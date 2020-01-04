Rodriguez double leads Burnley, Newcastle needs replay in early FA Cup results

Burnley and Newcastle both progressed as the early Saturday slate of FA Cup third round games provided plenty of morning action.
Jay Rodriguez struck a brace as Burnley pounded League One side Peterborough United 4-2. The lead was never really in question, only conceding via a bad mistake at the back by defender Matthew Lowton in the first half and a messy set-piece chance in the second half. Otherwise, it was all Sean Dyche‘s side who also got goals from Erik Pieters and Jeff Hendrick, the latter coming via a massive deflection.
Newcastle United was often put under pressure by League One side Rochdale, Miguel Almiron’s early goal was not enough as the hosts equalized with 11 minutes to go to force a replay. Rochdale was the better side in the second half, but Ian Henderson hit the post with a tight-angle shot from point-blank range, and Martin Dubravka made a stunning save on Oliver Rathbone in the 74th minute. 40-year-old Aaron Wilbraham took advantage of some hideous Newcastle defending to level the scoreline late. Rathbone should have won it for Rochdale in the 90th minute but stunningly scuffed his chance with the goal gaping. There was good news for U.S. National Team fans, as DeAndre Yedlin surprisingly proved fit despite a hand injury and played well throughout.
Rotherham fell a man down just 24 minutes in after an ugly high challenge by Adam Thompson, and they blew a 2-1 second-half lead, falling late to Hull City 3-2. Tom Eaves was the man of the hour, with his 66th minute equalizer providing the stepping stone, and he picked up his hat-trick to win it in the 92nd minute. Hull nearly blew it moments later, with Rotherham hitting the post, but it was Eaves’ day at the final whistle.
Millwall hammered Newport County 3-0, going ahead inside the opening 10 minutes through former Fulham striker Matt Smith, before Connor Mahoney and Tom Bradshaw put the game away in the second half. Millwall, sitting seventh in the Championship table, was an attacking threat throughout and dominated play against their League Two opposition.
Birmingham City survived to force a replay despite falling a man down with a half-hour to play, finishing level at 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers. Bristol City and Shrewsbury Town will also need a replay after finishing level 1-1, with goals by Famara Diedhiou and Sean Goss cancelling each other out.
Coming up in the next set of games, Brighton & Hove Albion hosts Sheffield Wednesday,