Tottenham end racism investigation due to lack of evidence

Tottenham Hotspur announced Monday that the club and police have both ended their investigation into racist chanting towards Antonio Rudiger during the match against Chelsea in late December.
While the club says it “fully support[s] Antonio Rudiger with the action that he took,” they simply did not have enough hard visual evidence to pursue any further leads.
“We carried out extensive reviews of CCTV images and footage, working with professional lip readers,” the club said in the statement. “All materials and reports have now also been reviewed by the police who have carried out their own investigation. The police have notified us today that, having reviewed and investigated, they have closed the crime report as they can find no evidence to support the allegation of racial abuse.”
Rudiger informed referee Anthony Taylor of racist chanting in his direction during the match. Taylor brought a brief halt to the match and informed the stadium PA announcer to make an announcement. This action followed the UEFA policy for racist abuse, but directly contradicted the Premier League policy which asks the referee to locate the individuals responsible and take immediate action.
“We are fiercely proud of our anti-racism work and our zero tolerance of any form of discrimination,” Spurs said in the statement. “This is one reason why we have attributed so much time and resource to investigating this matter. Had we identified anyone guilty of this we were intent on issuing them with a lifetime ban from our stadium as they would have no place among our proud, diverse fan base.”
Six arrests were made following the match, including one for a racially aggravated public order offense, but it was for an incident with Heung-Min Son. None of the arrests were linked to the incident with Rudiger.