Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick pushes Juventus atop Serie A

By Kyle BonnJan 6, 2020, 10:58 AM EST
Cristiano Ronaldo may have sported a questionable look while walking into Allianz Stadium, but Juventus fans won’t care so long as he’s bagging hat-tricks.

The Portuguese superstar led the way as Juventus picked apart Cagliari 4-0 to go top of the Serie A table (for now).

He opened the scoring by capitalizing on a horrendous error by Cagliari’s back line. Former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan delivered a dangerous centering pass to his defensive partner Sebastian Walukiewicz, and left miserably short, Ronaldo pounced before rounding the goalkeeper and finishing from a tight angle.

Ronaldo’s second came from the penalty spot after Paulo Dybala was scythed down by Luca Cigarini, with Ronaldo stepping up and sending Robin Olsen the wrong way. Gonzalo Higuain, on for Dybala for the final 20 minutes, scored Juve’s third in the 81st minute, and Ronaldo answered that a minute later to complete his hat-trick. The final one was the simplest of the bunch, with Douglas Costa finding a wide open Ronaldo at the far post with a cross, left embarrassingly unmarked on the break by Paolo Farago. The trio of goals give him 13 on the season in 15 league matches.

The hat-trick – his first in Serie A play and second for Juventus – was a historic moment for two reasons. First, it made Ronaldo the first Portuguese-born player to score a hat-trick in Serie A. Second, it marked the second time a player has scored a hat-trick in the Spanish, English, and Italian top-flights, with Alexis Sanchez being the first earlier this season.

The three points for Juve pushed them atop the Serie A table, creating separation with Inter Milan who was level on points coming into the day. Inter takes on Napoli later today with a chance to pull back level.

AC Milan blanked by Sampdoria on Zlatan’s return

By Kyle BonnJan 6, 2020, 11:33 AM EST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his return to AC Milan, coming off the bench with over a half-hour to play, but it ultimately proved in vain as the home side was blanked at the San Siro in a 0-0 draw with Sampdoria.

The former LA Galaxy striker, wearing an AC Milan kit for the first time since leaving for Paris Saint-Germain in 2012, came on to thunderous applause and chanting in the 55th minute as he replaced fellow striker Krzysztof Piatek, but could not find the back of the net. He produced just one shot, failing to hit the target, but was dangerous throughout, winning three of four aerial duels in the attacking third, creating a chance, and generally getting himself involved in attacking play.

Still, the attacking display from AC Milan was a disappointing one, although Sampdoria is known for its goalless encounters. Even before Zlatan came on, the performance up front was a complete dud for the home side. They managed eight shots on target out of 19 total and racked up 1.72 xG, but the finishing left much to be desired, hitting the post twice and seeing big chances by Rade Krunic and Rafael Leao go begging.

Milan head coach Stefano Pioli believed that Zlatan performed well on his debut, but the team is not used to playing with a striker of his skill set, and so the service to him was not of the proper variety. “As far as I am concerned, it was a positive impact,” Pioli said after the match. “He brought character, support and presence to the squad. I think the team isn’t accustomed to having someone of such physicality in the box, so didn’t put enough crosses in for him, especially towards the end of the match.”

“We all need to get to know each other and what we require. It’s not just quality of passing I mean, but also choosing the right passes for the players you are trying to reach. When we brought in the substitutes, we should’ve realised that it was necessary to change the way we were playing.”

A large part of the problem for AC Milan, who has now been blanked for a three consecutive Serie A matches, is Piatek who remains mired in an awful slump with just a single league goal in his last 10 appearances. The 24-year-old has just four goals this campaign, following the torrid start to his AC Milan career he produced in the second half of last season. He was invisible again against Sampdoria, producing just a single shot and receiving just 12 passes, including just four in the attacking third.

The draw left Milan still 12th in the league table, now level with Hellas Verona on points and 13 back of a Champions League spot.

NYCFC names Ronny Deila head coach

By Kyle BonnJan 6, 2020, 10:34 AM EST
It took two months, but NYCFC finally has its man.

The defending Eastern Conference champions have officially named 44-year-old Ronny Deila as head coach, replacing Dominic Torrent who was let go at the end of the season. The former Celtic boss has signed a three-year contract.

The Norwegian played most of his career in his native Eliteserien (formerly the Tippeligaen), and began his coaching career in Norway as well with clubs Brodd and Stromsgodset. He then was hired by Celtic in 2014 and stayed on for two seasons, winning the Scottish League Cup his first season and the league both years in charge. He fell in the Champions League qualifying stages in both attempts, dropping to the Europa League group stage.

“When the opportunity came up to join New York City FC as their new Head Coach, it was a dream come true for me to manage an amazing Club in a great city,” Deila said in the official club release. “When I come in, it’s important to continue to build on what’s already proven to be a strong foundation and to get some of my ideas across. The way I want to play and the way NYCFC has played is very similar. I’m a very attacking coach. We want to have the ball as much as possible, but also try to be direct when you have those opportunities.”

