USMNT midfielder McKennie returns to Schalke training, February return expected

United States men’s national team midfielder Weston McKennie is back training with Schalke’s first-team, and is on course to make his return to action in February.

In mid-December, during Schalke’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt, the 21-year-old was taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering a gruesome shoulder injury.

Shortly after the match, it was confirmed that McKennie had dislocated his left shoulder and would be out until at least February, according to manager David Wagner. “[Weston will] undergo a conservative course of treatment which means he won’t be able to play again until February,” he said.

However, the midfielder’s has made significant progress in rehabilitation and has joined Schalke in their mid-year training camp in southern Spain ahead of Bundesliga’s second half of the season.

McKennie isn’t only participating in individual drills, but he is also involved in the majority of full training with the rest of his teammates with the exception of tackling.

The FC Dallas has made 13 league appearances for the Royal Blues this season, starting a total of 10 for Bundesliga’s fifth-place side. Schalke returns to league action on January 17, as they host a tough Borussia Monchengladbach.

