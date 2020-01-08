USMNT starlet Weah returns to Lille training after long absence

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

American winger Timothy Weah is finally back training with Lille, five months after arriving on a $12 million deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Weah started Lille’s Ligue 1 opener as an attacking mid and came off the bench in the second match on Aug. 17 before suffering a long-term injury.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The “bad hamstring tear” cost the 19-year-old the chance to stake his claim to a spot in Lille’s young attack. Blossoming center forward Victor Osimhen (21) has 10 goals and four assists this season while attacking mid Jonathan Ikone has three and three.

A former Golden Boy nominee, Weah scored twice in six first team matches for PSG before going on loan to Celtic. His half-season in Scotland saw four goals and an assist in 17 appearances.

Lille’s fourth-place finish in its Champions League group mean its European season is over, but the side is still plenty busy.

Lille sits fourth in Ligue 1 with 31 points, two back of third and 14 behind leaders PSG. The club beat Amiens in the French League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday and is in the French Cup’s Round of 32.

Will Weah be back in action before his 20th birthday on Feb. 22?