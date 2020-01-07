Bacary Sagna leaves Montreal Impact after 2 seasons

Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna is leaving the Montreal Impact after a two-season spell, the French international confirmed on Sunday.
The 36-year-old made 35 Major League Soccer appearances for the club, scoring two goals and assisting three others. He was a regular through the 2019 season as Montreal just missed out on the playoffs, finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference, four points shy of the last playoff spot.
In a social media post announcing his departure, Sagna said he was thankful to “discover the MLS” with Montreal.
We often say that all good things come to the end.. i was grateful enough to be able to discover the @mls with you @impactmontreal. Thanks.
Heureux d’avoir pu découvrir la @MLS avec @impactmontreal . Place au prochain chapitre maintenant. MERCI 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ed4cAodmOX
— Bacary Sagna (@Sagnaofficial) January 5, 2020
The Impact have yet to announce a roster move, and as of Tuesday morning Sagna still appears on the club website. However, his contract expired after this past season.
It is not yet clear whether Sagna will look to find other offers to continue his career, or whether he will retire, set to turn 37 in February. He did, however, include, “Make way for the next chapter NOW” in the French portion of his Tweet.