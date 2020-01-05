Serie A roundup: Belotti scores brace, Torino upsets Roma (video)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Sunday’s Serie A action was marred by alleged racist abuse towards Brescia’s Mario Balotelli by traveling Lazio fans.

AS Roma 0-2 Torino

Torino captain Andrea Belotti played hero for the visiting side as his two goals at the end of each half gave his mid-table side a crucial victory over fourth-placed AS Roma in Rome on Sunday.

The 26-year-old belted the ball into the roof of the net in first-half stoppage time and fired the ball past Pau Lopez from the spot, awarded after a lengthy VAR review for handball from Chris Smalling, in the 86th minute.

With seven saves to his name, Salvatore Sirigu played a key role in Torino’s unexpected win.

Sirigu made a near-impossible, point-blank save save from Lorenzo Pellegrini in the second half. In the first half, Torino’s ‘keeper denied Aleksandar Kolarov in spectacular fashion, blocking the defender’s well-placed free-kick with his outstretched arms.

In addition to his two goals, Belotti squandered a pair of other chances to widen his goal count. Early on, the forward hit a routine, diagonal inside the box, only to be denied by the post.

Roma, who despite creating chances, played a lackluster game, hosts top-of-the-table Juventus, while Torino hosts Genoa in the Round of 16 of Coppa Italia on Thursday.

Elsewhere

Brescia 1-2 Lazio

SPAL 0-2 Verona

Genoa 2-1 Sassuolo

