LIVE, League Cup semifinal: Leicester v. Aston Villa

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 8, 2020, 2:39 PM EST
Leicester City host Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday (kick off, 3 p.m. ET) as a tasty Midlands derby takes place in the League Cup semifinal first leg.

Brendan Rodgers‘ side, who sit second in the Premier League table, are heavy favorites to advance past injury-hit Villa and reach their first major final in 20 years.

The Foxes beat Villa 4-1 in December and although they’ve slipped up a few times in recent weeks, they will be delighted to have avoided Man City or Man United at the semifinal stage as they are red-hot favorites to reach the final at Wembley.

As for Villa, this competition is a bonus for them as Dean Smith‘s side focus on Premier League survival as they’re embroiled in a relegation battle.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered here on Pro Soccer Talk with analysis and reaction of the first leg clash.

Gnabry may head home early as injuries hit Bayern

Associated PressJan 8, 2020, 2:00 PM EST
DOHA, Qatar — Bayern Munich has been hit with a string of injuries, including one which may force winger Serge Gnabry to head home early from the team’s training camp in Qatar, coach Hansi Flick said.

Besides Gnabry’s Achilles tendon problem, Bayern must also contend with a knee injury to winger Kingsley Coman and ongoing problems for defensive midfielder Javi Martinez and defenders Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Sule.

However, top-scorer Robert Lewandowski is expected to be back soon after undergoing groin surgery last month.

“The personnel situation is really poor,” Flick said at the camp in Qatar, according to a report from German news agency dpa on Wednesday.

Bayern’s first Bundesliga game after the break will be at Hertha Berlin on Jan. 19. Fullback Joshua Kimmich will miss the Hertha game with a suspension for collecting five yellow cards.

Bayern, which is in third place and chasing an eighth consecutive German title, will be back in European competition on Feb. 25 against Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Lazio fined $22,000 for racist chants at Balotelli

Associated PressJan 8, 2020, 1:10 PM EST
MILAN — Lazio was fined 20,000 euros ($22,000) and at least temporarily avoided a stadium closure on Wednesday after its fans targeted Brescia striker Mario Balotelli with racist chants.

Serie A judge Gerardo Mastrandrea requested that further details on the case be handled by the Italian soccer federation prosecutor to determine exactly where in the stadium the chants came from, and to what extent Lazio collaborates in terms of identifying those responsible, before possible further punishment.

Sunday’s game was halted for a few minutes shortly after the half-hour mark and an announcement to stop the chants was made to fans at the stadium in Brescia.

Brescia was leading 1-0 at the time following a goal scored by Balotelli, who had also been subjected to racial abuse earlier in the match.

Balotelli posted a video of his goal on Instagram after the match and wrote: “Lazio fans that were today at the stadium SHAME ON YOU!”

The 29-year-old Balotelli was singled out by Lazio fans for abuse all match with other offensive chants, that weren’t specifically racist, against him and his family.

“As has always happened in the past, Lazio dissociates itself in the most exhaustive way possible from the discriminatory behavior carried out by a very small minority of fans during the match against Brescia,” Lazio said in a statement after the game.

Lazio won 2-1.

Balotelli was also the target of racial abuse earlier this season when he threatened to leave the field because of racist chants directed at him by Hellas Verona fans during a match in November.

Racism has been a problem all season in Italy with offensive chants also aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira and Kalidou Koulibaly. All of the players targeted – except for Pjanic, who is Bosnian – are black, and many of the incidents have gone unpunished.

Man United’s Harry Maguire out injured

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 8, 2020, 12:30 PM EST
When it rains it pours. Manchester United’s club-record signing Harry Maguire could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, just as the Red Devils face a key spell in their battle to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Maguire injured his hip in United’s 0-0 FA Cup third round draw at Wolves on Saturday and didn’t feature in their 3-1 defeat at home to Man City in the League Cup semifinal first leg on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believed the injury was only minor as Maguire will miss United’s clash against Norwich City this Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) but per a report from The Telegraph it is believed the injury is worse than first feared and Maguire could be out for some time as he’s suffered a muscle tear at the top of his hip.

This would be terrible news for United, as their other center backs haven’t stepped up to the plate this season and $100 million signing Maguire has done his best to hold things together ahead of an oft-shaky David De Gea.

Victor Lindelof has formed a decent partnership with Maguire but Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have both struggled when they’ve come into the team, and maybe this is a chance for academy product Axel Tuanzebe to finally get a run of games in the team but he has also struggled with a hip injury this season too.

It remains to be seen how long Maguire is out for but such is his importance to the team, on and off the pitch, any time out is too long given United’s current predicament as they sit five points off the top four.

Adding to the injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba, Solskjaer is without three key men at the heart of his team.

Transfer rumor roundup: Sancho deal off; Dembele to Chelsea, Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 8, 2020, 12:05 PM EST
It appears that Jadon Sancho will not be heading to the Premier League in January.

Our partners at Sky Sports in Germany claim that the Bundesliga giants will not sell Sancho, 19, in January and will instead focus on getting the best deal possible for the winger this summer as they won’t be able to replace him this month.

Sancho has been linked with moves to Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, as the former Watford and Man City youth product has shone for Dortmund over the last 18 months as he’s become a regular for England.

Dortmund have already admitted that Sancho won’t be around much longer as they continue their incredible record of attracting the top young talent in Europe, getting a few years out of them and then selling the stars on for big profits.

Chelsea have been linked strongly with a move for Sancho as the likes of Willian and Pedro are the wrong side of 30 and the former has yet to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Keeping Sancho until this summer is a smart move by Dortmund. Financially they will get more if they start a bidding war for him in the summer transfer window, when most clubs are willing to do business as they know better what their revenue streams will be in the upcoming year.

With Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid all linked with a move for Sancho too, the Premier League’s big boys know they will have to splash out over $130 million to sign the teenager who took Christian Pulisic‘s place in the Dortmund team.

Man United and Chelsea seem the most likely to bite the bullet and pay big bucks for Sancho, with Man City and Liverpool well stocked in the attacking areas of the pitch.

Talking of Man United and Chelsea, the duo are locked into a battle to sign Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

The former Fulham and Celtic striker, 23, has been the subject of bids in January and various reports state that Chelsea have made an offer of over $50 million to sign Dembele.

A report from the Daily Mail also suggests that Chelsea will offer French national team forward Olivier Giroud as a makeweight in the deal for Dembele, as Lyon play hardball over their top goalscorer from last season.

He’s scored 10 goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances this season and has been linked with a move back to the UK consistently.

Dembele would provide great competition for Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and Man United’s Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and it would appear Chelsea are pushing hard to sign the French striker. Aside from Abraham they only have Michy Batshuayi and Giroud as center forward options and Frank Lampard is keen to spend in January as his young side are keen to kick on in the second half of the season to seal a top four finish.

With the Blues able to sign players again as their transfer ban is over, they have the financial edge in this deal. They also have the greater need to add a center forward. Chelsea seems like a very good for Dembele and the next logical step on his career path.