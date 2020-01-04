More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Real Madrid downs Getafe 3-0

By Kyle BonnJan 4, 2020, 12:51 PM EST
Real Madrid was far from its best on Saturday, but the Spanish side secured a 3-0 win over Getafe to move atop the La Liga table – for now.

Madrid didn’t exactly produce a dominating performance, but Luka Modric was the best of the bunch as he orchestrated the midfield and scored the game’s third goal. The opener came on a mistake by Getafe goalkeeper Daniel Soria who spilled a ball into the box and saw it trickle into the back of the net. After halftime, Raphael Varane headed in Madrid’s second on a cross from Toni Kroos, and Modric finished off a spectacular counter in added time to complete the scoreline.

Getafe wouldn’t go down without a fight, ripping off 15 goals to Real Madrid’s nine. They could only put four of those on target, however, and while they had a few good opportunities – the best of which fell to Cabrera just before halftime – they were otherwise stymied in the final third.

Real Madrid also had its own struggles. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro severely struggled, whiffing on a massive 17 passes from his defensive midfield position and proving sloppy in possession. Toni Kroos also struggled outside of his excellent assist to Varane, hardly involved in the match and sitting incredibly deep, unable to carry possession forward and utilize his excellent passing vision. Thibaut Courtois was outstanding in net, stopping Cabrera’s headed effort on the doorstep just moments after making a low diving save on Faycal Fajr’s driven effort from the right.

The victory moves Real Madrid a point clear at the top of the La Liga table on 40 points, with Barcelona on 39 and Atletico Madrid on 35. Barcelona will have a chance to re-take the lead as they visit Espanyol later in the day.

Norwich rolls, Watford stunned, Aston Villa falls in FA Cup

By Kyle BonnJan 4, 2020, 12:07 PM EST
Three more Premier League sides booked a place in the FA Cup fourth round, but one was left on the outside looking in as Saturday’s heavy slate of magic continued along.

18-year-old Adam Idah picked up a hat-trick to as Norwich City used a storming first half to beat Preston North End 4-2. Idah was on target less than 90 seconds into the match as Marco Stiepermann delivered a fabulous through-ball on the break and Idah split two defenders expertly and finished from outside the box. Onel Hernandez hit for Norwich’s second in the 28th minute before Idah grabbed his second of the game via a deep 40-yard effort with the goalkeeper out to secure a 3-0 halftime lead. Preston got one back after the break through Billy Bodin, but Idah struck from the spot past the hour mark to bag his big moment.

Watford also appeared on its way having taken a 3-0 lead by halftime, but was left red-faced after coughing that all up in a 3-3 draw with League One side Tranmere Rovers. 20-year-old Tom Dele-Bashiru gave Watford the lead inside the opening 15 minutes, while Nathaniel Chalobah and Roberto Pereyra tacked on goals before halftime in what was a comfortable first 45 minutes. However, in good form and with a big lead, Watford absolutely collapsed. Connor Jennings was first to pull a goal back for Tranmere as he headed home on a corner, while another set-piece provided Tranmere’s second off the head of Emmanuel Monthe. The equalizer came from the spot after VAR gave a penalty on Mason Barrett just inside the box, and Paul Mullin slotted home the spot-kick. Pereyra was then sent off late harshly for a somewhat innocuous trip on Kieron Morris.

Fulham used a pair of absolute beauties to shock Premier League side Aston Villa 2-1 at Craven Cottage. Anthony Knockaert was the first to strike, blasting a left-footed effort from outside the top of the box to find the top-left corner and earn a 1-0 lead. Anwar El-Ghazi was on hand at the far post to tap in a deserved equalizer for Villa past the hour mark, but Harry Arter produced a stunning winner from acres out that curled away from Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland and buried into the same corner as Knockaert’s.

Southampton struggled through the first 45 minutes with Huddersfield Town’s stout defense, but they broke through just after halftime and advanced on Will Smallbone‘s debut goal that provided a 1-0 win. Shane Long headed it from the byline back to the penalty spot where Smallbone was all alone, and the 19-year-old took his time before calmly firing a half-volley into the back of the net.

Brighton & Hove Albion was dumped out of the competition after Adam Reach’s 65th minute goal gave Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 victory at The Amex.

Non-league side Hartlepool United’s trek through the FA Cup came to an end despite an early lead, falling 4-1 to Oxford United. Mark Kitching gave Hartlepool the lead inside the opening 10 minutes, but a quickfire pair from Robert Hall and Shandon Baptiste after halftime saw Oxford survive and advance before tacking on another two late for good measure.

Reading and Blackpool will require a replay after a 2-2 draw that saw Blackpool twice throw away a goal advantage. Cardiff City completed a two-goal comeback at home to force a replay with Carlisle United.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Leicester chasing Demiral, Chelsea favorites for Zaha

By Kyle BonnJan 4, 2020, 11:13 AM EST
With the 2020 January transfer window still just a few days young, there is still much to do as teams identify needs and look for targets that may be available. The winter transfer window often proves difficult with available players few and far between. Still, there are options and some teams are hoping to pry players from their current homes while others hope to cling to important members of the squad.

According to Sky Sports, Leicester City has seen an initial bid of $33.4 million rejected by Juventus for defender Merih Demiral. The 21-year-old Turkish international is a wanted man this winter having appeared just three times this season in Italian league play. The Foxes are in the market for a center-back with 32-year-old Jonny Evans having already racked up 2,159 minutes this season and partner Caglar Soyuncu at just under 1,900.

The Foxes will be facing heavy competition for Demiral’s signature, with Borussia Dortmund reportedly seeing a larger bid rejected as well. The Sky Sports report states that Leicester City actually prefers to bring Demiral in on loan before committing a heavy investment of funds, and they have looked to fellow Turkish international Soyuncu to convince Demiral of life at Leicester City.

