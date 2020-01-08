Modric, Kroos scores classy goals in Real Madrid rout (video)

Psst. You.
Real Madrid displayed it in bunches on Wednesday, getting beautiful goals from set piece star Toni Kroos and possible future DC United midfielder Luka Modric.
Modric’s was the real prize. The one-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a beauty for Real Madrid on Wednesday to help produce a 3-1 win over Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal in Saudi Arabia.
Real led 2-0 when Modric took a pass from Luka Jovic and dribbled toward the six. The Valencia backs left a sliver between them with Modric on his right foot, but the angle didn’t bother him much.
Luka Modrić scores with the outside of his foot.
So smooth.
Toni Kroos and Isco also scored, the latter deposited a partially blocked Modric shot.
Kroos’ marker was an Olimpico that made Valencia backstop Jaume Domenech look downright silly.
Daniel Parejo scored in stoppage time to ruin Thibaut Courtois‘ clean sheet.
Real will play the winner of Thursday’s semi between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for Sunday’s final.
