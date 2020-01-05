Immobile brace gives Lazio ninth straight win

It wasn’t always comfortable or pretty, but Lazio secured its ninth straight Serie A win as they topped Brescia 2-1 behind a brace from frontman Ciro Immobile.

The victory required a comeback as Brescia took an early 18th minute lead behind Mario Balotelli‘s sixth league goal of the season, but the hosts saw the game turned on their head before halftime. Andrea Cistana was sent off for earning two yellow cards in a five-minute span, the second of which also conceded a penalty that Immobile slotted home to level the score just before the break.

That set Lazio up with a final 45 minute man advantage as they searched for a winner, but they struggled to create big chances on net. Despite ripping off 19 shots, they put just six on target and produced a paltry 0.98 xG throughout the match. With a disappointing draw looking more and more likely, Immobile rescued the visitors at Stadio Mario Rigamonti.

Lazio delivered the ball into the box in the 92nd minute, hoping for a prayer. It was answered as Immobile bundled the ball into the back of the net as he was toppled over, despite the presence of eight Brescia defenders back to help in the penalty area.

The win marked nine in a row for Immobile and company, a streak dating back to late October. Five of the nine victories during the current streak have come via a one-goal margin, with all five of those matches won with goals in the 82nd minute or later. Last time out, in their final match before the winter break, Lazio topped Cagliari 2-1 on a pair of stoppage-time goals. They beat Sassuolo in late November on a stoppage-time winner, and the victory over Fiorentina to start the streak came on an 89th minute Immobile strike.

Lazio has not lost since late September, and the most recent result moved them to third in the Serie A table, just three points behind both Juventus and Inter in front of them.

