Jose Mourinho believes Harry Kane‘s hamstring injury will keep him out for a while.

Kane pulled up clutching his left hamstring in Tottenham’s disappointing defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day and scans have yet to reveal the full damage to the Spurs and England star who left St Mary’s on crutches.

Speaking about his main striker ahead of their FA Cup third round trip to Middlesbrough this weekend, Mourinho isn’t exactly confident that Kane will be back soon.

“I don’t know yet, I think maybe later today we have news,” Mourinho said. “But if you ask me just my feeling, good news or bad news, I am more bad news than good news, what the player felt, Harry Kane leaving a match the way he did. He didn’t think twice, didn’t take him two seconds to realise the severity of the situation.”

Mourinho will at least have Heung-Min Son back from suspension for the trip to ‘Boro and beyond, while youngster Troy Parrott will likely get more minutes under his belt. They fact Liverpool and Man City in their next four Premier League games and Spurs are now really up against it as they battle with Chelsea, Man United and Wolves for a top four finish.

But losing Kane is like ripping the soul out of this Spurs team. He makes everything tick and sets the tone from the front, as well as scoring the vast majority of their goals. Since Mourinho arrived there has also been a more direct manner to their game with defenders clipping the ball up to Kane and hoping he can do the rest.

Mourinho will be hoping and praying that the English national team captain is back fit and ready to go for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clashes against RB Leipzig in late February and early March, but by the sound of things that will be touch and go.

Tottenham’s top four hopes and chances of advancing in Europe have taken a big hit due to Kane’s injury as he was forced to play almost the entirety of the festive fixtures due to Son’s red card against Chelsea.

Had Son not been sent off, Kane surely would have been rested for at least one of Spurs’ games over the holiday season. Instead he ran himself into the ground and this hamstring problem is down to a simple case of fatigue.

