager to defeat Liverpool in any competition this season, “one of the smartest people I have ever met.” However, he doesn’t believe that Ancelotti has any sort of secret formula which would enable him to do so again — quotes from the Liverpool Echo:

“We lost that game in Napoli. There was a penalty that was not a penalty. We didn’t play that bad, you can lose a game. It was not that they outplayed us constantly.”

Klopp’s admiration of Ancelotti extends far beyond Sunday’s clash, made abundantly clear by his steadfast belief that Everton is a club and a squad with massive potential just waiting to be unlocked by the right manager.

“Carlo Ancelotti is one of the smartest people I have ever met and he would not have taken the job if he didn’t think the squad was any good.

“We are convinced that the Everton squad is really, really good. They have invested a lot in the transfer market over a few years. It didn’t work out for some reasons but the combination of a good manager and a good squad helps from time to time in football.

“Carlo is obviously someone who can lift a group in a moment when he enters a room.”

“They will do well, 100 percent — especially over the season — but it’s a big challenge in the Premier League as there are other teams doing not too bad as well.

“I’m happy to see him again. Without meeting constantly, we always have a good time.”

The first PL showdown between Klopp and Ancelotti is set for March 14, at Goodison Park.

PL managers vent at festive workload as injuries pile up

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 3, 2020, 5:25 PM EST
It’s tough to know who had the bigger workload during a Premier League festive period perhaps like no other — the players or the clubs’ medical departments.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce lost four of his players to injury — and was forced to keep on the field a player, DeAndre Yedlin, with a suspected broken hand — in a 20-minute spell around halftime during a game against Leicester on Wednesday.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe fielded already-injured players in his team’s loss at Brighton days earlier, while Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson acknowledged starting star player Wilfried Zaha against Norwich despite knowing he was carrying a problem.

Across a period where some teams were forced to play four games in an 11-day span, a website that compiles injuries in English soccer’s top flight — Premier Injuries — has calculated that there were 53 reported injuries sustained by players.

“Like all things in life, it’s about quality over quantity,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who has been one of the most vocal critics about the workload asked of a modern-day player.

“If you have a good friend and you see him twice a year, it’s brilliant, the best time of your life. If you see him every day, you’ll think after five days, ‘What the heck?'”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, the owner of one of the best and deepest squads in world soccer, also spoke out Friday about the crammed nature of the festive period in England.

“Like I’ve said before, nobody cares,” Guardiola said, referring to soccer’s authorities. “And next season there will be more than 50 injuries in this period again.”

While most leagues in Europe take a break over Christmas and New Year, the Premier League plows on regardless, continuing a tradition in England that saw — at its most extreme — top-flight teams playing on both Christmas Day and Dec. 26 until the late 1950s.

It’s a dream for soccer-mad TV viewers — in England and around the world — less so for Premier League managers who are left to pick up the pieces as their squads are left in tatters at the heavy workload that often impacts on the quality of the games.

“The boys last night ran 8 miles,” Klopp said, the day after his team beat Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield on Thursday to restore its 13-point lead. “I can’t tell them, ‘Come on, try to run only [7 miles] so you’ll be ready for the next game.’ It doesn’t work like this.

“It’s more, it’s quicker, it’s more physical, it’s more demanding in more departments. But the schedule is the schedule. That’s the truth.”

Klopp called on all parties — football authorities, broadcasters, managers — to come together and discuss a solution, though he is not holding his breath.

“Try to think at one time in all these negotiations about the players,” he said. “Without the money, it doesn’t work. But without the players, it doesn’t work, as well.”

Wolverhampton and Manchester City played two games in less than a 48-hour period (on Dec. 27 and Dec. 29).

City, especially, has the capacity to rotate its lineup to keep players slightly fresher but there was no such luxury for the likes of Palace, Newcastle and Bournemouth, who already had a long lost of injuries to players.

“We have 10 out of 22 outfield players injured. It’s horrendous,” said Bruce, who added that he had never seen such an extreme situation in 40 years in professional football.

Hodgson said his players had done “extremely well during this period to actually get on the field and play.”

“Do you say we need to play what we think is near to our best team, and we put players on the field and risk that they are going to pick up an injury, or do we say we can’t afford to risk it with all the games we have coming up?” said the 72-year-old former England manager.

