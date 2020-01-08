More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Modric and Kroos score amazing goals for Real Madrid
Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

Modric, Kroos scores classy goals in Real Madrid rout (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 8, 2020, 4:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

Psst. You.

Yeah, you.

Do you like technique?

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Real Madrid displayed it in bunches on Wednesday, getting beautiful goals from set piece star Toni Kroos and possible future DC United midfielder Luka Modric.

Modric’s was the real prize. The one-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a beauty for Real Madrid on Wednesday to help produce a 3-1 win over Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal in Saudi Arabia.

Real led 2-0 when Modric took a pass from Luka Jovic and dribbled toward the six. The Valencia backs left a sliver between them with Modric on his right foot, but the angle didn’t bother him much.

So smooth.

Toni Kroos and Isco also scored, the latter deposited a partially blocked Modric shot.

Kroos’ marker was an Olimpico that made Valencia backstop Jaume Domenech look downright silly.

Daniel Parejo scored in stoppage time to ruin Thibaut Courtois‘ clean sheet.

Real will play the winner of Thursday’s semi between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for Sunday’s final.

Leicester’s Rodgers: Slow start “my fault,” credits Choudhury for revival

Leicester City manager Rodgers reacts to draw
Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 8, 2020, 6:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

Leicester City’s Wembley status is far from settled after the Foxes struggled to break down Aston Villa on Wednesday.

The Foxes drew Villa 1-1 at the King Power Stadium and will have to win at Villa Park on Jan. 28 to earn a place in the March 1 final.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers said the performance was rough, but that the tie is “set up perfectly” for the Foxes.

“It was all a bit slow,” said Rodgers, via the BBC. “We didn’t press the game enough. The goal we conceded we have to be stronger. But we stayed calm and speeded up the game, made more runs off the ball. Second half we were very good, they made some great blocks to stop us winning the game. Credit to them, they made it very difficult.”

The Foxes had their excuses for a rough night. Portions of the match were played in a downpour, and one of the club’s ever-present forces missed out.

Wilfred Ndidi missed the match for Leicester City and will be absent for the next month. Rodgers said he made the wrong move in adjusting to life without Ndidi. He rectified that at halftime, pulling Dennis Praet for an enforcer.

Hamza Choudhury made a huge difference, it’s my fault that I didn’t start him tonight,” Rodgers said, via the BBC. “We could see that we needed him and he gave us our identity back. Wilfred Ndidi is so good for us, he’s colossal, and we were too slow and not aggressive without him or Hamza.”

Choudhury should prepare to be busy, and his 22 years should allow him to deputize for most if not all of Ndidi’s absence.

The Foxes have a soft January which includes Southampton, Burnley, and West Ham in league play and a second leg against Villa.

USMNT starlet Weah returns to Lille training after long absence

Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 8, 2020, 5:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

American winger Timothy Weah is finally back training with Lille, five months after arriving on a $12 million deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Weah started Lille’s Ligue 1 opener as an attacking mid and came off the bench in the second match on Aug. 17 before suffering a long-term injury.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The “bad hamstring tear” cost the 19-year-old the chance to stake his claim to a spot in Lille’s young attack. Blossoming center forward Victor Osimhen (21) has 10 goals and four assists this season while attacking mid Jonathan Ikone has three and three.

A former Golden Boy nominee, Weah scored twice in six first team matches for PSG before going on loan to Celtic. His half-season in Scotland saw four goals and an assist in 17 appearances.

Lille’s fourth-place finish in its Champions League group mean its European season is over, but the side is still plenty busy.

Lille sits fourth in Ligue 1 with 31 points, two back of third and 14 behind leaders PSG. The club beat Amiens in the French League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday and is in the French Cup’s Round of 32.

Will Weah be back in action before his 20th birthday on Feb. 22?

Leicester, Villa draw League Cup semi first leg

Leicester City and Aston Villa League Cup first leg
Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 8, 2020, 4:56 PM EST
Leave a comment

Aston Villa had little of the ball but made one of its lone chances count in a 1-1 League Cup semifinal first leg draw with Leicester City on Wednesday.

Frederic Guilbert scored a 28th-minute goal with Villa’s first shot attempt at King Power Stadium, a lead that lasted on Kelechi Iheanacho‘s 74th-minute equalizer.

The sides meet again on Jan. 28 at Villa Park. Away goals are not weighted over two legs.

Leicester City outshot the visitors 21-3 and held 70 percent of the ball.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Wilfred Ndidi missed the match for Leicester City and will be absent for the next month.

Villa’s teenage American striker Indiana Vassilev came off the bench for the second-straight match after making his first team debut in the FA Cup versus Fulham over the weekend.

Orjan Nyland made a wonderful save on James Maddison moments before Villa went in front.

The 29-year-old Nyland will be called upon plenty this season with Tom Heaton requiring surgery for knee ligament damage.

Anwar El Ghazi set up Guilbert’s clinical finish with a pass that left Ben Chilwell out to lunch. It hasn’t been a great few weeks for the England left back.

Leicester City was all over the Villans, who were buoyed by another standout day from center back Tyrone Mings.

The Villa man lunged to block Iheanacho’s late effort, but couldn’t get a piece of the ball on its way past Nyland.

Influential Leicester City midfielder Ndidi out until February

Wilfred Ndidi injury
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 8, 2020, 3:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

Leicester City will have to play January without one of its most influential performers.

Wilfred Ndidi missed Wednesday’s League Cup semifinal first leg versus Aston Villa and is out the rest of the month.

The Nigerian may require surgery for “a knock” suffered in training this week.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The 23-year-old Ndidi has gone 90 minutes in 19 of 21 Premier League matches this season, missing one and coming off the bench in another.

He’s one of two PL players with 80-plus tackles this season, recording 85. Teammate Ricardo Pereira (83) is the other. Ndidi’s 55 interceptions also lead the PL.

Brendan Rodgers didn’t go into detail and says it isn’t “overly serious” (hockey coaches would be proud of the vagueness).

From The Leicester Mercury:

“He took a knock in training yesterday,” Rodgers said. “Unfortunately, he might need to have a slight operation tomorrow [Thursday] which will put him out for a few weeks. That’s just unfortunate. … But it’s not overly serious. Hopefully into February, he will be fit and ready to go again.”

It’s a massive loss for Leicester. Fortunately, the Foxes have a soft January which includes Southampton, Burnley, and West Ham in league play and a second leg against Villa.