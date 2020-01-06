More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Preview: Man Utd v. Man City — EFL Cup semis, leg 1

By Andy EdwardsJan 6, 2020, 9:10 PM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that a number of key Manchester United figures are either hobbled or unwell ahead of Tuesday’s EFL Cup semifinal clash with Manchester City (3 p.m. ET) at Old Trafford, lamenting the fact their first leg wasn’t the one to fall on Wednesday instead.

According to Solskjaer, the last two days were meant for a few players — Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw — to spend “a night or two in their own beds” accompanied by a combination of homemade remedies and prescription cures to recover from the illness which kept each of them out of Saturday’s FA Cup draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers. No such luck, though, as Solskjaer has admitted that “some of them are still not ready.”

“We’re going to give them as much time as we can, that’s the most honest answer I can give you. If there was a game today, I’m not sure they could play at their best.

“Another 36 hours might be a big change.”

Add the unwell stars to the list of injured players who’ll miss Tuesday’s game — Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Eric Bailly — and what was already going to be an uphill battle for the Red Devils becomes that much steeper.

Pep Guardiola, who’s got his own selection headaches with Aymeric Laporte (knee) and perhaps Nicolas Otamendi (illness) still unavailable, is looking at Tuesday’s Cup derby as the biggest game remaining this season, not only because it’s against Man United, but because it’s Man City’s fastest route to a trophy. With the Premier League title seemingly gone to Liverpool already (the Reds lead City by 14 with 17 games left to play), Guardiola is focused on picking up any and every other trophy available to his squad between now and the end of May.

Despite the fact they’ll likely relinquish the PL title after a two-year reign, City could still finish the 2019-20 season with three trophies. Still, the rivalry with United remains front and center in his mind, as he made a bold proclamation regarding his feelings for the other side of Manchester — quotes from the Guardian:

“After training City, I will never train them. I would not train [Real] Madrid [after Barcelona]. I’d be in the Maldives if I don’t have any offers. Maybe not the Maldives, because it doesn’t have any golf courses.”

The two sides have already met once this season, with United besting City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium, which will host the second leg on Jan. 29, back in early December.

Lingard to be represented by controversial agent Raiola

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 6, 2020, 7:50 PM EST
Jesse Lingard has taken up new representation and advisement in the form of controversial and meddlesome “super-agent” Mino Raiola.

The news is unlikely to sit well with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, who just this weekend said he would ask Paul Pogba, who is another of Rariola’s clients, to speak to the Italian-born Dutch agent about his recent comments which painted the club in a poor light.

Raiola called United “a club out of touch with reality” and said that he would not send anymore of his clients to the Premier League giants under the current hierarchy.

Lingard signed a new four-year contract with Man United in 2017, though the 27-year-old’s form has been up-and-down since doing so.

One could read Lingard’s pact with Raiola one of two ways: 1) he’s angling for a new — and massive — contract to remain at United; 2) he’s decided that his future lies away from United, and he wants the world’s premier transfer facilitator to tick every box on his wish list in doing so.

Captain Aubameyang says transfer rumors are ‘made up’

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 6, 2020, 7:10 PM EST
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has denied any and all reports linking him with a move away from Arsenal during the January transfer window, calling the stories “made up” and saying his is “committed and desperate to bring [Arsenal] back to the top.”

Recent rumors have linked Arsenal’s new captain with a $90-million move to Real Madrid amid the Gunners’ continued struggles. Aubameyang, however, left no room whatsoever for equivocation. He did so via the club’s official matchday program ahead of Monday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Leeds Unitedquotes from Sky Sports:

“I would also like to react to some of the rumors that are going around about me in the media.”

“People like making up stories and they should focus on what’s happening on the pitch. They talk too much and it does my head in.

“I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs.”

Aubameyang is 30 years old and will likely retain very little resale value beyond his current contract, which is set to run until the summer of 2021, when he’ll turn 32. While replacing their captain and any player of his caliber would be hard — especially mid-season — perhaps a bid of close to $100 million will tempt the hierarchy at Arsenal and force Aubameyang to prove his resolution to stay.

FA Cup: Arsenal survive Leeds scare thanks to Nelson goal

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 6, 2020, 5:18 PM EST
Arsenal are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup, barely, after surviving a noble effort from EFL Championship leaders Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.

For 45 minutes, the Gunners were the second-best side, by some distance. The performance was so dire that defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos reportedly gestured to the crowd to calm down and ease off their criticisms moments before halftime. Manager Mikel Arteta “shouted a lot” at halftime, according to forward Alexandre Lacazette, and everything changed in the second half.

20-year-old Reiss Nelson scored the game’s only goal in the 55th minute. It came in somewhat fortunate circumstance as Nelson got on the end of a touch by Nicolas Pepe, and goalkeeper Illan Meslier couldn’t keep hold of the ball after making the initial save.

Leeds out-shot Arsenal by a margin of 14-3 in the first, before the Gunners roared to life in the final 45 minutes and dominated the second period by an 11-3 tally.

Following the fourth-round draw earlier on Monday, Arsenal will be away to fellow Premier League side Bournemouth in the fourth round on the weekend beginning Jan 24.

Lukaku dominates as Inter beat Napoli, stay level with Juve (video)

By Andy EdwardsJan 6, 2020, 4:53 PM EST
Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan cruised to a 3-1 win over Napoli on Monday to pull even with Juventus atop the table and further their bid to unseat eight-time Serie A champions.

Inter extended its unbeaten run to 11 games (eight wins) in the process and moved back to a level points total with Juve, though they remain second in the title race due to head-to-head points (Juve won 3-1 at the San Siro in October).

Lukaku scored the game’s first and second goals, putting Inter 2-0 ahead after 33 minutes. The first came just before the quarter-hour mark, when the big Belgian striker dribbled half the length of the field, beating two defenders before pinging his left-footed strike on the inside of the post from near the top of the 18-yard box.

It was 2-0 just beyond the half-hour mark, and it was Lukaku again, though goal no. 2 was much more about goalkeeper Alex Meret’s shocking howler than Lukaku’s obvious quality. Lukaku took what appeared to be nothing more than a speculative shot from near the corner of the box, only for Meret to watch it go through his hands and bounce over the goal line.

Napoli pulled a goal back through Arkadiusz Milik six minutes later, but it was the first time — and turned out to be one of a very few times — in which Napoli created a threatening scoring chance.

Lautaro Martinez restored Inter’s two-goal lead with an opportune strike following a defensive error in the 62nd minute, and that was the final blow to Napoli’s hopes of an upset on the day.

With 20 of 38 games still to be played, including a head-to-head matchup on March 1, Inter appear to be legitimate title contenders — perhaps the first in Juve’s near-decade of dominance — who will take the title race to the very end of the season. Napoli, meanwhile, sit 8th in the league table, 11 points off the Champions League places, after entering the season as one of three presumed title contenders.