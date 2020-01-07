FOLLOW LIVE: Manchester derby in League Cup semifinals

Manchester City meets Manchester United in a heavyweight Carabao Cup semifinal clash as the two do battle at Old Trafford in the first leg of their League Cup tie.
Both teams have started a strong lineup, although it’s Manchester City that has gone completely full-strength with Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, and Bernardo Silva all starting up front without a main striker. Both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus are on the bench to start, while Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo, and Kevin De Bruyne control the midfield and Phil Foden starts on the bench.
For Manchester United, Morgan Greenwood looks to continue his excellent Cup form up front supported by Marcus Rashford wearing the captain’s armband. The injured Harry Maguire misses out completely with Phil Jones in his place at center-back. Fred looks to continue his good performances in midfield and the warrior Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts at full-back.
Manchester United came out victorious in their last meeting, back in December in Premier League play. They also have gotten the better of City in each of their last two League Cup meetings, in 2016/17 and 2010/11. They will need to contend with a world-class Raheem Sterling who leads the EFL Cup in goals involved since the start of the 2012/13 season with eight goals and six assists.
🗞 Here it is… the #MUFC starting XI to face City in our #CarabaoCup semi-final first leg!
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 7, 2020
Your City line-up for tonight!
Bravo, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho (C), Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling
Subs | Ederson, Jesus, Aguero, Silva, Cancelo, Foden, E Garcia
⚽️ @haysworldwide
🔵 #ManCity #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/sR3RYUnWvn
— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2020