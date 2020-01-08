It appears that Jadon Sancho will not be heading to the Premier League in January.

Our partners at Sky Sports in Germany claim that the Bundesliga giants will not sell Sancho, 19, in January and will instead focus on getting the best deal possible for the winger this summer as they won’t be able to replace him this month.

Sancho has been linked with moves to Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, as the former Watford and Man City youth product has shone for Dortmund over the last 18 months as he’s become a regular for England.

Dortmund have already admitted that Sancho won’t be around much longer as they continue their incredible record of attracting the top young talent in Europe, getting a few years out of them and then selling the stars on for big profits.

Chelsea have been linked strongly with a move for Sancho as the likes of Willian and Pedro are the wrong side of 30 and the former has yet to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Keeping Sancho until this summer is a smart move by Dortmund. Financially they will get more if they start a bidding war for him in the summer transfer window, when most clubs are willing to do business as they know better what their revenue streams will be in the upcoming year.

With Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid all linked with a move for Sancho too, the Premier League’s big boys know they will have to splash out over $130 million to sign the teenager who took Christian Pulisic‘s place in the Dortmund team.

Man United and Chelsea seem the most likely to bite the bullet and pay big bucks for Sancho, with Man City and Liverpool well stocked in the attacking areas of the pitch.

Talking of Man United and Chelsea, the duo are locked into a battle to sign Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

The former Fulham and Celtic striker, 23, has been the subject of bids in January and various reports state that Chelsea have made an offer of over $50 million to sign Dembele.

A report from the Daily Mail also suggests that Chelsea will offer French national team forward Olivier Giroud as a makeweight in the deal for Dembele, as Lyon play hardball over their top goalscorer from last season.

He’s scored 10 goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances this season and has been linked with a move back to the UK consistently.

Dembele would provide great competition for Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and Man United’s Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and it would appear Chelsea are pushing hard to sign the French striker. Aside from Abraham they only have Michy Batshuayi and Giroud as center forward options and Frank Lampard is keen to spend in January as his young side are keen to kick on in the second half of the season to seal a top four finish.

With the Blues able to sign players again as their transfer ban is over, they have the financial edge in this deal. They also have the greater need to add a center forward. Chelsea seems like a very good for Dembele and the next logical step on his career path.

