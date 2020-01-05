More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Pandev scores late winner for Genoa off his face

By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2020, 3:15 PM EST
At 36 years old, former Inter striker Goran Pandev has seen his fair share of wacky things over the course of his soccer career. Chances are, this one’s new even for him.

With Genoa level 1-1 at home against Sassuolo, Pandev provided a late 86th minute winner to push the club out of the bottom of the Serie A table and earn a vital three points in the relegation battle. More interestingly, the goal came off his face.

Pandev came streaking down the middle of the box and took a feed off the left from Andrea Favilli. As Pandev slid feet-first in to meet the ball, Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli charged to meet, and got a touch to the initial effort from Pandev. No matter. Pandev’s body bundled over from Consigli’s challenge, and has he crumpled to the turf his face fell straight into the ball, pushing it into the back of the net for the winning goal.

The goal is Pandev’s fourth of the season in his 16th appearance, and it’s an absolutely vital one in the context of the relegation battle. With just their third win of the league campaign, they move to 14 points, pushing them above SPAL and level with Brescia. They now sit just a point behind Sampdoria in the safety of 17th, while 16th place Lecce is also on 15 points and Fiorentina’s disappointing season has them currently with 17.

Pandev has been at Genoa since joining in 2015 from Galatasaray, and has now made 115 appearances, scoring 19 goals.

Transfer rumor roundup: Giroud set for Chelsea exit; Man United after Jimenez and Neves?

By Joel SoriaJan 5, 2020, 4:29 PM EST
A roundup of all of Sunday’s biggest transfer rumors, including those involving Premier League outfits.

Frank Lampard confirmed reports about Olivier Giroud departing Stamford Bridge this winter on Sunday, saying it’s possible that he will leave soon.

“There’s no update on Ollie, but I’ve spoken with him,” Lampard said. “If the conditions are that it’s something he really wants to do and it works for the club, for me and the squad then it’s something that could happen.

“But only when all of those bases are covered,” he added. “So we’ll see if we’re there.”

Giroud, 33, is under contract with the Blues until the summer, but has only featured twice this season. Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, West Ham, and now Newcastle are linked to the Frenchman.

In January of 2018, Giroud joined Chelsea from rivals Arsenal for a reported $23-million fee.

Wolves’ Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves are in “early stage” talks with Manchester United via their representatives, according to Goal. On Saturday, managers Nuno Espirito Santo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke on the rumors following the scoreless draw between Wolves and Manchester United, with Solskjaer unforthcoming about the possibilities of the Mexican’s chances of playing at Old Trafford.

Carlo Ancelotti has given Everton’s board the green light to try and lure Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez to Goodison Park on a loan.

Jerome Boateng’s link to Arsenal continues to thicken as the clock ticks. The north London club have inquired about a potential transfer fee, the pleyer’s wages and whether the German defender would be available via loan, given that the Gunners shelled close to $200 million over the summer.

Youngsters Max Aaron from Norwich and West Brom’s Nathan Ferguson are targets for Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho.

Despite only featuring eight times for Everton this season, Crystal Palace are interested in Cenk Tosun. The 28-year-old striker was linked to a move to Selhurst Park before he joined the Toffees in January 2018.

Curtis Jones stunner boosts young Liverpool side in Merseyside derby

By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2020, 12:54 PM EST
Liverpool’s kids took center stage again in Cup action, and this time they came through. Jurgen Klopp rotated his squad for the Merseyside derby against Everton in FA Cup play, and while Carlo Ancelotti selected a strong Toffees lineup, it was a day for the youngsters.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino were all rested alongside fellow regulars Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson, Andrew Robertson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Instead, the Liverpool lineup was dotted with youth players who stepped up to the challenge. While Liverpool dominated in possession throughout the match, they found the attacking third a stumbling block until young Curtis Jones changed that with one spectacular 71st minute moment, leading the Reds to a 1-0 victory over Everton.