“It is a dilemma and I am still waiting for some bolt from the blue which will tell me what I need to do to solve the dilemma — but it hasn’t happened yet.”

FIFPro, an organization that represents more than 65,000 professional players, made a series of recommendations in a report — called “At The Limit” — it published last year.

They include introducing mandatory periods of rest, of four weeks in the offseason and two weeks midseason, and limiting the amount of times per season when players have back-to-back competitive games with less than five days of recovery time in between. FIFPro also wants soccer authorities to consider imposing an annual cap on matches for each player “to protect his health and performance.”

For the first time in English soccer, the top flight will have a midseason break this season. It will see one round of Premier League games played across two weekends — five games on one, five on the other — in February to give clubs a two-week break.

The then-chief executive of the Football Association, Martin Glenn, said when the new schedule was announced last year that it would keep the “much-loved Christmas schedule in place” and prove to be a “valuable addition for our players” who will be going into end-of-season international tournaments.

Try telling that to England captain Harry Kane, who came off after tearing his left hamstring muscle while playing for Tottenham against Southampton on Wednesday, or Tom Heaton, an England goalkeeper who is out for the rest of the season with knee-ligament damage sustained while playing for Aston Villa the same day.

Expect managers to roll out largely reserve teams as the English soccer calendar continues this weekend with the third round of the FA Cup.

FA Cup third round preview, score picks

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2020, 2:32 PM EST
There are some tasty clashes in the FA Cup third round this weekend as two all-Premier League ties have been set up, while there are also a lot of tricky tests against lower league teams for PL clubs.

Liverpool will host Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield, while Wolves host Man United as they met for the second season in a row, plus Arsenal host Leeds United and holder Man City host Port Vale.

The third round is where PL and Championship teams enter the oldest knockout competition in the world and plenty of top-flight teams may not take this competition so seriously this season given the congested nature of the Premier League table as managers focus on not being relegated instead of FA Cup glory.

Upset alerts are well and truly ready.

Below is the draw in full and my score picks are next to them, as the games will be from Saturday to Monday before the fourth draw draw is made.

FA Cup third round draw (JPWs score picks to the right)

Saturday
7:31 a.m. ET: Millwall v Newport County – 3-1
7:31 a.m. ET: Bristol City v Shrewsbury – 4-0
7:31 a.m. ET: Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers – 1-1
7:31 a.m. ET: Rochdale v Newcastle – 1-1
7:31 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Peterborough – 0-2
7:31 a.m. ET: Rotherham United v Hull City – 1-3
10:01 a.m. ET: Southampton v Huddersfield Town – 2-1
10:01 a.m. ET: Watford v Tranmere Rovers – 2-2
10:01 a.m. ET: Cardiff City v Carlisle – 2-0
10:01 a.m. ET: Fulham v Aston Villa – 3-1
10:01 a.m. ET: Preston North End v Norwich City – 2-0
10:01 a.m. ET: Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday – 1-2
10:01 a.m. ET: Brentford v Stoke City – 4-1
10:01 a.m. ET: Oxford United v Hartlepool United – 1-1
10:01 a.m. ET: Reading v Blackpool – 1-2
12:31 p.m. ET: Bournemouth v Luton Town 1-3
12:31 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. Wigan – 2-1
12:31 p.m. ET: Man City v. Port Vale – 5-1
12:31 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Man United – 3-1
12:31 p.m. ET: Fleetwood Town v. Portsmouth – 1-2

Sunday
9:01 a.m. ET: Charlton v West Brom – 1-1
9:01 a.m. ET: Chelsea v Nottingham Forest – 3-0
9:01 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough v Tottenham – 2-2
9:01 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v Derby County – 3-2
9:01 a.m. ET: QPR v Swansea – 1-1
9:01 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v AFC Fylde – 4-1
9:01 a.m. ET: Crewe v Barnsley – 1-3
9:01 a.m. ET: Bristol Rovers v Coventry – 1-1
9:01 a.m. ET: Burton Albion v Northampton – 1-1
11:01 a.m. ET: Liverpool v Everton – 3-1
1:16 p.m. ET: Gillingham v West Ham – 2-1

Monday
2:56 p.m. ET: Arsenal v Leeds United – 1-1

Premier League January transfer needs

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2020, 1:45 PM EST
The January transfer window is now open in the Premier League and there are already plenty of managers talking about doing business this month.

