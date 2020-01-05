More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Curtis Jones stunner boosts young Liverpool side in Merseyside derby

By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2020, 12:54 PM EST
Liverpool’s kids took center stage again in Cup action, and this time they came through. Jurgen Klopp rotated his squad for the Merseyside derby against Everton in FA Cup play, and while Carlo Ancelotti selected a strong Toffees lineup, it was a day for the youngsters.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino were all rested alongside fellow regulars Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson, Andrew Robertson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Instead, the Liverpool lineup was dotted with youth players who stepped up to the challenge. While Liverpool dominated in possession throughout the match, they found the attacking third a stumbling block until young Curtis Jones changed that with one spectacular 71st minute moment, leading the Reds to a 1-0 victory over Everton.

Liverpool suffered an early blow as James Milner, one of the few veteran players in the squad, was forced off just eight minutes into the match after pulling up behind the play. He was replaced by 19-year-old Yasser Larouci

Everton, having made just two changes from its last Premier League match, had a big chance on 12 minutes as Adrian kept out Mason Holgate‘s free header, a fabulous opportunity that was disappointingly directed straight at the Liverpool goalkeeper. The Toffees were quite good in the attacking third throughout the first half, forcing Adrian into a few more big saves. Yerry Mina flashed a header wide on 37 minutes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also just barely dragged one shy of the post.

Liverpool’s young squad still had its moments through the first 45 minutes, including one where Divock Origi searched for the far post, only kept out by Jordan Pickford‘s acrobatic diving save. The second half was even more cagey than the first, and while Liverpool’s kids dominated in possession, Everton was wasteful with its chances. Theo Walcott delivered an absolutely abysmal ball for a streaking Moise Kean with 25 minutes to go.

As the Reds gained in confidence, they eventually went in front as 18-year-old midfielder Jones rescued the match. The Liverpool youth product cropped up with an absolute stunner, rifling a long-range shot into the top-right corner.

The goal was good enough to send Liverpool through to the fourth round, dumping Everton out of the competition. It’s not the first winning moment for Jones with the senior squad, as he was also on hand to deliver the decisive penalty in the EFL Cup penalty shootout against Arsenal which Liverpool won 6-5.

The win somewhat avenged Liverpool’s 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa in which the youngsters took the field with the senior squad in Qatar for the Club World Cup. The young team deployed that afternoon played well, with the scoreline somewhat harsh on the side. This time around with senior team support sprinkled throughout, the kids produced a display worthy of a landmark rivalry win.

Mario Balotelli once again racially abused in Serie A

By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2020, 11:57 AM EST
Mario Balotelli was yet again the target of racial abuse in Italy, as Sunday’s match against Lazio was halted a half-hour through to address chanting by visiting fans.

The match at Brescia’s Stadio Mario Rigamonti was halted momentarily in the 31st minute as a stadium announcement was made to condemn the racist chanting, telling fans the match would be abandoned if they did not stop. Brescia fans responded by chanting Balotelli’s name in support of their player.

Balotelli has been the target of repeated racist chanting this season throughout Serie A play, including against Inter Milan and Hellas Verona. He was even racially abused by his own fans and club president at times this season.

The 29-year-old Italian international scored the opener in the match on 18 minutes, but Brescia was ultimately beaten late as Ciro Immobile scored twice to give Lazio a 2-1 win. Balotelli took to Instagram after the match to condemn the chanting, posting a video of his goal with the caption, “Is a lost that hurt but we will come back stronger and we are on the right way!
Lazio fans that were today at the stadium SHAME ON YOU!”

Serie A has struggled mightily with curtailing racist chanting this season, as black players such as Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Ronaldo Vieira and Kalidou Koulibaly have all suffered racism directed their way. The league began a campaign against racism last month, but even that was criticized after official artwork depicted three monkeys, being branded as “a sick joke” by other European anti-racism organizations.

Vandals saw off Zlatan’s Malmo statue at ankles

By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2020, 11:36 AM EST
The statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic located outside Malmo’s Swedbank Stadium has been significantly vandalized, with perpetrators toppling the statue by sawing it off at the ankles.

As a result, the statue has been taken away for repairs, a spokesperson for the Malmo municipality’s sport and recreation department told the BBC. The plan is to bring the statue back despite heavy vandalism over the past few months.

Zlatan began his career at the Swedish club, rising through its youth system and making his professional debut in 1999 before a move to Ajax two years later. Fans have been angered by Zlatan’s recent purchase of a 25% ownership stake in rival club Hammarby, with whom Malmo have battled at the top of the Allsvenskan table for years.

“I can understand that many people are disappointed in Zlatan’s behaviour, but vandalising a statute is simply unworthy,” said Malmo deputy mayor Frida Trollmyr in a statement. “Better to express your dissatisfaction in a democratic way.”

The statue was only recently unveiled, back in October. In December, the statue had its nose sawed off by vandals. In the most recent attack, the statue’s head was covered in a Sweden shirt and had the words “take away” spray painted nearby.

Ibrahimovic signed for his former club AC Milan last week, marking a return to the European game after spending the last two years with the LA Galaxy.

Chelsea skates through in FA Cup; Spurs held; Palace upset

By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2020, 11:02 AM EST
Premier League sides didn’t have a particularly elementary journey through Saturday’s FA Cup schedule, and it didn’t look any easier on Sunday as all four teams in play through the early slate had difficulties.

