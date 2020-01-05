More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Immobile brace gives Lazio ninth straight win

By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2020, 9:25 AM EST
It wasn’t always comfortable or pretty, but Lazio secured its ninth straight Serie A win as they topped Brescia 2-1 behind a brace from frontman Ciro Immobile.

The victory required a comeback as Brescia took an early 18th minute lead behind Mario Balotelli‘s sixth league goal of the season, but the hosts saw the game turned on their head before halftime. Andrea Cistana was sent off for earning two yellow cards in a five-minute span, the second of which also conceded a penalty that Immobile slotted home to level the score just before the break.

That set Lazio up with a final 45 minute man advantage as they searched for a winner, but they struggled to create big chances on net. Despite ripping off 19 shots, they put just six on target and produced a paltry 0.98 xG throughout the match. With a disappointing draw looking more and more likely, Immobile rescued the visitors at Stadio Mario Rigamonti.

Lazio delivered the ball into the box in the 92nd minute, hoping for a prayer. It was answered as Immobile bundled the ball into the back of the net as he was toppled over, despite the presence of eight Brescia defenders back to help in the penalty area.

The win marked nine in a row for Immobile and company, a streak dating back to late October. Five of the nine victories during the current streak have come via a one-goal margin, with all five of those matches won with goals in the 82nd minute or later. Last time out, in their final match before the winter break, Lazio topped Cagliari 2-1 on a pair of stoppage-time goals. They beat Sassuolo in late November on a stoppage-time winner, and the victory over Fiorentina to start the streak came on an 89th minute Immobile strike.

Lazio has not lost since late September, and the most recent result moved them to third in the Serie A table, just three points behind both Juventus and Inter in front of them.

By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2020, 8:43 AM EST
The FA Cup third round concluded around two-thirds of its matches on Saturday, and it wasn’t exactly run of the mill for Premier League sides. Aston Villa and Brighton were knocked out of the competition, while Newcastle, Watford, Wolves, and Manchester United were forced into replays.

With nearly all the remaining matches of the third round taking place today, it’s another chance for the Premier League sides to assert their dominance, or another opportunity for underdogs to make a name for themselves. Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Everton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Sheffield United all take the field throughout the day, with most kicking off at 9:01 a.m. ET. Follow all the scores by clicking the link below.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

The featured matchup of the day, which comes via an 11:01 a.m ET kick, is the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton. The match presents the first opportunity for new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti to take a crack at the club’s cross-town rivals, who just so happen to be enjoying a fabulous campaign.

Chelsea and Tottenham have both drawn strong Championship opposition, with Nottingham Forest sitting fourth in the table and Middlesbrough having challenged for promotion the past few seasons despite currently residing in 16th. Crystal Palace also welcomes a tough lower-league opponent to Selhurst Park, with Derby County also having been in the Premier League mix over the past few seasons, although they sit 17th in the table currently.

Sheffield United must be careful not to slip against non-league opponents AFC Fylde, winners of last season’s FA Trophy – the cup competition for semi-professional clubs in the English setup. West Ham, with the day’s late kickoff, matches up with League One side Gillingham.

Tomorrow, just one match remains as Arsenal takes on Leeds United.

FULL FA CUP SUNDAY SCHEDULE

9:01 a.m. ET

Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest
Middlesbrough v. Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace v. Derby County
Sheffield United v. AFC Fylde
Queens Park Rangers v. Swansea City
Charlton Athletic v. West Bromwich Albion
Bristol Rovers v. Coventry City
Burton Albion v. Northampton Town
Crewe Alexandria v. Barnsley

11:01 a.m. ET

Liverpool v. Everton

1:16 pm. ET

Gillingham v. West Ham United

Port Vale striker Pope got cold shoulder from Stones

By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2020, 7:54 AM EST
Following Manchester City’s 4-1 victory over League Two side Port Vale on Saturday, the City players invited their opponents into the locker room.

The move was a kind gesture of friendship after a hard-fought match given the gulf between the two sides, but Port Vale striker Tom Pope, who scored his side’s only goal in the match, revealed not all his interactions were cordial, including one relatively cold one.

