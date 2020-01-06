Jesse Lingard has taken up new representation and advisement in the form of controversial and meddlesome “super-agent” Mino Raiola.

The news is unlikely to sit well with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, who just this weekend said he would ask Paul Pogba, who is another of Rariola’s clients, to speak to the Italian-born Dutch agent about his recent comments which painted the club in a poor light.

Raiola called United “a club out of touch with reality” and said that he would not send anymore of his clients to the Premier League giants under the current hierarchy.

Lingard signed a new four-year contract with Man United in 2017, though the 27-year-old’s form has been up-and-down since doing so.

One could read Lingard’s pact with Raiola one of two ways: 1) he’s angling for a new — and massive — contract to remain at United; 2) he’s decided that his future lies away from United, and he wants the world’s premier transfer facilitator to tick every box on his wish list in doing so.

