Full results from FA Cup 4th round draw

By Kyle BonnJan 6, 2020, 3:03 PM EST
Very few Premier League sides will play each other as the FA Cup fourth round begins to take shape, but there are nonetheless some very intriguing matchups as the competition continues to charge forward.

Watford will take on either Manchester United or Wolverhampton Wanderers should they get past Tranmere Rovers in their replay to come next Wednesday.

Manchester City was drawn at home against promotion contenders Fulham, while Liverpool will travel to either Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town. Should they manage to get past Middlesbrough on replay, Tottenham will visit Southampton, while Arsenal could meet Bournemouth should they pass today’s test against Leeds United.

In the only confirmed Premier League matchup, Burnley will host Norwich City.

In other interesting matchups, Leicester City visits Brentford who sits third in the Championship table, while Sheffield United travels to Milwall who holds the seventh spot in the Championship. Chelsea visits Hull City, and West Ham hosts West Brom. Newcastle could get a shot at revenge should they get past Rochdale and earn a visit to Oxford United – the Magpies were beaten 3-0 at Oxford in FA Cup play back in 2017.

FULL FA CUP 4th ROUND DRAW

Watford or Tranmere v. Wolves or Man Utd
Hull City v. Chelsea
Southampton v. Middlesbrough or Tottenham
QPR v. Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemouth v. Arsenal or Leeds
Northampton v. Derby
Brentford v. Leicester
Millwall v. Sheffield United
Reading or Blackpool v. Cardiff or Carlisle
West Ham v. West Brom
Burnley v. Norwich
Bristol Rovers or Coventry v. Birmingham City
Man City v. Fulham
Rochdale or Newcastle v. Oxford
Portsmouth v. Barnsley
Bristol City or Shrewsbury v. Liverpool

By Kyle BonnJan 6, 2020, 2:46 PM EST
The final match of the FA Cup third round is ready to get under way.

With all the other 31 games having been taken care of over the weekend, the Gunners take center stage to see if they can advance through to the fourth round past Championship leaders Leeds United, with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. ET.

Mesut Ozil has retained his place in the Arsenal starting lineup, with Rob Holding returning from injury for the first time in nearly two months. Emiliano Martinez takes over in goal for Premier League starter Bernd Leno.

Arsenal’s competition will be stiff. Leeds United leads the Championship table and has pressed hard for promotion over the last few seasons with Marcelo Bielsa at the helm. They are not in good form, however, having won just once over their last five games, a wild 5-4 affair against Birmingham City on December 29.

Report: DC United holds talks with Luka Modric

By Kyle BonnJan 6, 2020, 1:46 PM EST
According to The Athletic reporter Pablo Maurer, D.C. United has spoken with Luka Modric’s representatives about the possibility of the Real Madrid midfielder joining the club this summer.

Modric has had an up-and-down season with Real Madrid, missing time with a muscle injury in September and struggling on occasion as Madrid battles Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table. Still, his pedigree in the soccer universe is unquestioned, having won four Champions League titles and carrying Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final, the latter of which led him to winning the Ballon d’Or that year.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Maurer reports Modric would command a salary in the $5-6 million per year range, firmly in Designated Player territory.

D.C. United is looking to recapture the starpower it lost with the departures of Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta, both of whom left after this past season. A 34-year-old Modric is the perfect target, with his Real Madrid contract expiring at the end of the European season.

Maurer’s report states that D.C. United first made contact with Modric’s representatives following the conclusion of the 2019 season, and the player is apparently “very interested.”

Tottenham end racism investigation due to lack of evidence

By Kyle BonnJan 6, 2020, 1:04 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur announced Monday that the club and police have both ended their investigation into racist chanting towards Antonio Rudiger during the match against Chelsea in late December.

While the club says it “fully support[s] Antonio Rudiger with the action that he took,” they simply did not have enough hard visual evidence to pursue any further leads.

“We carried out extensive reviews of CCTV images and footage, working with professional lip readers,” the club said in the statement. “All materials and reports have now also been reviewed by the police who have carried out their own investigation. The police have notified us today that, having reviewed and investigated, they have closed the crime report as they can find no evidence to support the allegation of racial abuse.”

Rudiger informed referee Anthony Taylor of racist chanting in his direction during the match. Taylor brought a brief halt to the match and informed the stadium PA announcer to make an announcement. This action followed the UEFA policy for racist abuse, but directly contradicted the Premier League policy which asks the referee to locate the individuals responsible and take immediate action.

“We are fiercely proud of our anti-racism work and our zero tolerance of any form of discrimination,” Spurs said in the statement. “This is one reason why we have attributed so much time and resource to investigating this matter. Had we identified anyone guilty of this we were intent on issuing them with a lifetime ban from our stadium as they would have no place among our proud, diverse fan base.”

Six arrests were made following the match, including one for a racially aggravated public order offense, but it was for an incident with Heung-Min Son. None of the arrests were linked to the incident with Rudiger.

AC Milan blanked by Sampdoria on Zlatan’s return

By Kyle BonnJan 6, 2020, 11:33 AM EST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his return to AC Milan, coming off the bench with over a half-hour to play, but it ultimately proved in vain as the home side was blanked at the San Siro in a 0-0 draw with Sampdoria.

The former LA Galaxy striker, wearing an AC Milan kit for the first time since leaving for Paris Saint-Germain in 2012, came on to thunderous applause and chanting in the 55th minute as he replaced fellow striker Krzysztof Piatek, but could not find the back of the net. He produced just one shot, failing to hit the target, but was dangerous throughout, winning three of four aerial duels in the attacking third, creating a chance, and generally getting himself involved in attacking play.

Still, the attacking display from AC Milan was a disappointing one, although Sampdoria is known for its goalless encounters. Even before Zlatan came on, the performance up front was a complete dud for the home side. They managed eight shots on target out of 19 total and racked up 1.72 xG, but the finishing left much to be desired, hitting the post twice and seeing big chances by Rade Krunic and Rafael Leao go begging.

Milan head coach Stefano Pioli believed that Zlatan performed well on his debut, but the team is not used to playing with a striker of his skill set, and so the service to him was not of the proper variety. “As far as I am concerned, it was a positive impact,” Pioli said after the match. “He brought character, support and presence to the squad. I think the team isn’t accustomed to having someone of such physicality in the box, so didn’t put enough crosses in for him, especially towards the end of the match.”

“We all need to get to know each other and what we require. It’s not just quality of passing I mean, but also choosing the right passes for the players you are trying to reach. When we brought in the substitutes, we should’ve realised that it was necessary to change the way we were playing.”

A large part of the problem for AC Milan, who has now been blanked for a three consecutive Serie A matches, is Piatek who remains mired in an awful slump with just a single league goal in his last 10 appearances. The 24-year-old has just four goals this campaign, following the torrid start to his AC Milan career he produced in the second half of last season. He was invisible again against Sampdoria, producing just a single shot and receiving just 12 passes, including just four in the attacking third.

The draw left Milan still 12th in the league table, now level with Hellas Verona on points and 13 back of a Champions League spot.