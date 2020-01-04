Report: Real Madrid, Flamengo agree on $39m fee for starlet Reinier

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The next Vinicius Junior is on his way to the Spanish capital.

Flamengo forward Reinier will join the Real Madrid later this month for a fee of $39 million, according to Goal.com.

Highly-rated Reinier, who will turn 18 on January 19, is set to follow in the footsteps of Vinicius Junior after nixing the opportunity to sign for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The Brazilian and Spanish giants will wait to announce the deal until the Brazil under-23 ace turns 18, which came at half of the price that Flamengo were originally asking for ($78 million), per the report.

Flamengo will receive 80 percent of the transfer fee, while the player and his representative will receive the rest.

In November, Reinier renewed his contract with the Copa Libertadores champions, extending his stay in Rio de Janiero until 2024.

OFICIAL! ✍️ Flamengo renova contrato com Reinier até 2024: 'É a realização de um sonho'https://t.co/uiosycgthI — Mundo ESPN (@ESPNagora) November 9, 2019

The 17-year-old scored six goals in 14 appearances in league play, helping Flamengo lift the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A title.

In July, Reinier made his first-team debut with Flamengo against Emelec in a Copa Libertadores bout. He’s expected to be an integral part of Brazil’s under-23 team, who look to claim one of the two spots available for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan over the summer.

