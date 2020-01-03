The nominates for Premier League player and manager of the month for December have been announced.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
December was quite a month in the PL with six or seven games for teams and it always proves to be a season-defining few weeks.
For the standout player in December there are eight nominees with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Norwich’s Emiliano Buendia, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Watford’s Ben Foster, Southampton’s Danny Ings, Wolves’ Adama Traore and Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy all getting the nod.
My word, it is tough to single out one standout player from that list. The goals of Calvert-Lewin and Ings have been essential to pushing their teams up the table and away from the bottom three, while Foster has been superb during Watford’s amazing resurgence and the class of Alexander-Arnold and De Bruyne ha shone through. Traore has ripped teams apart all season long, but especially in the last few weeks, while Buendia and Vardy are so important to their teams.
As for the manager of the month accolade, it has been another perfect month for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool so he’s the frontrunner. But what Nigel Pearson has achieved in his short time in charge of Watford is outstanding as he’s secured three wins in his last four games and they have just one defeat, at Liverpool, in his first five games in charge of the Hornets. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s Man United got themselves back in the top four hunt in December but he’s probably an outsider for this award.
You can vote for your PL player and manager of the month by clicking on the links below.
8️⃣ stand-out #PL stars
1️⃣ @EASPORTSFIFA December Player of the Month
VOTE now ➡️ https://t.co/JCepJn4yAb #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/NX8EpKZP7M
— Premier League (@premierleague) January 3, 2020
🔲 Klopp
🔲 Pearson
🔲 Solskjaer
Vote for your @BarclaysFooty December Manager of the Month 👉 https://t.co/6cgI91JStd#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/zxCaYKdNyV
— Premier League (@premierleague) January 3, 2020