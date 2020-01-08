West Ham, Chelsea reportedly make bids for Gedson Fernandes

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Gedson Fernandes sweepstakes have a pair of London entrants.

The Portuguese playmaker has been linked with Manchester United, West Ham United, and a bevy of other suitors, and has reportedly drawn a concrete offers from the Irons and Chelsea.

It’s said that the Blues made a loan-to-buy offer with an eventual $72 million price tag for Fernandes, who turns 21 on Thursday.

Chelsea’s offer would turn into an obligation to buy if Fernandes played in 50 percent or more of their matches. That’s a big ask for a youngster at Chelsea, given their depth.

West Ham is linked with a $43 million loan-to-buy offer, too, according to Sky Sports.

A center midfielder who can play forward, he’s also played left and right midfield.

Fernandes is out of favor at Benfica, his single-minute cameo for Bruno Lage on Jan. 4 a first league outing for since November. Lage is a former Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday assistant under Carlos Carvalhal.

Fernandes has not recorded a goal or an assist this season, but the twice-capped Portuguese international has a solid resume. He has three goals and seven assists in 59 senior appearances.