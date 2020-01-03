A roundup of all of Friday’s biggest transfer rumors, including those involving Premier League clubs…

Following up on a rumor from Wednesday, Christian Eriksen is reportedly close to completing a $26-million move from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan that will take place this month. Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season, at which point he is widely expected to leave on a free transfer. Selling him now would net Tottenham a respectable transfer fee while significantly weakening their squad through the remainder of the season.

Thomas Lemar is one potential Eriksen replacement being linked with a move to Spurs (again). The Atletico Madrid winger hasn’t shone as brightly in Spain as he previously did for Monaco, and manager Diego Simeone has refused to rule out the possibility of Lemar leaving the Spanish capital.

Norwich City defender Max Aarons is the most sought-after English player this month, with Spurs, Arsenal, West Ham United and Everton all reportedly desperate to sign the 19-year-old this month. He won’t come cheap, though, as Norwich are said to want close to $40 million.

Jerome Boateng’s time at Bayern Munich appears to be finished, with the 31-year-old German international’s name coming up in plenty of rumors of late. Arsenal are the reported favorites to land the 2014 World Cup winner, who’s recently fallen out of favor at Bayern, for a shade under $17 million.

Jadon Sancho might end up at Chelsea — or elsewhere in the PL — sometime in the near future, but it won’t be this month, as Borussia Dortmund have reportedly decided the 19-year-old winger is off-limits until the summer.

Chris Smalling is enjoying his time in Italy so much that he has reportedly told his representatives to make his loan from Manchester United to Roma a permanent transfer.

