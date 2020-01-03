USMNT cancels trip to Qatar for January camp

UPDATE: U.S. Soccer has since announced that the USMNT will hold its training camp the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
The U.S. men’s national team has canceled its trip to Qatar where it was originally scheduled to hold its annual January training camp.
The decision was announced on Friday and is due to potential destabilization of the Middle East region following the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani on Thursday.
The LA Times first reported that the USMNT will instead hold its January camp in Florida, but the federation has not yet confirmed a new location. U.S. Soccer said in its statement that they are “working with the Qatar Football Association to find an opportunity in the near future for our team to experience Qatar’s world-class facilities and hospitality.”
According to the Washington Post, the USMNT, which was scheduled to arrive in Qatar this weekend, had planned to play multiple closed-door friendlies while in the country.
The Yanks will kick off their 2020 slate of games with a friendly against Costa Rica on Feb. 1 in Carson, Calif.
MILAN (AP) Zlatan Ibrahimovic is giving himself six months to see if he can still play elite-level soccer with one of Europe’s storied clubs.
The 38-year-old striker was presented by AC Milan on Friday after signing a deal until the end of the season with an option to extend for another year.
“These six months will be key to see if I’m in form and can provide results. Otherwise, I’m not going to stay just to be here. That doesn’t interest me,” Ibrahimovic said. “The challenge of being at the top level provides me with a lot of adrenaline.
“I haven’t seen many 38-year-old footballers return to a club like this. But if they’ve signed me, it means they believe in me. It’s a test for me to see if I’m doing the right thing. … I received more requests at 38 than I did at 28.”
Ibrahimovic said his children helped him select the No. 21 shirt. He could make his debut against Sampdoria at the San Siro on Monday.
Returning to the club he left nearly eight years ago, Ibrahimovic is being counted on to make an immediate impact on a team in 11th place and still reeling from a 5-0 loss to Atalanta — Milan’s biggest Serie A defeat in more than two decades.
“Milan is still Milan. History can’t be changed,” Ibrahimovic said of the seven-time European champions. “I’m coming to help the club. We can do much more but let’s go one match at a time. It’s a marathon, not a 100-meter sprint.”
Added Zvonimir Boban, Milan’s chief football officer: “I wouldn’t want to forget about the (Atalanta) match, which was an unacceptable defeat. We shouldn’t hide behind Zlatan’s broad shoulders. We need to change the direction of this season and we hope that his presence will help us.”
Ibrahimovic helped Milan to its last Serie A title in 2011. He has since played for Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and the LA Galaxy.
“Milan is like my home,” he said. “It brings me back to the joy of playing football.”
Frank Lampard is perfectly capable of playing “the bad cop” when the circumstances force him to do so, says assistant coach Jody Morris.
With Chelsea facing their first difficult period (3W-1D-5L in their last nine Premier League games) under the first-year Blues boss, there have been questions asked about Lampard’s calm temperament and friendly demeanor, but Morris insists the club’s legendary midfielder-turned-manager is happy to law down the law when necessary. Of course, it’s important that Lampard maintains positive relationships with every one of his players, allowing him to switch back and forth between arm-around-the-shoulder pal to demanding authority figure — quotes from Sky Sports:
“We are different personalities, but there have certainly been moments when he’s 100 percent the bad cop. Maybe I’m just a bit more of a moody face than he is on the touchline.
“I think there’s elements where things need to be said, and 99 percent of the time it’s him that says it. You have to take the players individually at times when you have to weigh up how you would treat them and I certainly know the manager does that.
“He has close relationships with some of them. But if he has to give some of them a kick up the backside he has no problem doing it.
“We are in a man’s game, we’re in a big competition week in week out and you do need to come under the umbrella of being a first-team player now and that you have to perform. And I think they have been, to be honest.”
With their transfer ban recently cut in half, Lampard is now able to sign players for the first time as Chelsea manager. Perhaps the Blues’ transfer dealings will indicate which players have seen the most of the “bad cop” and who’s stayed on his good side more often than not.
A roundup of all of Friday’s biggest transfer rumors, including those involving Premier League clubs…
Following up on a rumor from Wednesday, Christian Eriksen is reportedly close to completing a $26-million move from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan that will take place this month. Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season, at which point he is widely expected to leave on a free transfer. Selling him now would net Tottenham a respectable transfer fee while significantly weakening their squad through the remainder of the season.
Thomas Lemar is one potential Eriksen replacement being linked with a move to Spurs (again). The Atletico Madrid winger hasn’t shone as brightly in Spain as he previously did for Monaco, and manager Diego Simeone has refused to rule out the possibility of Lemar leaving the Spanish capital.
Norwich City defender Max Aarons is the most sought-after English player this month, with Spurs, Arsenal, West Ham United and Everton all reportedly desperate to sign the 19-year-old this month. He won’t come cheap, though, as Norwich are said to want close to $40 million.
Jerome Boateng’s time at Bayern Munich appears to be finished, with the 31-year-old German international’s name coming up in plenty of rumors of late. Arsenal are the reported favorites to land the 2014 World Cup winner, who’s recently fallen out of favor at Bayern, for a shade under $17 million.
Jadon Sancho might end up at Chelsea — or elsewhere in the PL — sometime in the near future, but it won’t be this month, as Borussia Dortmund have reportedly decided the 19-year-old winger is off-limits until the summer.
Chris Smalling is enjoying his time in Italy so much that he has reportedly told his representatives to make his loan from Manchester United to Roma a permanent transfer.
Dean Smith has emphatically informed the rest of the Premier League that Aston Villa’s highly sought-after midfielder Jack Grealish is not for sale this month.
“People can keep looking, but they can’t touch,” the Villa manager said on Friday amid the latest round of rumors linking the 24-year-old playmaker with a move away from Villa Park.
Grealish was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, but Villa were able to keep hold of their homegrown star — with the club since 6 years old — after winning promotion back to the PL. Now, Manchester United are the latest club with a reported interest in the England U-21 international .
Year 1 in the top flight hasn’t exactly gone to plan — Villa sit 17th, one point clear of relegation after 21 games — but Grealish has done his part thus far, racking up six goals and five assists in 19 PL appearances.
“I think he’s a big target for many teams and you can see why. He’s a top player, but as I’ve said before, our owners are very ambitious and want to establish us as a top Premier League club.
“To do that you have to keep your best players, so we’ll be keeping hold of Jack Grealish.”