Who needs what?

We break that down below and assess the top transfer needs for each PL club between now and when the window shuts on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. ET.

Arsenal
Center back, central midfielder: Linked to Jerome Boateng already, the Gunners are on the hunt for a new central defender after Calum Chambers ruptured his ACL. Any international caliber defenders Mikel Arteta can get his hands on will surely be snapped up. If Granit Xhaka leaves they could also add another central midfielders.
Possibility they will add players: 90 percent

Aston Villa
Goalkeeper, striker, center back: They may well be the busiest team in January, just like in the summer, as two huge injuries to Tom Heaton and Wesley have hit Villa hard. Dean Smith would have been looking to add defensive reinforcements anyway and Villa will need to do well, probably in the loan market, to cope with their lengthy injury list and stay up.
Possibility they will add players: 100 percent

Bournemouth
Central defender, striker: With so many injuries, Eddie Howe‘s hand may be forced into buying new defenders. It will also be a necessity as Bournemouth are in the bottom three and struggling to score goals. Nathan Ake could depart which would be another massive blow. All in all, Bournemouth probably need a few new faces to give them a little more squad depth as they battle against the drop. Ryan Fraser‘s contract runs out in the summer, so maybe Bournemouth will cash in?
Possibility they will add players: 70 percent

Brighton and Hove Albion
Striker: The Seagulls probably don’t need to buy in January. They’ve been really good so far this season, with Trossard and Maupay making a big difference since their summer arrival. Aaron Connolly has been like a new signing after his emergence from the academy, but maybe they will try to bring in an experienced forward as they don’t score enough goals given the chances they create.
Possibility they will add players: 20 percent

Burnley
Central midfielder: Having let Danny Drinkwater go back to Chelsea after his loan spell ended, you have to think Sean Dyche has something else lined up for Burnley’s midfield. Defensively they’ve been fine and going forward Wood, Barnes and Rodriguez have enough goals in them, but in midfield they’ve struggled to control games this season. 
Possibility they will add players: 30 percent

Chelsea
Center back, striker, winger: It is safe to say Chelsea will be busy as they aim to keep their top four hopes going and recover from a summer transfer ban as all of that money is burning a hole in Frank Lamprd’s pocket. They’ve been linked with so many players but their biggest need is in defense as Ake could return. Timo Werner, Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha all seem more likely to arrive in the summer, but with Pedro on his way out and Willian not signing a new deal, maybe now is the right time for Zaha to arrive?
Possibility they will add players: 90 percent

Crystal Palace
Striker, winger, defenders: Basically, Palace need to add an extra player in each area of the pitch. Roy Hodgson has already said that and he hopes the owners back him. It all depends on whether Zaha is allowed to leave in January as to how busy the Eagles are. Adding one more striker to help Ayew manage the load seems the biggest need, as some of their defensive injuries will start to clear up. The Eagles always seem keen to add players later in the month and hang on for a good deal. They can afford to do that again as they are well clear of the drop zone, for now.
Possibility they will add players: 60 percent

Everton
Central midfield, full back: A bit of extra cover in midfield and wide area will be key for Carlo Ancelotti and previously getting a central striker in would have been their biggest need. But with Dominic Calvert-Lewin doing the business, there’s no need for that right now. Adding Rabiot in midfield would be great business. 
Possibility they will add players: 50 percent

Leicester City
None: Another forward option in case Vardy is fatigued would be smart but Perez and Iheanacho have stepped up superbly recently. No need for the Foxes to buy.
Possibility they will add players: 5 percent

Liverpool
Winger: And they’ve already done their business. Takumi Minamino has arrived from RB Salzburg in a bargain deal and that should be Liverpool wrapped up for the window. If they suffer any more defensive injuries then Jurgen Klopp could jump into the market but they seem all set.
Possibility they will add (more) players: 5 percent

Manchester City
Center back: Their biggest need for about 12 months and City haven’t done anything about it. Seems crazy given their status as one of the richest teams on the planet. Nathan Ake would be a good buy, so too would Caglar Soyuncu or Jonny Evans but all three would be tough deals to do in January. Pep is unlikely to do business in the January window unless a wonderful deal presents itself.
Possibility they will add players: 25 percent

