La Liga roundup: Cazorla strikes, Villarreal hurt Real Sociedad with comeback win (video)

By Joel SoriaJan 5, 2020, 7:18 PM EST
Villarreal’s come-from-behind victory in San Sebastian highlights La Liga’s Sunday action.

Real Sociedad 1-2 Villarreal

Santi Cazorla in the magician, the journeyman that keeps on giving.

The 35-year-old and longtime Villarreal midfielder Manu Trigueros both netted goals in the second half, as The Yellow Submarine pulled off a 2-1 victory over thriving Real Sociedad at Anoeta.

Sociedad, who remain fifth on the table despite the loss, edged the visitors in possession and passes completed, evident in their first goal scored by Willian Jose. The Brazilian culminated a sequence – with lots of quick passes and possession from the home side – with a simple touch inside the box.

Despite the dominance, Sociedad were unable to create abundant chances – a flaw that would, ultimately cost them the game.

Villarreal’s fortunes changed in the second half, as Cazorla and ex-Liverpool fullback Alberto Moreno took he field in the 60th minute.

The Spanish duo reinforced a side that was heavily leaning on Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze for answers. The 20-year-old was a standout for 82 minutes, leading the team in dribbles and most key passes completed.

Towards the latter stages of the second half, Chukwueze earned a penalty after a dangerous run inside the box, leading to Cazorla’s goal from 12 yards out in the 72nd minute.

Villarreal, who travel to Orihuela for a Copa Del Rey fixture on January 11, moved to ninth after the win with 28 points after 19 matches. Sociedad, on the other hand, look to bounce back as they take on AD Cueta in the same tournament on January 12.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Granada 1-0 RCD Mallorca

Alaves 1-1 Real Betis 

Celta Vigo 1-1 Osasuna

USMNT midfielder McKennie returns to Schalke training, February return expected

By Joel SoriaJan 5, 2020, 8:06 PM EST
United States men’s national team midfielder Weston McKennie is back training with Schalke’s first-team, and is on course to make his return to action in February.

In mid-December, during Schalke’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt, the 21-year-old was taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering a gruesome shoulder injury.

Shortly after the match, it was confirmed that McKennie had dislocated his left shoulder and would be out until at least February, according to manager David Wagner. “[Weston will] undergo a conservative course of treatment which means he won’t be able to play again until February,” he said.

However, the midfielder’s has made significant progress in rehabilitation and has joined Schalke in their mid-year training camp in southern Spain ahead of Bundesliga’s second half of the season.

McKennie isn’t only participating in individual drills, but he is also involved in the majority of full training with the rest of his teammates with the exception of tackling.

The FC Dallas has made 13 league appearances for the Royal Blues this season, starting a total of 10 for Bundesliga’s fifth-place side. Schalke returns to league action on January 17, as they host a tough Borussia Monchengladbach.

Report: DC United, Morelia agree to $5 million-plus fee for Edison Flores

By Joel SoriaJan 5, 2020, 5:45 PM EST
D.C. United are, slowly but surely, filling in the void left by Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta.

The Black-and-Red and Liga MX side Monarcas Morelia have have come to an agreement on the transfer of Peruvian winger Edison Flores, according to The Washington Post’s Steven Goff.

The MLS side will pay over $5 million for the 25-year-old’s services, almost three times the amount that Morelia payed Danish side Aalborg in 2018 for Flores. The winger’s contract with Los Purépechas ran until the summer of 2022.

Flores was a first-team favorite at Morelia – who finished seventh in the recently-finished 2019 Clausura and went on to make a unexpected run into the semifinals before losing to Club America – making 21 appearances for Monarcas last season, and scoring seven goals and recording four assists.

The crafty, left-footed winger is also a staple with the Peruvian national team, accumulating over 43 caps for Ricardo Gareca’s side. Flores featured heavily for Los Incas in the 2018 World Cup and during the 2019 Copa America, which saw Peru make it to the final.

During the offseason, D.C. United has lost key pieces such as Rooney to Derby County, Acosta to Atlas and Lucas Rodriguez to Estudiantes.

Flores appears to be the first of three important signings for the nation’s capital side, who lost to Toronto FC 5-1 in MLS Cup playoffs. The franchise has also been linked to Santos Laguna’s Brian Lozano, Venezuelan striker Gelmin Rivas and Ecuadoran midfielder Christian Aleman.

Transfer rumor roundup: Giroud set for Chelsea exit; Man United after Jimenez and Neves?

By Joel SoriaJan 5, 2020, 4:29 PM EST
A roundup of all of Sunday’s biggest transfer rumors, including those involving Premier League outfits.

[ MORE: Premier League January transfer needs ]

Frank Lampard confirmed reports about Olivier Giroud departing Stamford Bridge this winter on Sunday, saying it’s possible that he will leave soon.

“There’s no update on Ollie, but I’ve spoken with him,” Lampard said. “If the conditions are that it’s something he really wants to do and it works for the club, for me and the squad then it’s something that could happen.

“But only when all of those bases are covered,” he added. “So we’ll see if we’re there.”

Giroud, 33, is under contract with the Blues until the summer, but has only featured twice this season. Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, West Ham, and now Newcastle are linked to the Frenchman.

In January of 2018, Giroud joined Chelsea from rivals Arsenal for a reported $23-million fee.

Wolves’ Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves are in “early stage” talks with Manchester United via their representatives, according to Goal. On Saturday, managers Nuno Espirito Santo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke on the rumors following the scoreless draw between Wolves and Manchester United, with Solskjaer unforthcoming about the possibilities of the Mexican’s chances of playing at Old Trafford.

Carlo Ancelotti has given Everton’s board the green light to try and lure Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez to Goodison Park on a loan.

Jerome Boateng’s link to Arsenal continues to thicken as the clock ticks. The north London club have inquired about a potential transfer fee, the pleyer’s wages and whether the German defender would be available via loan, given that the Gunners shelled close to $200 million over the summer.

Youngsters Max Aaron from Norwich and West Brom’s Nathan Ferguson are targets for Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho.

Despite only featuring eight times for Everton this season, Crystal Palace are interested in Cenk Tosun. The 28-year-old striker was linked to a move to Selhurst Park before he joined the Toffees in January 2018.

Pandev scores late winner for Genoa off his face

By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2020, 3:15 PM EST
At 36 years old, former Inter striker Goran Pandev has seen his fair share of wacky things over the course of his soccer career. Chances are, this one’s new even for him.

With Genoa level 1-1 at home against Sassuolo, Pandev provided a late 86th minute winner to push the club out of the bottom of the Serie A table and earn a vital three points in the relegation battle. More interestingly, the goal came off his face.

Pandev came streaking down the middle of the box and took a feed off the left from Andrea Favilli. As Pandev slid feet-first in to meet the ball, Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli charged to meet, and got a touch to the initial effort from Pandev. No matter. Pandev’s body bundled over from Consigli’s challenge, and has he crumpled to the turf his face fell straight into the ball, pushing it into the back of the net for the winning goal.

The goal is Pandev’s fourth of the season in his 16th appearance, and it’s an absolutely vital one in the context of the relegation battle. With just their third win of the league campaign, they move to 14 points, pushing them above SPAL and level with Brescia. They now sit just a point behind Sampdoria in the safety of 17th, while 16th place Lecce is also on 15 points and Fiorentina’s disappointing season has them currently with 17.

Pandev has been at Genoa since joining in 2015 from Galatasaray, and has now made 115 appearances, scoring 19 goals.