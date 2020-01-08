More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Mane to win Player of the Season?

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 8, 2020, 11:19 AM EST
Like he does every time he steps on the pitch, Sadio Mane is out in front of everyone else in the Premier League.

Should the Senegal star, who was crowned the CAF (African Football Confederation) Player of the Year on Tuesday, be crowned the best player in the Premier League this season?

During the 2019-20 campaign he has taken his game to the next level. He has always had pace, trickery and the ability to create chances for himself and his teammates but he has now added consistent end product to his game.

Mane, 27, leads Liverpool with 15 goals in all competitions and he has 11 in the Premier League. His personal best for goals in a season is 26, which was last season, and he’s set to smash that in 2019-20. But it’s not just the fact that Mane is scoring more goals and is more clinical. It’s the fact that he is delivering when his team needs him most.

During his time at Southampton and his early days at Liverpool, Mane was labelled as being inconsistent. Unstoppable one game, ineffective the next.

This season he’s scored key goals in one-goal wins against Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Wolves. Mane has overtaken his strike partners Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in terms of his importance to the team and is helping Liverpool turn tight games from draws to wins.

His main contenders to be crowned the PL’s player of the season are Kevin De Bruyne, Jamie Vardy and his own teammates Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold (who will probably win the Young Player of the Year). With the award usually given to a player from a the title-winning team, Mane, VVD and TAA are the smart money picks to pick up the major gong in May.

Mane is the clear favorite and unless he has a huge drop off in form in the second half of the season, we should get used to seeing him in a tux and posing for photos with individual awards.

He’s finally getting the plaudits his incredible play deserves.

LIVE, League Cup semifinal: Leicester v. Aston Villa

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 8, 2020, 2:39 PM EST
Leicester City host Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday (kick off, 3 p.m. ET) as a tasty Midlands derby takes place in the League Cup semifinal first leg.

Brendan Rodgers‘ side, who sit second in the Premier League table, are heavy favorites to advance past injury-hit Villa and reach their first major final in 20 years.

The Foxes beat Villa 4-1 in December and although they’ve slipped up a few times in recent weeks, they will be delighted to have avoided Man City or Man United at the semifinal stage as they are red-hot favorites to reach the final at Wembley.

As for Villa, this competition is a bonus for them as Dean Smith‘s side focus on Premier League survival as they’re embroiled in a relegation battle.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered here on Pro Soccer Talk with analysis and reaction of the first leg clash.

Gnabry may head home early as injuries hit Bayern

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 8, 2020, 2:00 PM EST
DOHA, Qatar — Bayern Munich has been hit with a string of injuries, including one which may force winger Serge Gnabry to head home early from the team’s training camp in Qatar, coach Hansi Flick said.

Besides Gnabry’s Achilles tendon problem, Bayern must also contend with a knee injury to winger Kingsley Coman and ongoing problems for defensive midfielder Javi Martinez and defenders Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Sule.

However, top-scorer Robert Lewandowski is expected to be back soon after undergoing groin surgery last month.

“The personnel situation is really poor,” Flick said at the camp in Qatar, according to a report from German news agency dpa on Wednesday.

Bayern’s first Bundesliga game after the break will be at Hertha Berlin on Jan. 19. Fullback Joshua Kimmich will miss the Hertha game with a suspension for collecting five yellow cards.

Bayern, which is in third place and chasing an eighth consecutive German title, will be back in European competition on Feb. 25 against Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Lazio fined $22,000 for racist chants at Balotelli

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 8, 2020, 1:10 PM EST
MILAN — Lazio was fined 20,000 euros ($22,000) and at least temporarily avoided a stadium closure on Wednesday after its fans targeted Brescia striker Mario Balotelli with racist chants.

Serie A judge Gerardo Mastrandrea requested that further details on the case be handled by the Italian soccer federation prosecutor to determine exactly where in the stadium the chants came from, and to what extent Lazio collaborates in terms of identifying those responsible, before possible further punishment.

Sunday’s game was halted for a few minutes shortly after the half-hour mark and an announcement to stop the chants was made to fans at the stadium in Brescia.

Brescia was leading 1-0 at the time following a goal scored by Balotelli, who had also been subjected to racial abuse earlier in the match.

Balotelli posted a video of his goal on Instagram after the match and wrote: “Lazio fans that were today at the stadium SHAME ON YOU!”

The 29-year-old Balotelli was singled out by Lazio fans for abuse all match with other offensive chants, that weren’t specifically racist, against him and his family.

“As has always happened in the past, Lazio dissociates itself in the most exhaustive way possible from the discriminatory behavior carried out by a very small minority of fans during the match against Brescia,” Lazio said in a statement after the game.

Lazio won 2-1.

Balotelli was also the target of racial abuse earlier this season when he threatened to leave the field because of racist chants directed at him by Hellas Verona fans during a match in November.

Racism has been a problem all season in Italy with offensive chants also aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira and Kalidou Koulibaly. All of the players targeted – except for Pjanic, who is Bosnian – are black, and many of the incidents have gone unpunished.

Man United’s Harry Maguire out injured

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 8, 2020, 12:30 PM EST
When it rains it pours. Manchester United’s club-record signing Harry Maguire could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, just as the Red Devils face a key spell in their battle to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Maguire injured his hip in United’s 0-0 FA Cup third round draw at Wolves on Saturday and didn’t feature in their 3-1 defeat at home to Man City in the League Cup semifinal first leg on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believed the injury was only minor as Maguire will miss United’s clash against Norwich City this Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) but per a report from The Telegraph it is believed the injury is worse than first feared and Maguire could be out for some time as he’s suffered a muscle tear at the top of his hip.

This would be terrible news for United, as their other center backs haven’t stepped up to the plate this season and $100 million signing Maguire has done his best to hold things together ahead of an oft-shaky David De Gea.

Victor Lindelof has formed a decent partnership with Maguire but Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have both struggled when they’ve come into the team, and maybe this is a chance for academy product Axel Tuanzebe to finally get a run of games in the team but he has also struggled with a hip injury this season too.

It remains to be seen how long Maguire is out for but such is his importance to the team, on and off the pitch, any time out is too long given United’s current predicament as they sit five points off the top four.

Adding to the injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba, Solskjaer is without three key men at the heart of his team.