Liverpool suffered an early blow as James Milner, one of the few veteran players in the squad, was forced off just eight minutes into the match after pulling up behind the play. He was replaced by 19-year-old Yasser Larouci

Everton, having made just two changes from its last Premier League match, had a big chance on 12 minutes as Adrian kept out Mason Holgate‘s free header, a fabulous opportunity that was disappointingly directed straight at the Liverpool goalkeeper. The Toffees were quite good in the attacking third throughout the first half, forcing Adrian into a few more big saves. Yerry Mina flashed a header wide on 37 minutes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also just barely dragged one shy of the post.

Liverpool’s young squad still had its moments through the first 45 minutes, including one where Divock Origi searched for the far post, only kept out by Jordan Pickford‘s acrobatic diving save. The second half was even more cagey than the first, and while Liverpool’s kids dominated in possession, Everton was wasteful with its chances. Theo Walcott delivered an absolutely abysmal ball for a streaking Moise Kean with 25 minutes to go.

As the Reds gained in confidence, they eventually went in front as 18-year-old midfielder Jones rescued the match. The Liverpool youth product cropped up with an absolute stunner, rifling a long-range shot into the top-right corner.

The goal was good enough to send Liverpool through to the fourth round, dumping Everton out of the competition. It’s not the first winning moment for Jones with the senior squad, as he was also on hand to deliver the decisive penalty in the EFL Cup penalty shootout against Arsenal which Liverpool won 6-5.

The win somewhat avenged Liverpool’s 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa in which the youngsters took the field with the senior squad in Qatar for the Club World Cup. The young team deployed that afternoon played well, with the scoreline somewhat harsh on the side. This time around with senior team support sprinkled throughout, the kids produced a display worthy of a landmark rivalry win.

Mario Balotelli once again racially abused in Serie A

By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2020, 11:57 AM EST
Mario Balotelli was yet again the target of racial abuse in Italy, as Sunday’s match against Lazio was halted a half-hour through to address chanting by visiting fans.

The match at Brescia’s Stadio Mario Rigamonti was halted momentarily in the 31st minute as a stadium announcement was made to condemn the racist chanting, telling fans the match would be abandoned if they did not stop. Brescia fans responded by chanting Balotelli’s name in support of their player.

Balotelli has been the target of repeated racist chanting this season throughout Serie A play, including against Inter Milan and Hellas Verona. He was even racially abused by his own fans and club president at times this season.

The 29-year-old Italian international scored the opener in the match on 18 minutes, but Brescia was ultimately beaten late as Ciro Immobile scored twice to give Lazio a 2-1 win. Balotelli took to Instagram after the match to condemn the chanting, posting a video of his goal with the caption, “Is a lost that hurt but we will come back stronger and we are on the right way!
Lazio fans that were today at the stadium SHAME ON YOU!”

Serie A has struggled mightily with curtailing racist chanting this season, as black players such as Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Ronaldo Vieira and Kalidou Koulibaly have all suffered racism directed their way. The league began a campaign against racism last month, but even that was criticized after official artwork depicted three monkeys, being branded as “a sick joke” by other European anti-racism organizations.

Vandals saw off Zlatan’s Malmo statue at ankles

By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2020, 11:36 AM EST
The statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic located outside Malmo’s Swedbank Stadium has been significantly vandalized, with perpetrators toppling the statue by sawing it off at the ankles.

As a result, the statue has been taken away for repairs, a spokesperson for the Malmo municipality’s sport and recreation department told the BBC. The plan is to bring the statue back despite heavy vandalism over the past few months.

Zlatan began his career at the Swedish club, rising through its youth system and making his professional debut in 1999 before a move to Ajax two years later. Fans have been angered by Zlatan’s recent purchase of a 25% ownership stake in rival club Hammarby, with whom Malmo have battled at the top of the Allsvenskan table for years.

“I can understand that many people are disappointed in Zlatan’s behaviour, but vandalising a statute is simply unworthy,” said Malmo deputy mayor Frida Trollmyr in a statement. “Better to express your dissatisfaction in a democratic way.”

The statue was only recently unveiled, back in October. In December, the statue had its nose sawed off by vandals. In the most recent attack, the statue’s head was covered in a Sweden shirt and had the words “take away” spray painted nearby.

Ibrahimovic signed for his former club AC Milan last week, marking a return to the European game after spending the last two years with the LA Galaxy.