Chelsea got by a pesky Nottingham Forest side 2-0, but Tottenham Hotspur was held to a 1-1 draw, Crystal Palace was dumped out by Derby County, and Sheffield United had a nervy finish against a far inferior opponent.

The Blues got going in a hurry as Callum Hudson-Odoi put the Blues 1-0 up just seven minutes in on a beautiful set of one-touch passing that ended with the 19-year-old cutting in on his left and slicing a low shot into the bottom corner. Pedro had a chance on the break to double the lead, but was unable to get by his defender despite the two-on-one advantage. That nearly proved costly as Forest earned a 23rd minute penalty, but VAR wiped it off for offside.

Chelsea remained the better attacking side, and they profited past the half-hour mark with Ross Barkley turning in a rebounded Hudson-Odoi shot. The initial effort was parried by Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith who pushed it the other way, but right to the feet of Barkley who barely had time to react on the doorstep, just barely keeping his feet to turn the ball into the net. Ryan Yates headed in for Nottingham Forest in the 67th minute but it was ruled out as the flag went up.

Tottenham dominated the match against Middlesbrough but failed to create much throughout the first half, with a cross to the far post for Ryan Sessegnon the best chance, although the former Fulham youth product failed to get a touch to Serge Aurier‘s delivery. Spurs’ lack of creativity would come back to haunt them as Middlesbrough came out of halftime firing, and former Manchester United youth product Ashley Fletcher found the back of the net to put the hosts 1-0 up at Riverside Stadium. It didn’t last long, though, as Jose Mourinho rang the changes, bringing on Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela, and it paid instant dividends. Lucas Moura headed in from a deep Aurier cross that the Middlesborough defense misread.

Spurs had chances to win the game, none better than Aurier’s slash with two minutes to go. The shot was from a tight angle, but with acres of space to shoot, he rifled the ball miles over the bar instead of testing Middlesbrough keeper Tomas Mejias. They instead will return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a replay after the scoreline finished level.

10-man Crystal Palace was upset at Selhurst Park by Derby County, falling 1-0 on a goal by Chris Martin just past the half-hour mark. The task was tougher after Luka Milivojevic was sent off in the second half a nasty kick out at Tom Huddlestone, spotted by VAR.

Sheffield United got more fight than expected from non-league side AFC Fylde, but snuck through by a 2-1 final with Callum Robinson and Leon Clarke on the scoresheet. Robinson’s strike came just eight minutes in and came benefit of a deflection off his mark Neill Byrne. Fylde marked the day with a goal in the 78th minute, but couldn’t find what would have been a shocking equalizer.

Jordan Hugill scored a brace as Queens Park Rangers hammered Swansea City 5-1. Bright Samuel, Lee Wallace, and Josh Scowen tacked on the additional scores, while George Byers picked up a consolation for the visitors.

Kenneth Zohore‘s 32nd minute strike gave West Brom a 1-0 victory at Charlton Athletic. Zohore played a fabulous one-two with Kyle Edwards, receiving the ball back at the near post and poking it through the legs of a charging Dillon Phillips.

Conor Chaplin gave Barnsley a 3-1 road victory over Crewe Alexandra with a 75th minute header that wrong-footed goalkeeper William Jaaskelainen.

Barnsley and Coventry City will require a replay after a 2-2 draw. A 52nd minute own goal saw Coventry City draw level shortly after the second-half restart, and neither side could find a winner.

League Two side Northampton Town advanced after putting four past Burton Albion in a 4-2 victory. They held a 3-1 lead at halftime and cruised from there, advancing past their League One opposition.

Immobile brace gives Lazio ninth straight win

By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2020, 9:25 AM EST
It wasn’t always comfortable or pretty, but Lazio secured its ninth straight Serie A win as they topped Brescia 2-1 behind a brace from frontman Ciro Immobile.

The victory required a comeback as Brescia took an early 18th minute lead behind Mario Balotelli‘s sixth league goal of the season, but the hosts saw the game turned on their head before halftime. Andrea Cistana was sent off for earning two yellow cards in a five-minute span, the second of which also conceded a penalty that Immobile slotted home to level the score just before the break.

That set Lazio up with a final 45 minute man advantage as they searched for a winner, but they struggled to create big chances on net. Despite ripping off 19 shots, they put just six on target and produced a paltry 0.98 xG throughout the match. With a disappointing draw looking more and more likely, Immobile rescued the visitors at Stadio Mario Rigamonti.

Lazio delivered the ball into the box in the 92nd minute, hoping for a prayer. It was answered as Immobile bundled the ball into the back of the net as he was toppled over, despite the presence of eight Brescia defenders back to help in the penalty area.

The win marked nine in a row for Immobile and company, a streak dating back to late October. Five of the nine victories during the current streak have come via a one-goal margin, with all five of those matches won with goals in the 82nd minute or later. Last time out, in their final match before the winter break, Lazio topped Cagliari 2-1 on a pair of stoppage-time goals. They beat Sassuolo in late November on a stoppage-time winner, and the victory over Fiorentina to start the streak came on an 89th minute Immobile strike.

Lazio has not lost since late September, and the most recent result moved them to third in the Serie A table, just three points behind both Juventus and Inter in front of them.