Villa’s Wesley, Heaton ruled out for season

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2020, 8:19 AM EST
Aston Villa have been dealt a huge blow in their battle against relegation.

Wesley and Tom Heaton have both been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering knee ligament damage in their 2-1 win at Burnley on New Year’s Day.

Both players were stretchered off in the second half as Villa’s big win at Turf Moor came at a huge cost as both will now be out for between six and nine months.

“They are two key players who I feel very sorry for,” Smith said. “We’ve had five games in 16 days and another seven to come in January. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves; we have to deal with it, help the players in their recovery and go and recruit wisely.”

Wesley scored his first Premier League goal in almost three months in the win at Burnley and he is the focal point of Villa’s attack, while Heaton is their starting goalkeeper. These injuries mean Villa will have to dip into the market in January to find replacements, probably on loan.

Both players arrived at Villa in the summer and have been influential so far with Heaton making several fine stops after starting 20 of Villa’s 21 PL games so far. Back up goalkeeper Jed Steer is currently out injured too with inexperienced duo Orjan Nyland and Lovre Kalinic waiting in the wings.

Wesley has started every PL game up top for Villa but has struggled to get going in the PL after the Brazilian striker arrived from Club Brugge as he’s scored five goals so far. It has been reported that Villa want to sign Michy Batshuayi on loan for the rest of the season to replace Wesley.

With star midfielder John McGinn out for three months due to a fractured ankle it has been a horrible festive period for Villa in terms of injuries as their relegation battle just got that much tougher.

Dean Smith will now be a very busy many in the January transfer window.

Mourinho expects bad news on Kane injury

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2020, 8:40 AM EST
Jose Mourinho believes Harry Kane‘s hamstring injury will keep him out for a while.

Kane pulled up clutching his left hamstring in Tottenham’s disappointing defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day and scans have yet to reveal the full damage to the Spurs and England star who left St Mary’s on crutches.

Speaking about his main striker ahead of their FA Cup third round trip to Middlesbrough this weekend, Mourinho isn’t exactly confident that Kane will be back soon.

“I don’t know yet, I think maybe later today we have news,” Mourinho said. “But if you ask me just my feeling, good news or bad news, I am more bad news than good news, what the player felt, Harry Kane leaving a match the way he did. He didn’t think twice, didn’t take him two seconds to realise the severity of the situation.”

Mourinho will at least have Heung-Min Son back from suspension for the trip to ‘Boro and beyond, while youngster Troy Parrott will likely get more minutes under his belt. They fact Liverpool and Man City in their next four Premier League games and Spurs are now really up against it as they battle with Chelsea, Man United and Wolves for a top four finish.

But losing Kane is like ripping the soul out of this Spurs team. He makes everything tick and sets the tone from the front, as well as scoring the vast majority of their goals. Since Mourinho arrived there has also been a more direct manner to their game with defenders clipping the ball up to Kane and hoping he can do the rest.

Mourinho will be hoping and praying that the English national team captain is back fit and ready to go for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clashes against RB Leipzig in late February and early March, but by the sound of things that will be touch and go.

Tottenham’s top four hopes and chances of advancing in Europe have taken a big hit due to Kane’s injury as he was forced to play almost the entirety of the festive fixtures due to Son’s red card against Chelsea.

Had Son not been sent off, Kane surely would have been rested for at least one of Spurs’ games over the holiday season. Instead he ran himself into the ground and this hamstring problem is down to a simple case of fatigue.

Wilder: Liverpool dominates by perfectly executing the basics

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2020, 10:10 PM EST
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said Liverpool’s domination of his team was all about the basics.

The Reds beat the Blades 2-0 on Thursday, which Wilder reckons would’ve been much worse were it not for his goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

“I think the scoreline flattered us.”

What impressed Wilder, however, was how Liverpool was committed to winning both the first and second balls, and a commitment to the little things.

From The Yorkshire Post:

“You could see why they are world and European champions and they look like they are going to be Premier League winners as well. People talk to me about academies and technical stuff and rotation, but the basic stuff they had to tonight – win headers, races and drop on second balls and run and play forward and back and defend as a team – they did it miles better than us.”

Sheffield United remains eighth in the Premier League with 29 points, seven back of fourth and nine clear of the Bottom Three.

He said similar things after the game.

The 2 Robbies podcast: Ole’s Pogba comments plus midseason awards

Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2020, 9:16 PM EST
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap the final run of Festive Fixtures with a big focus on Arsenal’s impressive win over Manchester United and what to make of Paul Pogba‘s injury following the concerning comments made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (:40).

Plus, reflections on Jose Mourinho’s rudeness with an idiot (21:50), Chelsea’s draw at Brighton (31:15), and comfortable victories for Man City (39:30) and Liverpool (44:00).

Finally, the chaps hand out their mid-season awards including the Most Improved Players/Managers (51:35), Most Disappointing Players/Managers (53:30), Best Summer Signings (56:05), Worst Summer Signings (57:35), Underappreciated Player of the Season (1:01:25), Player of the Season (1:03:05) and Manager of the Season (1:04:50).

