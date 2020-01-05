Report: DC United, Morelia agree to $5 million-plus fee for Edison Flores

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

D.C. United are, slowly but surely, filling in the void left by Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta.

The Black-and-Red and Liga MX side Monarcas Morelia have have come to an agreement on the transfer of Peruvian winger Edison Flores, according to The Washington Post’s Steven Goff.

Getting word D.C. United has reached agreement in principle with Morelia to acquire Peruvian MF Edison Flores for $5 million-plus transfer fee #dcu #mls — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 5, 2020

The MLS side will pay over $5 million for the 25-year-old’s services, almost three times the amount that Morelia payed Danish side Aalborg in 2018 for Flores. The winger’s contract with Los Purépechas ran until the summer of 2022.

Flores was a first-team favorite at Morelia – who finished seventh in the recently-finished 2019 Clausura and went on to make a unexpected run into the semifinals before losing to Club America – making 21 appearances for Monarcas last season, and scoring seven goals and recording four assists.

The crafty, left-footed winger is also a staple with the Peruvian national team, accumulating over 43 caps for Ricardo Gareca’s side. Flores featured heavily for Los Incas in the 2018 World Cup and during the 2019 Copa America, which saw Peru make it to the final.

During the offseason, D.C. United has lost key pieces such as Rooney to Derby County, Acosta to Atlas and Lucas Rodriguez to Estudiantes.

Flores appears to be the first of three important signings for the nation’s capital side, who lost to Toronto FC 5-1 in MLS Cup playoffs. The franchise has also been linked to Santos Laguna’s Brian Lozano, Venezuelan striker Gelmin Rivas and Ecuadoran midfielder Christian Aleman.

