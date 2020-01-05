Transfer rumor roundup: Giroud set for Chelsea exit; Man United after Jimenez and Neves?

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A roundup of all of Sunday’s biggest transfer rumors, including those involving Premier League outfits.

[ MORE: Premier League January transfer needs ]

Frank Lampard confirmed reports about Olivier Giroud departing Stamford Bridge this winter on Sunday, saying it’s possible that he will leave soon.

“There’s no update on Ollie, but I’ve spoken with him,” Lampard said. “If the conditions are that it’s something he really wants to do and it works for the club, for me and the squad then it’s something that could happen.

“But only when all of those bases are covered,” he added. “So we’ll see if we’re there.”

Giroud, 33, is under contract with the Blues until the summer, but has only featured twice this season. Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, West Ham, and now Newcastle are linked to the Frenchman.

In January of 2018, Giroud joined Chelsea from rivals Arsenal for a reported $23-million fee.

Wolves’ Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves are in “early stage” talks with Manchester United via their representatives, according to Goal. On Saturday, managers Nuno Espirito Santo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke on the rumors following the scoreless draw between Wolves and Manchester United, with Solskjaer unforthcoming about the possibilities of the Mexican’s chances of playing at Old Trafford.

Carlo Ancelotti has given Everton’s board the green light to try and lure Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez to Goodison Park on a loan.

Jerome Boateng’s link to Arsenal continues to thicken as the clock ticks. The north London club have inquired about a potential transfer fee, the pleyer’s wages and whether the German defender would be available via loan, given that the Gunners shelled close to $200 million over the summer.

Youngsters Max Aaron from Norwich and West Brom’s Nathan Ferguson are targets for Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho.

Despite only featuring eight times for Everton this season, Crystal Palace are interested in Cenk Tosun. The 28-year-old striker was linked to a move to Selhurst Park before he joined the Toffees in January 2018.