PL Club Power Rankings: Week 21

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2020, 8:51 PM EST
The festive fixtures shook up our weekly litmus test less than we expected.

Maybe it’s the sheer volume of games that seemingly leveled the playing field of a pretty even league more than usual.

The transfer market may shake up the game a bit more.

At least our club power rankings can exhale for a week while the FA Cup takes the wheel.

Green: New season-high ranking
Red: New season-low

20. Norwich City — We keep reading about how laudable it is that Daniel Farke wants his team to play attractive football, but it could cost them big time. At least we get to watch Emiliano Buendia on a weekly basis.
Last week: 19
Season high: 10
Season low: 20
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Crystal Palace
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 at Manchester United

19. Bournemouth — Injuries have taken their toll, and the Cherries may well have real reason to worry about their PL lives.
Last week: 17
Season high: 6
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 4-0 at West Ham
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Jan. 12 v. Watford

18. Burnley — The “Lump It To Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes Show” hasn’t been pretty lately.
Last week: 8
Season high: 5
Season low: 15
Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Aston Villa
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 at Chelsea

17. Aston Villa — Allowing 2.3 more shots per game than any other team on the table, so they need to score plenty. And they just lost their starting center forward for the year.
Last week: 18
Season high: 8
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 2-1 at Burnley
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Jan. 12 v. Man City

16. Newcastle United — The luck’s run out; Ten of 22 senior players are hurt, and three of them are their very best on show (Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar). It’s going to be a (another) rough few weeks that looks likely to end with the Magpies barely outside the drop zone.
Last week: 11
Season high: 11
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 3-0 v. Leicester City
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 at Wolves

15. West Ham United — David Moyes saw the talent of his attack in a blowout of off-kilter Bournemouth. Can they do the same away at Bramall Lane?
Last week: 16
Season high: 5
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 4-0 v. Bournemouth
Up next: 3 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Sheffield United

14. Watford — If Gerard Deulofeu has found his form under Nigel Pearson, it’s gonna be a quick ride out of the drop zone.
Last week: 18
Season high: 14
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 2-1 v. Wolves
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Jan. 12 v. Bournemouth

13. Southampton — Ralph Hasenhuttl is truly improving the side. Let’s see what January brings off the field, because the festive period was a massive success.
Last week: 15
Season high: 13
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 1-0 v. Spurs
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 at Leicester City

12. Crystal Palace — Just one loss in its last eight, with four draws mixed in there, but the schedule was asking for wins with Arsenal and Man City up next.
Last week: 12
Season high: 5
Season low: 18
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Norwich City
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Arsenal

11. Arsenal — Have to hand it to Mikel Arteta for calculating that Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira could hold it down in the back while his four-man attack ran wild on Manchester United. Helps that Marcus Rashford didn’t play well. Now who will they add, and subtract?
Last week: 13
Season high: 4
Season low: 13
Last match: Won 2-0 v. Manchester United
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Jan. 11 at Crystal Palace

10. Brighton and Hove Albion — Graham Potter‘s done very well, and we’d be surprised if the Seagulls look in trouble at any point this season. What a goal, too.
Last week: 10
Season high: 6
Season low: 18
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Chelsea
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 at Everton

9. Everton — Getting there! Should be some good football on show when they meet Brighton, but Sunday’s FA Cup derby with Liverpool will be even more fun.
Last week: 14
Season high: 5
Season low: 19
Last match: Lost 2-1 at Man City
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Brighton

8. Sheffield United — There’s reason to believe the pesky Blades might have hit a rut, even as well as Chris Wilder has done and will continue to do. No one’s averaging fewer shots per game.
Last week: 7
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Liverpool
Up next: 3 p.m. ET Jan. 10 v. West Ham

7. Wolves — Maybe the Top Four was asking too much, and Wolves ought to look at UEL as their best route to the UCL.
Last week: 4
Season high: 3
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 2-1 at Watford
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Newcastle 

6. Spurs — It’s been an ugly few weeks, but Jose Mourinho’s men sit sixth due to everyone else’s inability to function during the festive fixtures.
Last week: 6
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Lost 1-0 at Saints
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Liverpool

5. Manchester United — It’s a good thing injuries can’t cost you too many spots on the power rankings. These men need midfielders. Send help.
Last week: 9
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Lost 2-0 at Arsenal
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Norwich City

4. Chelsea — Uneven, but even so. Good looking retro jersey.
Last week: 5
Season high: 2
Season low: 12
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Brighton
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Burnley

3. Leicester City — A tenuous No. 3 at best, but had the right plan to clobber Newcastle.
Last week: 3
Season high: 2
Season low: 10
Last match: Won 3-0 at Newcastle United
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Jan. 11 v. Saints

2. Manchester City — Still far and away the best attack in the league.
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 6
Last match: Won 2-1 v. Everton
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Jan. 12 at Aston Villa

  1. Liverpool — The league is theirs, but invincible talk still feels insanely premature. Well, at least in terms of reality. It’s always fun to discuss, regardless of maturity. Absolutely cruised past Sheffield United.
    Last week: 1
    Season high: 1
    Season low: 3
    Last match: Won 2-0 v. Sheffield United
    Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Spurs