Manchester United
Central midfield: As injuries pile up in central midfield Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that is where he is looking. Gedson Fernandes has been linked and United need an attacking playmaker who can control the tempo of the game better. That has been their biggest need all season, especially with Pogba’s injury problems.
Possibility they will add players: 50 percent

Newcastle United
Defenders, striker: Joelinton has scored once and Newcastle have a lot of defensive injuries to deal with. Steve Bruce‘s side are running out of steam after a fine start and the Magpies will try to kick things on by bringing in some new faces in January. Expect Bruce to convince a few of his ex players to join his project at St James’ but don’t expect anything too flashy from Newcastle.
Possibility they will add players: 60 percent.

Norwich City
Defenders, striker: Someone to help out Pukki would be great and so too would some upgrades at center back but Norwich are already in that situation where they may save their money instead of spending big, as they know relegation is likely. Sad but true as they could make a lot of money on Pukki, Buendia, Aarons and Cantwell in the summer.
Possibility they will add players: 20 percent

Sheffield United
None: They added Jack Rodwell as a free agent to provide some depth but apart from that they look set. They have options in every position and Chris Wilder has rotated the squad well this season. 
Possibility they will add (more) players: 5 percent

Southampton
Full backs: Ralph Hasenhuttl has already said he wants to sign some new full backs. Cedric is out of contract this summer and Ryan Bertrand has been linked with a move away. Expect some young full backs to arrive who will ease themselves in and be starters next season.
Possibility they will add players: 50 percent.

Tottenham Hotspur
Defenders: Vertonghen may leave, while Aurier continues to be a problem at right back. Jose Mourinho is not happy with their defensive displays and Spurs need to add quality rather than quality in defense. Daniel Levy must loosen the purse strings if Spurs are to keep their top four hopes alive. Harry Kane’s injury doesn’t seem likely to force them into buying a new striker. 
Possibility they will add players: 60 percent.

Watford
Striker: Honestly, they are pretty set. Another striker to push Deeney and Gray hard would be nice but Nigel Pearson has inherited a decent squad and now has them well organized and hungry. The Hornets don’t need to spend despite being in a relegation scrap. They always seem to buy a young players from somewhere, or at least loan someone from the Pozzo owned clubs.  
Possibility they will add players: 20 percent

West Ham United
Midfield, defenders: David Moyes has been linked with Gedson Fernandes and West Ham need a little something extra in midfield with Rice and Noble keeping things tight. That said, defensive improvements would be nice but Moyes has a lot of expensive new-ish signings to work with. West Ham will not want to spend much.
Possibility they will add players: 50 percent

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Defenders, striker: Raul Jimenez needs some help and Patrick Cutrone has done okay but hasn’t set the world alight. Getting in some decent young players should be the aim as Wolves’ relatively small squad has to cope with Europa League, FA Cup and the Premier League. If they get this right in January they could finish in the top four.
Possibility they will add players: 60 percent

Report: Premier League clubs circle to sign Aarons

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
According to multiple reports three Premier League clubs are circling for Norwich City’s teenage right back Max Aarons.

The 19-year-old has started all but two of Norwich’s games this season and he’s performed very well in his first season in the top-flight.

A report from our partners Sky Sports in the UK states that Aarons is wanted by Tottenham, West Ham, Arsenal and Everton, with the Canaries said to want close to $40 million for the England U21 international.

Per the report Spurs are keen to sign Aarons as Jose Mourinho isn’t happy at all with his defensive options as the north London club continue to leak goals at an alarming rate.

Aarons moved to Norwich from Luton Town as a youngster and he was named in the Championship team of the season in 2018-19 and the Young Player of the Season as he excelled in their promotion campaign.

He has found it tough going at times in the PL this season but his battle against Wilfried Zaha on New Year’s Day proved he has what it takes to hang in there with the best of the best.

His combination of speed, power, trickery and poise on the ball mean he is well suited to an attacking role from right back, while the biggest area for improvement in his game is his defensive duties.

That will come with age and it seems like Aarons will certainly be playing in the Premier League next season even if Norwich City are relegated. The Canaries currently sit bottom of the Premier League table and are seven points from safety with 17 games to go.

Aarons, like Emiliano Buendia, Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell, is a man in demand and with the potential he has and the form he’s shown this season he will surely be around in the PL for years to come.