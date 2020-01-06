Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has denied any and all reports linking him with a move away from Arsenal during the January transfer window, calling the stories “made up” and saying his is “committed and desperate to bring [Arsenal] back to the top.”
[ MORE: FA Cup: Arsenal survive Leeds scare thanks to Nelson goal ]
Recent rumors have linked Arsenal’s new captain with a $90-million move to Real Madrid amid the Gunners’ continued struggles. Aubameyang, however, left no room whatsoever for equivocation. He did so via the club’s official matchday program ahead of Monday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Leeds United — quotes from Sky Sports:
“I would also like to react to some of the rumors that are going around about me in the media.”
“People like making up stories and they should focus on what’s happening on the pitch. They talk too much and it does my head in.
“I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs.”
Aubameyang is 30 years old and will likely retain very little resale value beyond his current contract, which is set to run until the summer of 2021, when he’ll turn 32. While replacing their captain and any player of his caliber would be hard — especially mid-season — perhaps a bid of close to $100 million will tempt the hierarchy at Arsenal and force Aubameyang to prove his resolution to stay.