Full results from FA Cup 4th round draw

Very few Premier League sides will play each other as the FA Cup fourth round begins to take shape, but there are nonetheless some very intriguing matchups as the competition continues to charge forward.
[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]
Watford will take on either Manchester United or Wolverhampton Wanderers should they get past Tranmere Rovers in their replay to come next Wednesday.
Manchester City was drawn at home against promotion contenders Fulham, while Liverpool will travel to either Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town. Should they manage to get past Middlesbrough on replay, Tottenham will visit Southampton, while Arsenal could meet Bournemouth should they pass today’s test against Leeds United.
In the only confirmed Premier League matchup, Burnley will host Norwich City.
In other interesting matchups, Leicester City visits Brentford who sits third in the Championship table, while Sheffield United travels to Milwall who holds the seventh spot in the Championship. Chelsea visits Hull City, and West Ham hosts West Brom. Newcastle could get a shot at revenge should they get past Rochdale and earn a visit to Oxford United – the Magpies were beaten 3-0 at Oxford in FA Cup play back in 2017.
FULL FA CUP 4th ROUND DRAW
Watford or Tranmere v. Wolves or Man Utd
Hull City v. Chelsea
Southampton v. Middlesbrough or Tottenham
QPR v. Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemouth v. Arsenal or Leeds
Northampton v. Derby
Brentford v. Leicester
Millwall v. Sheffield United
Reading or Blackpool v. Cardiff or Carlisle
West Ham v. West Brom
Burnley v. Norwich
Bristol Rovers or Coventry v. Birmingham City
Man City v. Fulham
Rochdale or Newcastle v. Oxford
Portsmouth v. Barnsley
Bristol City or Shrewsbury v. Liverpool