‘Anything can happen’: Nuno, Solskjaer respond to Jimenez’s links with Man United

Shortly after Wolves and Manchester United scoreless draw in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, Nuno Espirito Santo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addressed the rumors involving Wanderers’ marquee striker Raul Jimenez and Manchester United.

Just before the first whistle, reports surfaced linking the 28-year-old striker to the Red Devils, who recently missed out on landing their reported top target Erling Braut Haaland, who instead signed for Borussia Dortmund.

The transfer links were news to the Portuguese manager, who all but confirmed that Jimenez is for sale.

“It’s the first-time I heard it,” he said. “Ole didn’t mention anything about that. But the transfer window is open. When it is open, anything can happen. [But] we are delighted to have Raul.”

Jimenez took the field in the second half at Molineux Stadium against Manchester United but failed to widen his goal count which stands at 17 this season.

Last year, Jimenez was named Wolves’ Player of the Season after recording 17 goals and eight assists, aiding them to their first European competition in 40 years. This season, the Club America product has matched last year’s goal count and has nine assists to go with it, proving that he’s indispensable for the Premier League outfit.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have yet to replace Romelu Lukaku – a forward with a similar profile to Jimenez’s – since his departure to Inter Milan on transfer deadline day in August. Solskjaer and company are looking to bolster their attack that currently features the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Solskjaer, too, was asked about Jimenez’s probabilities of arriving at Old Trafford, but the Norwegian’s tone was equivocal, claiming that many great players are linked to his club.

“[He’s] another good player we’ve been linked with,” he said. “He came on and did well [but] I cannot comment on these situations.”

In July, Jimenez signed with Wolves from Benfica for a club-record $43 million.