At the time of Delia’s hire, he was working as manager of Norwegian club Valerenga, with the new season set to begin in April. They finished 10th last year in the 16-team table. The Athletic’s Pablo Maurer, who first reported NYCFC’s interest in Deila, said the final hurdles in negotiations between NYCFC and Deila were working to release him from his contract at Valerenga.

Deila will make his NYCFC debut in late February with the club set to begin CONCACAF Champions League play against Costa Rican side AD San Carlos. His Major League Soccer debut will take place March 1 against the Columbus Crew. After last season, the expectations are high at NYCFC, with the club coming off a first-place finish in the Eastern Conference regular season standings but disappointing in the playoffs after bowing out to four-seed Toronto FC in the conference semifinals.

Juventus rules out January sales of Can, Rabiot

By Kyle BonnJan 6, 2020, 9:31 AM EST
Juventus has ruled out any more business this January, squashing a number of rumors, mostly regarding potentially outgoing players.

Level with Inter Milan at the top of the Serie A table, conventional wisdom would suggest that Juventus may wish to make some precision edits to the squad hoping to squeeze every last point out of the rest of the season. However, it appears they are content with the players on the books for the second half of the season.

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici told Sky Sports Italia before their match on Monday against Cagliari that “our window is closed” before going into a few more specifics. He named Adrian Rabiot and Emre Can, saying both will stay at least until the end of the season.

The midfield pair has been used sparingly, with Rabiot racking up just over 700 total minutes this season across all competitions and Can even less with just seven total appearances. Still, Rabiot started the Cagliari match as part of a diamond midfield, and Can is valuable cover for the likes of 32-year-old Blaise Matuidi and oft-injured Aaron Ramsey.

“I can exclude Emre Can leaving, as he will certainly remain with us,” Paratici said. “On an international level, he is one of the most wanted players, but I think he can be important for our project. Rabiot arrived here after not playing for eight months. It’s only natural on a physical level he should take time to adapt. He paid the price for that, but he has done well when used.”

While Paratici did not mention other players by name, his words also seemed to rule out a sale of defender Merih Demiral, who has been linked to a number of clubs including Leicester City and Borussia Dortmund. Demiral started in place of the benched Matthijs de Ligt against Cagliari and seems likely to stay in Turin for the remainder of the season.

Juventus did make one purchase this window, securing the services of Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta, who will stay on loan at Parma for the rest of the season. Paratici confirmed that Juventus attempted to bring him in this January, but it was impossible to release him from his season-long loan.

The Juventus bench is bursting with talent, with the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Gianluigi Buffon, Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi, and Daniele Rugani all named among the substitutes for the Cagliari match alongside de Ligt and Can. Therefore, it’s surprising they have concluded January business just six days into the window, but credit the front office for making quick decisions.

Is it time for Man United drop David de Gea for Sergio Romero?

By Kyle BonnJan 6, 2020, 8:28 AM EST
Manchester United’s 0-0 FA Cup draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers was a net negative in many ways. They mustered zero shots on target from 12 total efforts and were ultimately forced into a replay, adding another fixture to an already clogged month that now has zero free midweeks.

However, there may be some positives to take from the match that otherwise left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with another disappointing result.

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero, standing in for David De Gea as Cup netminder, played excellently, making a number of big saves to keep the game scoreless. The standout highlight was an absolute stunner on Matthew Doherty early in the match where he poked his right hand out to stop a point-blank hit.

Couple Romero’s performance in Cup play with David de Gea’s spotty showings this season, and suddenly the Manchester United goalkeeping job appears up for grabs.

De Gea, once the most dominant goalkeeper in the Premier League, has been off his best for some time now. He showed signs of decline in the 2018 World Cup as Spain was dumped in the Round of 16 by hosts Russia, and that has continued into the last two Premier League seasons. He has committed six errors leading directly to a goal over the last two seasons, the most in the English top flight. His most recent howler came against bottom-dwellers Watford as a ball slipped right through his hands in what would ultimately result in an embarrassing 2-0 defeat.

And it’s not just the errors that have become an issue. De Gea’s shot-stopping in general has seriously declined. Per Statsbomb, de Gea is underperforming his expected goals allowed this season by about 0.2 xG per 90, which doesn’t sound like much, but adds up to a significant 7.6 extra goals conceded over the course of the year.

He also has conceded the most direct free-kicks in Premier League play since the 2011/12 season, although that has just as much to do with his comparatively large sample size over that timespan as his struggles against set-pieces.

While Manchester United has pressing issues up and down the pitch (especially up front where they also happen to be underperforming their expected goals) would a switch between the sticks provide the Red Devils with some much-needed consistency at the back? At the very least it may give de Gea a breather; he’d be far from the first starting goalkeeper boosted by a spell on the bench.