A report by The Daily Mail claims that Crystal Palace whiz Wilfried Zaha has made a change in representation that could boost Chelsea’s chances of securing a deal. The report states that Zaha has fired his current agent and hired Israeli agent Pini Zahavi who has a close relationship with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. Zahavi was instrumental in Abramovich’s successful acquisition of Chelsea back in 2003 and also was a major player in Chelsea transfer dealings that summer.

Zaha has been an ever-present figure in transfer rumors over the past few seasons, and is reportedly frustrated at his inability to secure a move away from Selhurst Park. The Mail report states Crystal Palace wants a bid of over $100 million for the 26-year-old, but it has seemed their high valuation of Zaha has warded teams off over the last few years. Zaha’s contract runs through the summer of 2023, so the club still has plenty of control over his future.

Sheffield United has impressed this season, proving a difficult opponent for top sides as they sit eighth in the table despite just being promoted this summer. They have one of the best defenses in the league, and while they have scored timely goals to earn results, the offense has lacked at times. That has seen them look for attacking reinforcements, and according to Algerian outlet DZFoot, they have interest in former Marseille frontman Billel Omrani who currently plays in the Romanian top flight for CFR Cluj.

The 26-year-old Omrani has six goals in 16 Romanian top flight games this season, and scored another six in eight Champions League qualifying games as the club was eventually downed by Slavia Prague before the group stages. They now remain in play in the Europa League round of 32, and he recently impressed against Celtic.

Aston Villa is playing hardball with creative star Jack Grealish, and manager Dean Smith went on record to say the club is pushing hard to keep him at Villa Park. Smith admitted there has been heavy interest in the 24-year-old who has eight goals and six assists this Premier League season, but said emphatically, “People can keep looking but they can’t touch. We want to keep our best players and he’s showing he’s one of the best in the Premier League.”

Rodriguez double leads Burnley, Newcastle needs replay in early FA Cup results

By Kyle BonnJan 4, 2020, 9:33 AM EST
Burnley and Newcastle both progressed as the early Saturday slate of FA Cup third round games provided plenty of morning action.

Jay Rodriguez struck a brace as Burnley pounded League One side Peterborough United 4-2. The lead was never really in question, only conceding via a bad mistake at the back by defender Matthew Lowton in the first half and a messy set-piece chance in the second half. Otherwise, it was all Sean Dyche‘s side who also got goals from Erik Pieters and Jeff Hendrick, the latter coming via a massive deflection.

Newcastle United was often put under pressure by League One side Rochdale, Miguel Almiron’s early goal was not enough as the hosts equalized with 11 minutes to go to force a replay. Rochdale was the better side in the second half, but Ian Henderson hit the post with a tight-angle shot from point-blank range, and Martin Dubravka made a stunning save on Oliver Rathbone in the 74th minute. 40-year-old Aaron Wilbraham took advantage of some hideous Newcastle defending to level the scoreline late. Rathbone should have won it for Rochdale in the 90th minute but stunningly scuffed his chance with the goal gaping. There was good news for U.S. National Team fans, as DeAndre Yedlin surprisingly proved fit despite a hand injury and played well throughout.

Rotherham fell a man down just 24 minutes in after an ugly high challenge by Adam Thompson, and they blew a 2-1 second-half lead, falling late to Hull City 3-2. Tom Eaves was the man of the hour, with his 66th minute equalizer providing the stepping stone, and he picked up his hat-trick to win it in the 92nd minute. Hull nearly blew it moments later, with Rotherham hitting the post, but it was Eaves’ day at the final whistle.

Millwall hammered Newport County 3-0, going ahead inside the opening 10 minutes through former Fulham striker Matt Smith, before Connor Mahoney and Tom Bradshaw put the game away in the second half. Millwall, sitting seventh in the Championship table, was an attacking threat throughout and dominated play against their League Two opposition.

Birmingham City survived to force a replay despite falling a man down with a half-hour to play, finishing level at 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers. Bristol City and Shrewsbury Town will also need a replay after finishing level 1-1, with goals by Famara Diedhiou and Sean Goss cancelling each other out.

Coming up in the next set of games, Brighton & Hove Albion hosts Sheffield Wednesday,

Bayern completes summer Nubel free transfer

By Kyle BonnJan 4, 2020, 8:55 AM EST
Bayern Munich announced Saturday morning the completion of a future free transfer for goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, whose Schalke contract expires this summer, leaving him free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement. He has signed a five-year contract with the Bavarian giants.

The 23-year-old joined Schalke as a teenager in 2015 from Paderborn and established himself as the starter in the second half of last season. His rise has been swift, now established as the Schalke captain while starting every match this season before a red card suspension for a wild tackle left him sidelined through late December.

Bayern has looked to get younger at the goalkeeper position and was heavily linked with Nubel the last few months. While Nubel may have to bide his time for future appearances on the field, he certainly looks capable of becoming a critical player down the road should he stick it out. Longtime starter Manuel Neuer is 33 years old, and while he has dealt with injuries and poor form over the last few years, looks to be at his best once again. Backup Sven Ulrich is 31 but has shown weaknesses at times when taking over for Neuer.

There are reports, however, that Nubel may even see playing time sooner, potentially even next season as he could share time with Neuer, which did not please the incumbent, whose contract curiously expires in the summer of 2021. A timeshare could absolutely impact Neuer’s desire to extend beyond next summer, and will leave Bayern with a serious decision to make on when to make the change between the sticks.

Neuer is already under pressure with the German national team from Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and he will not wish to lose club playing time as it could seriously jeopardize his job with the national side as well.