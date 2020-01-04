Real Madrid downs Getafe 3-0

Real Madrid was far from its best on Saturday, but the Spanish side secured a 3-0 win over Getafe to move atop the La Liga table – for now.
Madrid didn’t exactly produce a dominating performance, but Luka Modric was the best of the bunch as he orchestrated the midfield and scored the game’s third goal. The opener came on a mistake by Getafe goalkeeper Daniel Soria who spilled a ball into the box and saw it trickle into the back of the net. After halftime, Raphael Varane headed in Madrid’s second on a cross from Toni Kroos, and Modric finished off a spectacular counter in added time to complete the scoreline.
Getafe wouldn’t go down without a fight, ripping off 15 goals to Real Madrid’s nine. They could only put four of those on target, however, and while they had a few good opportunities – the best of which fell to Cabrera just before halftime – they were otherwise stymied in the final third.
Real Madrid also had its own struggles. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro severely struggled, whiffing on a massive 17 passes from his defensive midfield position and proving sloppy in possession. Toni Kroos also struggled outside of his excellent assist to Varane, hardly involved in the match and sitting incredibly deep, unable to carry possession forward and utilize his excellent passing vision. Thibaut Courtois was outstanding in net, stopping Cabrera’s headed effort on the doorstep just moments after making a low diving save on Faycal Fajr’s driven effort from the right.
The victory moves Real Madrid a point clear at the top of the La Liga table on 40 points, with Barcelona on 39 and Atletico Madrid on 35. Barcelona will have a chance to re-take the lead as they visit Espanyol later in the day.