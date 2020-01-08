More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Wilfred Ndidi injury
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Influential Leicester City midfielder Ndidi out until February

By Nicholas MendolaJan 8, 2020, 3:36 PM EST
Leicester City will have to play January without one of its most influential performers.

Wilfred Ndidi missed Wednesday’s League Cup semifinal first leg versus Aston Villa and is out the rest of the month.

The Nigerian may require surgery for “a knock” suffered in training this week.

The 23-year-old Ndidi has gone 90 minutes in 19 of 21 Premier League matches this season, missing one and coming off the bench in another.

He’s one of two PL players with 80-plus tackles this season, recording 85. Teammate Ricardo Pereira (83) is the other. Ndidi’s 55 interceptions also lead the PL.

Brendan Rodgers didn’t go into detail and says it isn’t “overly serious” (hockey coaches would be proud of the vagueness).

From The Leicester Mercury:

“He took a knock in training yesterday,” Rodgers said. “Unfortunately, he might need to have a slight operation tomorrow [Thursday] which will put him out for a few weeks. That’s just unfortunate. … But it’s not overly serious. Hopefully into February, he will be fit and ready to go again.”

It’s a massive loss for Leicester. Fortunately, the Foxes have a soft January which includes Southampton, Burnley, and West Ham in league play and a second leg against Villa.

Modric, Kroos scores classy goals in Real Madrid rout (video)

Modric and Kroos score amazing goals for Real Madrid
Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 8, 2020, 4:02 PM EST
Real Madrid displayed it in bunches on Wednesday, getting beautiful goals from set piece star Toni Kroos and possible future DC United midfielder Luka Modric.

Modric’s was the real prize. The one-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a beauty for Real Madrid on Wednesday to help produce a 3-1 win over Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal in Saudi Arabia.

Real led 2-0 when Modric took a pass from Luka Jovic and dribbled toward the six. The Valencia backs left a sliver between them with Modric on his right foot, but the angle didn’t bother him much.

So smooth.

Toni Kroos and Isco also scored, the latter deposited a partially blocked Modric shot.

Kroos’ marker was an Olimpico that made Valencia backstop Jaume Domenech look downright silly.

Daniel Parejo scored in stoppage time to ruin Thibaut Courtois‘ clean sheet.

Real will play the winner of Thursday’s semi between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for Sunday’s final.

LIVE, League Cup semifinal: Leicester v. Aston Villa

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 8, 2020, 2:39 PM EST
Leicester City host Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday (kick off, 3 p.m. ET) as a tasty Midlands derby takes place in the League Cup semifinal first leg.

[ LIVE: Leicester v. Aston Villa ]

Brendan Rodgers‘ side, who sit second in the Premier League table, are heavy favorites to advance past injury-hit Villa and reach their first major final in 20 years.

The Foxes beat Villa 4-1 in December and although they’ve slipped up a few times in recent weeks, they will be delighted to have avoided Man City or Man United at the semifinal stage as they are red-hot favorites to reach the final at Wembley.

As for Villa, this competition is a bonus for them as Dean Smith‘s side focus on Premier League survival as they’re embroiled in a relegation battle.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered here on Pro Soccer Talk with analysis and reaction of the first leg clash.

Gnabry may head home early as injuries hit Bayern

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 8, 2020, 2:00 PM EST
DOHA, Qatar — Bayern Munich has been hit with a string of injuries, including one which may force winger Serge Gnabry to head home early from the team’s training camp in Qatar, coach Hansi Flick said.

Besides Gnabry’s Achilles tendon problem, Bayern must also contend with a knee injury to winger Kingsley Coman and ongoing problems for defensive midfielder Javi Martinez and defenders Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Sule.

However, top-scorer Robert Lewandowski is expected to be back soon after undergoing groin surgery last month.

“The personnel situation is really poor,” Flick said at the camp in Qatar, according to a report from German news agency dpa on Wednesday.

Bayern’s first Bundesliga game after the break will be at Hertha Berlin on Jan. 19. Fullback Joshua Kimmich will miss the Hertha game with a suspension for collecting five yellow cards.

Bayern, which is in third place and chasing an eighth consecutive German title, will be back in European competition on Feb. 25 against Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Lazio fined $22,000 for racist chants at Balotelli

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 8, 2020, 1:10 PM EST
MILAN — Lazio was fined 20,000 euros ($22,000) and at least temporarily avoided a stadium closure on Wednesday after its fans targeted Brescia striker Mario Balotelli with racist chants.

[ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule

Serie A judge Gerardo Mastrandrea requested that further details on the case be handled by the Italian soccer federation prosecutor to determine exactly where in the stadium the chants came from, and to what extent Lazio collaborates in terms of identifying those responsible, before possible further punishment.

Sunday’s game was halted for a few minutes shortly after the half-hour mark and an announcement to stop the chants was made to fans at the stadium in Brescia.

Brescia was leading 1-0 at the time following a goal scored by Balotelli, who had also been subjected to racial abuse earlier in the match.

Balotelli posted a video of his goal on Instagram after the match and wrote: “Lazio fans that were today at the stadium SHAME ON YOU!”

The 29-year-old Balotelli was singled out by Lazio fans for abuse all match with other offensive chants, that weren’t specifically racist, against him and his family.

“As has always happened in the past, Lazio dissociates itself in the most exhaustive way possible from the discriminatory behavior carried out by a very small minority of fans during the match against Brescia,” Lazio said in a statement after the game.

Lazio won 2-1.

Balotelli was also the target of racial abuse earlier this season when he threatened to leave the field because of racist chants directed at him by Hellas Verona fans during a match in November.

Racism has been a problem all season in Italy with offensive chants also aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira and Kalidou Koulibaly. All of the players targeted – except for Pjanic, who is Bosnian – are black, and many of the incidents have gone unpunished.