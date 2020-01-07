PRO SOCCER TALK | NBC SPORTSPST Select Team
Getty Images

Players say Arteta lit Arsenal squad up at halftime of Leeds win

By Kyle BonnJan 7, 2020, 8:16 AM EST
Arsenal should have been down 2- or 3-0 to Leeds United at halftime of their FA Cup match. Mikel Arteta was displeased.

“The manager shouted a lot,” Alexandre Lacazette said after the eventual 1-0 Arsenal win. “He was not happy because we knew they’d play like this and we didn’t respect what he had said.”

It worked. After being completely dominated through the first 45 minutes of the match against the Championship leaders, Arsenal came back out refreshed and revitalized, eventually winning through Reiss Nelson‘s game-winner in the 55th minute.

“As a coach you always need to have the aggressive side and the side where you give love as well,” Nelson said after the match. “He just said that we weren’t playing the way we should be playing. Mikel is a manager who wants to play with a purpose. He said we needed to be more aggressive and we did that in the second half. We showed more fight and character. We went out and did what we were supposed to do.”

Nelson said Arsenal wasn’t prepared for the high Leeds press that forced the Gunners into a number of bad mistakes. The visitors at the Emirates held 63% possession in the first half and ripped off 15 shots to Arsenal’s three. Granit Xhaka committed a number of first-half fouls and David Luiz was guilty of a bad turnover in the defensive third, among many other mistakes. Yet it was 0-0 at the break, and Arsenal regrouped.

“They [Leeds] played well in the first half,” Nelson said, “but of course Leeds are a great team and they pressed us. We didn’t expect it. In the second half we played with a real purpose. The team came out ready to go and showed we could create a lot of chances.”

Arteta may be partially to blame for the team not being totally prepared to face Marcelo Bielsa’s side, but they survived and advanced, likely also thanks to the Spaniard’s leadership qualities, displayed at the break.

Wolves winger Adama Traore once had NFL interest

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 7, 2020, 1:13 PM EST
Adama Traore has become so much more than a dribbling wizard for Wolves this season, but while his game has filled out, his sheer pace and giant physique apparently once led him to other possibilities in other sports.

According to his Wolves teammate Roman Saiss, Traore had tryout offers from NFL teams while still a youth player with Barcelona.

Speaking with French outlet RMC Sport, Saiss said, “I remember saying to him: ‘You run like an American footballer.’ He responded to me that at the time that he played in Barcelona, NFL teams tried to get him to playing American football instead, that’s how explosive he was.”

Traore spent nine years with the Barcelona academy and youth system, joining in 2004 and moving up to the reserve squad in 2013. He never appeared for Barcelona’s senior side, instead moving to Aston Villa in 2015 before stints with Middlesbrough and now Wolves.

Somehow, even with Traore’s enormous body type, Saiss said he doesn’t weight train, at least not with the club. “I see him every day, because we are in the gym together, before or after training,” Saiss said. “Maybe he has a hidden gym room in his house, but at training, in any case, he never pumps iron, whether it is bench press or otherwise. He is huge and very quick.” Traore himself said the same a few days ago, telling Spanish channel La Sexta, “My training? I don’t do weights. It’s hard to believe, but I don’t do weights. It’s genetic. I exercise, but I gain mass very quickly.”

Traore’s game has vastly improved this season. Once known as a sheer dribbler who only had one truly elite skill, his creativity and finishing have both taken leaps this campaign. He has four goals and four assists in Premier League play this season, including a game against Manchester City where he picked up a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win.

Who knows what could have been in the NFL. It’s unclear how NFL teams discovered him while playing for Barcelona’s youth team, what franchises reached out, or what kind of interest there was. Entirely speculating, could have profiled as a wide receiver or safety, or could have maybe even built into another position – especially considering his size without any weight training.

Spurs midfielder Sissoko out 3 months after knee surgery

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 7, 2020, 12:05 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur’s midfield is slowly reaching crisis status.

Already without Tanguy Ndombele due to a groin strain, Spurs have now lost Moussa Sissoko for three months after the French international went down with an MCL injury which required surgery, the club announced on Tuesday.

Sissoko was injured in the 1-0 loss to Southampton last week, although he completed the full 90 minutes as Jose Mourinho only used two substitutes. The club announcement stated he is not expected back in training until early April.

The injuries leave Harry Winks, Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama, Giovani Lo Celso, and Oliver Skipp as the only remaining true central midfielders on the senior squad. Dier and Winks has struggled mightily at times this season, Lo Celso has not locked down a consistent role, while Wanyama and Skipp have made just a combined 10 total appearances across all competitions.

Sissoko’s injury could have a serious effect on Tottenham’s January transfer window. Winks and Wanyama were rumored to be on the move, with Spurs hoping to upgrade in the midfield. Now, they are more likely to stay given the short supply of quality midfielders on the roster. Spurs could even look to buy should they look to upgrade on the currently available midfielders, although the quality of available players in January is often questionable.

In addition to a thinning midfield, Spurs are also dealing with serious injuries to talisman Harry Kane and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, plus the absence of full-backs Ben Davies and Danny Rose.

Tottenham is scheduled to take on Liverpool this weekend, while an FA Cup replay with Middlesbrough and a Premier League game against Watford come their way next week. Spurs sit sixth in the Premier League table with 30 points, six behind fourth-placed Chelsea for the final Champions League spot.

Bacary Sagna leaves Montreal Impact after 2 seasons

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 7, 2020, 11:36 AM EST
Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna is leaving the Montreal Impact after a two-season spell, the French international confirmed on Sunday.

The 36-year-old made 35 Major League Soccer appearances for the club, scoring two goals and assisting three others. He was a regular through the 2019 season as Montreal just missed out on the playoffs, finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference, four points shy of the last playoff spot.

In a social media post announcing his departure, Sagna said he was thankful to “discover the MLS” with Montreal.

The Impact have yet to announce a roster move, and as of Tuesday morning Sagna still appears on the club website. However, his contract expired after this past season.

It is not yet clear whether Sagna will look to find other offers to continue his career, or whether he will retire, set to turn 37 in February. He did, however, include, “Make way for the next chapter NOW” in the French portion of his Tweet.

Danny Drinkwater joins Aston Villa on loan

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 7, 2020, 9:46 AM EST
Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater, desperate for playing time, has joined Aston Villa on loan for the remainder of the season.

The former Leicester City title winner joined Chelsea in the summer of 2017 but has made just five Premier League starts for the Blues.

Drinkwater had joined Burnley on loan this past summer but made just two appearances for the Clarets across all competitions, with the team conceding five goals to Man City and Sunderland while he was on the field. He also struggled through a two month injury spell after hurting his ankle in a nightclub fight.

“Danny was a key member of Leicester City’s title winning team and has represented England so he is a vastly experienced player,” said Aston Villa manager Dean Smith in the official team release. “He will strengthen our squad significantly.”

The 29-year-old is a boost for Aston Villa with key squad member John McGinn sidelined for three months with an ankle fracture. In his absence, Villa has rotated Henri Lansbury, Connor Hourihane, and Marvelous Nakamba as compliments to regular starter Douglas Luiz.