Pope wrote on Twitter last summer about Stones, “Just watched the highlights of the England game! I know I’m a league 2 player, I know he plays for England, I know he’s on £150k a week, I know he’s a million times better player than me but I’d love to play against John Stones every week! I’d get 40 a season! #soft

That came to the forefront when Pope scored to level the match in the first half, a fabulously flicked header with his body tracking away from goal. He wasn’t directly matched up with Stones – it was actually Man City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis he beat on the play – but the moment was enough to send fans into a frenzy about Pope’s comments months earlier.

When asked about any potential interaction between the two in the locker room after the match, Pope confirmed his counterpart still harbors hard feelings about it all. “They all dragged me in, the Man City players, but John wouldn’t speak to me,” the 34-year-old said. “It was a little bit awkward. I shook his hand but he wasn’t too happy.”

And if you weren’t sure Pope was joking about his 40-goal comment from the summer, he’s doubled down after the match, just to pile it on.

“It was only banter and people have dug it up because we’ve drawn Man City,” Pope said after the match. “All of a sudden it’s everywhere and people have been on my case about it. He’s a world-class centre-half. I was just saying he wasn’t very physical and that’s it. If people think I’m wrong, well, I don’t care. I spoke to [Benjamin] Mendy and he said all their players had battered him for weeks about it and they got him that wound up about it, and then obviously I’ve scored and he’s probably devastated.”

Mendy, a known prankster, apparently waited for Pope after the match to take a selfie for their group chat, which Pope joked on Twitter was the “highlight of my day.”

Report: Chelsea in pursuit of Bayern Munich’s David Alaba

By Joel SoriaJan 4, 2020, 11:16 PM EST
A new, natural left-back may be on his way to Stamford Bridge this winter.

Chelsea are weighing in on placing a $78-million (£60 million) bid for Bayern Munich’s David Alaba, according to a report.

Longtime left-back favorite, Marcos Alonso, has fallen in Frank Lampard‘s pecking order, making just eight Premier League appearances this season. As a result, the 41-year-old has recently instead shifted captain Cesar Azpilicueta from his natural right-back position to the left side.

20-year-old Reece James now features as the Blues’ right-back, a glaring indicator that Lampard isn’t sold on either Alonso or 25-year-old Emerson Palmieri.

Alaba, 27, has a contract with the German giants until the summer of 2021, meaning that the transfer price is not coming at a reduced price.

Debuting for Bayern’s first team in 2010, Alaba has since made 250 Bundesliga appearances, scoring 22 goals and jotting 25 assists. This season, he’s featured 17 times for the champions throughout all competitions.

At the age of 17, Alaba earned his first cap with Austria; since then, he’s registered a total of 72 caps.

The Blues are free to engage in the transfer market after their appeal on a two-window transfer ban was ratified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in early December.

‘Anything can happen’: Nuno, Solskjaer respond to Jimenez’s links with Man United

By Joel SoriaJan 4, 2020, 10:09 PM EST
Shortly after Wolves and Manchester United scoreless draw in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, Nuno Espirito Santo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addressed the rumors involving Wanderers’ marquee striker Raul Jimenez and Manchester United.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Just before the first whistle, reports surfaced linking the 28-year-old striker to the Red Devils, who recently missed out on landing their reported top target Erling Braut Haaland, who instead signed for Borussia Dortmund.

The transfer links were news to the Portuguese manager, who all but confirmed that Jimenez is for sale.

“It’s the first-time I heard it,” he said. “Ole didn’t mention anything about that. But the transfer window is open. When it is open, anything can happen. [But] we are delighted to have Raul.”

Jimenez took the field in the second half at Molineux Stadium against Manchester United but failed to widen his goal count which stands at 17 this season.

Last year, Jimenez was named Wolves’ Player of the Season after recording 17 goals and eight assists, aiding them to their first European competition in 40 years. This season, the Club America product has matched last year’s goal count and has nine assists to go with it, proving that he’s indispensable for the Premier League outfit.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have yet to replace Romelu Lukaku – a forward with a similar profile to Jimenez’s – since his departure to Inter Milan on transfer deadline day in August. Solskjaer and company are looking to bolster their attack that currently features the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Solskjaer, too, was asked about Jimenez’s probabilities of arriving at Old Trafford, but the Norwegian’s tone was equivocal, claiming that many great players are linked to his club.

“[He’s] another good player we’ve been linked with,” he said. “He came on and did well [but] I cannot comment on these situations.”

In July, Jimenez signed with Wolves from Benfica for a club-record $43 million.