PL’s December player, manager of month nominees

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2020, 9:34 AM EST
The nominates for Premier League player and manager of the month for December have been announced.

December was quite a month in the PL with six or seven games for teams and it always proves to be a season-defining few weeks.

For the standout player in December there are eight nominees with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Norwich’s Emiliano Buendia, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Watford’s Ben Foster, Southampton’s Danny Ings, Wolves’ Adama Traore and Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy all getting the nod.

My word, it is tough to single out one standout player from that list. The goals of Calvert-Lewin and Ings have been essential to pushing their teams up the table and away from the bottom three, while Foster has been superb during Watford’s amazing resurgence and the class of Alexander-Arnold and De Bruyne ha shone through. Traore has ripped teams apart all season long, but especially in the last few weeks, while Buendia and Vardy are so important to their teams.

As for the manager of the month accolade, it has been another perfect month for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool so he’s the frontrunner. But what Nigel Pearson has achieved in his short time in charge of Watford is outstanding as he’s secured three wins in his last four games and they have just one defeat, at Liverpool, in his first five games in charge of the Hornets. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s Man United got themselves back in the top four hunt in December but he’s probably an outsider for this award.

You can vote for your PL player and manager of the month by clicking on the links below.

Mourinho expects bad news on Kane injury

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2020, 8:40 AM EST
Jose Mourinho believes Harry Kane‘s hamstring injury will keep him out for a while.

Kane pulled up clutching his left hamstring in Tottenham’s disappointing defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day and scans have yet to reveal the full damage to the Spurs and England star who left St Mary’s on crutches.

Speaking about his main striker ahead of their FA Cup third round trip to Middlesbrough this weekend, Mourinho isn’t exactly confident that Kane will be back soon.

“I don’t know yet, I think maybe later today we have news,” Mourinho said. “But if you ask me just my feeling, good news or bad news, I am more bad news than good news, what the player felt, Harry Kane leaving a match the way he did. He didn’t think twice, didn’t take him two seconds to realise the severity of the situation.”

Mourinho will at least have Heung-Min Son back from suspension for the trip to ‘Boro and beyond, while youngster Troy Parrott will likely get more minutes under his belt. They fact Liverpool and Man City in their next four Premier League games and Spurs are now really up against it as they battle with Chelsea, Man United and Wolves for a top four finish.

But losing Kane is like ripping the soul out of this Spurs team. He makes everything tick and sets the tone from the front, as well as scoring the vast majority of their goals. Since Mourinho arrived there has also been a more direct manner to their game with defenders clipping the ball up to Kane and hoping he can do the rest.

Mourinho will be hoping and praying that the English national team captain is back fit and ready to go for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clashes against RB Leipzig in late February and early March, but by the sound of things that will be touch and go.

Tottenham’s top four hopes and chances of advancing in Europe have taken a big hit due to Kane’s injury as he was forced to play almost the entirety of the festive fixtures due to Son’s red card against Chelsea.

Had Son not been sent off, Kane surely would have been rested for at least one of Spurs’ games over the holiday season. Instead he ran himself into the ground and this hamstring problem is down to a simple case of fatigue.

Villa’s Wesley, Heaton ruled out for season

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2020, 8:19 AM EST
Aston Villa have been dealt a huge blow in their battle against relegation.

Wesley and Tom Heaton have both been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering knee ligament damage in their 2-1 win at Burnley on New Year’s Day.

Both players were stretchered off in the second half as Villa’s big win at Turf Moor came at a huge cost as both will now be out for between six and nine months.

“They are two key players who I feel very sorry for,” Smith said. “We’ve had five games in 16 days and another seven to come in January. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves; we have to deal with it, help the players in their recovery and go and recruit wisely.”

Wesley scored his first Premier League goal in almost three months in the win at Burnley and he is the focal point of Villa’s attack, while Heaton is their starting goalkeeper. These injuries mean Villa will have to dip into the market in January to find replacements, probably on loan.

Both players arrived at Villa in the summer and have been influential so far with Heaton making several fine stops after starting 20 of Villa’s 21 PL games so far. Back up goalkeeper Jed Steer is currently out injured too with inexperienced duo Orjan Nyland and Lovre Kalinic waiting in the wings.

Wesley has started every PL game up top for Villa but has struggled to get going in the PL after the Brazilian striker arrived from Club Brugge as he’s scored five goals so far. It has been reported that Villa want to sign Michy Batshuayi on loan for the rest of the season to replace Wesley.

With star midfielder John McGinn out for three months due to a fractured ankle it has been a horrible festive period for Villa in terms of injuries as their relegation battle just got that much tougher.

Dean Smith will now be a very busy many in the January transfer window.

Wilder: Liverpool dominates by perfectly executing the basics

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2020, 10:10 PM EST
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said Liverpool’s domination of his team was all about the basics.

The Reds beat the Blades 2-0 on Thursday, which Wilder reckons would’ve been much worse were it not for his goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

“I think the scoreline flattered us.”

What impressed Wilder, however, was how Liverpool was committed to winning both the first and second balls, and a commitment to the little things.

From The Yorkshire Post:

“You could see why they are world and European champions and they look like they are going to be Premier League winners as well. People talk to me about academies and technical stuff and rotation, but the basic stuff they had to tonight – win headers, races and drop on second balls and run and play forward and back and defend as a team – they did it miles better than us.”

Sheffield United remains eighth in the Premier League with 29 points, seven back of fourth and nine clear of the Bottom Three.

He said similar things after the game.

The 2 Robbies podcast: Ole’s Pogba comments plus midseason awards

Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2020, 9:16 PM EST
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap the final run of Festive Fixtures with a big focus on Arsenal’s impressive win over Manchester United and what to make of Paul Pogba‘s injury following the concerning comments made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (:40).

Plus, reflections on Jose Mourinho’s rudeness with an idiot (21:50), Chelsea’s draw at Brighton (31:15), and comfortable victories for Man City (39:30) and Liverpool (44:00).

Finally, the chaps hand out their mid-season awards including the Most Improved Players/Managers (51:35), Most Disappointing Players/Managers (53:30), Best Summer Signings (56:05), Worst Summer Signings (57:35), Underappreciated Player of the Season (1:01:25), Player of the Season (1:03:05) and Manager of the Season (1:04:50).

Listen on Apple, or via Art19.

And you can follow them on Twitter @The2RobbiesNBC here.

