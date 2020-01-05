FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs in FA Cup third round

The FA Cup third round concluded around two-thirds of its matches on Saturday, and it wasn’t exactly run of the mill for Premier League sides. Aston Villa and Brighton were knocked out of the competition, while Newcastle, Watford, Wolves, and Manchester United were forced into replays.

With nearly all the remaining matches of the third round taking place today, it’s another chance for the Premier League sides to assert their dominance, or another opportunity for underdogs to make a name for themselves. Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Everton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Sheffield United all take the field throughout the day, with most kicking off at 9:01 a.m. ET. Follow all the scores by clicking the link below.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

The featured matchup of the day, which comes via an 11:01 a.m ET kick, is the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton. The match presents the first opportunity for new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti to take a crack at the club’s cross-town rivals, who just so happen to be enjoying a fabulous campaign.

Chelsea and Tottenham have both drawn strong Championship opposition, with Nottingham Forest sitting fourth in the table and Middlesbrough having challenged for promotion the past few seasons despite currently residing in 16th. Crystal Palace also welcomes a tough lower-league opponent to Selhurst Park, with Derby County also having been in the Premier League mix over the past few seasons, although they sit 17th in the table currently.

Sheffield United must be careful not to slip against non-league opponents AFC Fylde, winners of last season’s FA Trophy – the cup competition for semi-professional clubs in the English setup. West Ham, with the day’s late kickoff, matches up with League One side Gillingham.

Tomorrow, just one match remains as Arsenal takes on Leeds United.

FULL FA CUP SUNDAY SCHEDULE

9:01 a.m. ET

Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest

Middlesbrough v. Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace v. Derby County

Sheffield United v. AFC Fylde

Queens Park Rangers v. Swansea City

Charlton Athletic v. West Bromwich Albion

Bristol Rovers v. Coventry City

Burton Albion v. Northampton Town

Crewe Alexandria v. Barnsley

11:01 a.m. ET

Liverpool v. Everton

1:16 pm. ET

Gillingham v. West Ham United

