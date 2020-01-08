More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

USMNT primed for big 2020, revive World Cup dream

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 8, 2020, 9:42 AM EST
Leave a comment

After their training camp was moved from Qatar to Bradenton, Florida at short notice, the USMNT are getting focused on a huge 2020 as they aim to rebuild the reputation of the program.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has already discussed their hope of setting up a training camp in Qatar before the 2022 World Cup, while the U.S. are heading to the Netherlands and reportedly Wales in March as they continue to prepare for a crucial period in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying as the majority of their qualifiers are in the fall of 2020.

LAFC defender Walker Zimmerman has become a reliable presence at the heart of the USMNT defense and he knows the hard work starts now as this young U.S. group focus on 2022 World Cup qualification.

“We talked about it and we have six qualifiers at the end of this year, which is 60 percent of our qualifying process,” Zimmerman said. “It is huge. Everything is in front of us. We have all of our goals in front of us for this year and we have the Nations League in June, which is another chance for us to play in a competitive environment and try to win our first trophy as a group. Then it is all about looking ahead to qualifying. ‘How can we prepare ourselves for these first seven or eight months to head into September ready to go.'”

With a few weeks training followed by a friendly against familiar foe Costa Rica, Berhalter will be hoping to get his message across loud and clear with the MLS portion of his squad.

That’s something he struggled with last season as the USMNT failed to impress with disjointed displays and Berhalter’s philosophy of possession-based, fluid, attacking soccer only appeared in fits and starts.

The USMNT need to start 2020 well and this camp in January and their friendlies in March, with the European contingent involved for the first time, will set the tone for a massive 12 months in deciding whether or not they make a huge leap forwards as they hope to return to the World Cup.

With Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams all going through battles with injury and form so far this season, Berhalter knows this young USMNT squad needs its leaders to be fit and raring to go when September rolls around.

His time in charge will be judged on how the U.S. fare in World Cup qualifying. That’s it. That’s the job.

How would Pochettino change Man United?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 8, 2020, 10:39 AM EST
Leave a comment

After another humbling defeat for Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is officially on the hot seat at Old Trafford.

He is over 12 months into the job and although United have shown flashes of brilliance in wins against some of the six this season, there is a lot of inconsistency.

The Norwegian coach admitted their first half display in the 3-1 home defeat in the League Cup semifinal first leg against Man City was the “worst they’ve played all season” and that there is “no quick fix” to turn things around.

Maybe the quickest fix is to hire a new manager?

Mauricio Pochettino is currently sitting around twiddling his thumbs as the man long expected to take charge of Man United is being touted by many fans of the Red Devils to replace Solskjaer before the end of this season.

But if Ed Woodward and the hierarchy continue to make mistakes at the top of the club, is hiring a new manager actually going to make that much of a difference?

Here’s a three-point plan for how Pochettino would implement change at United, if he’s given the chance:

1. Youth over everything: Solskjaer is big on young players and United have a lot of them coming through. What they need is a coach who has a track record of not only finding young players but developing them. Pochettino ticks that box as he showed at Southampton and Tottenham. It’s all well and good chucking young, talented players into the team but how do they keep getting better? Poch is a master at keeping youngsters hungry.

2. More demanding of hierarchy: There’s a sense that Solskjaer has always been part of the furniture at United. From his lengthy spell at Old Trafford as a player and cult hero to his years spent coaching the reserve team, Solskjaer is a club man through  and through. That hurts him when it comes to being forceful with Woodward and others. If Solskjaer isn’t happy with the transfer budget or contract negotiations with a star player, is he really going to kick off at Woodward and Co.? Probably not. Pochettino built a very good relationship with Daniel Levy, the roughest chairman in the PL, and the fact he was at Tottenham for over five years suggests he is used to getting what he wants even when the odds are staked against him. His biggest job would be to allow Woodward and Co. to let him focus solely on the soccer side of things and let him crack on with getting rid of players who aren’t up to his standards. Poch is a ruthless operator and Solskjaer doesn’t seem to be. At all.

3. Build on Solskjaer’s platform: When all is said and done, Solskjaer has done a decent job to steady the ship over the last 12 months. Nothing more, nothing less. He has introduced young players to the team, started to build a new direct playing style the fans love (especially when it works) and he’s started to address their defensive issues with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire bought for big bucks. Pochettino would be the man to tweak things slightly, not break it all up, and he would provide the next logical step in United’s development. Just like the Argentine coach kicked things on at Spurs after Tim Sherwood gave Harry Kane and others their debuts, Pochettino can use his motivation skills to get the most of this young United squad.

Spanish coach suspended after release of intimate video

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 8, 2020, 8:52 AM EST
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Second-division Spanish club Malaga has suspended its coach because of an intimate video released online.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule ]

The club said Tuesday coach Victor Sanchez del Amo was suspended “from his duties until a full investigation is carried out.”

It said it made the decision after “events that have recently been discovered and which have not yet been verified.”

Del Amo said on Twitter he was the victim of “harassment” and “extortion” because of the video. He said police were involved.

The 43-year-old Del Amo played as a midfielder for Real Madrid in the late 1990s.

Malaga is 16th in the 22-team second-division standings.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Wolves star Traore confirms NFL interest

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 8, 2020, 7:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

Adama Traore has confirmed that plans were in place for him to attend NFL tryouts as a teenager.

It was revealed by his teammate Romain Saiss that the Wolves winger was so quick when he urged to switch from soccer to American football.

Traore, 23, confirmed that there was interest and his trainer in Barcelona was keen for him to switch sports.

“Yes, that happened. When I was in Barcelona, my personal trainer at the time told me he had a friend from the USA. He said why couldn’t I go there and try the testing that they (NFL teams) do,” Traore told the Daily Mail. “I didn’t think about it. I thought it was funny. My dream was to be a football player. And it’s going well. It can be better – always. But it’s going well.”

Well, Adama, in the soccer world we are glad you stuck to soccer.

Traore has taken a while to get going in England but after his initial arrival at Aston Villa from Barcelona in 2015 to his move to Middelsbrough and now at Wolves, the powerful winger has really found his feet during the 2019-20 Premier League season.

He has finally added end product to his incredible pace and power and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo always kept faith in Traore, even deploying him in a more defensive role this season.

His best position is out wide and he has four goals and four assists to his name so far this season, as he’s ripped apart Man City twice and his partnership with Raul Jimenez in the final third has added an extra dimension to the Wolves attack.

What would his best position have been in NFL? Running back or a small tight end, probably. His explosive pace is unreal and as we’ve seen with Christian Wade switching from rugby to the NFL, there has been some success swapping sports but obviously soccer is very different to the NFL.

If any player in the Premier League can make the crossover a success, it would be Traore.

Solskjaer bemoans poor Man United first half performance

By Daniel KarellJan 7, 2020, 10:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United seemed to be holding up strong defensively early as Manchester City attacked with the ball in the first leg of the League Cup semifinal on Tuesday.

Then, Bernardo Silva unleashed a moment of brilliance in the 17th minute, and for the next 28 minutes, Man United crumbled as Man City built up a 3-0 halftime lead.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

“From their goal until half-time, that is the worst that we have played,” Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “From the first goal to half-time we just could not cope with that setback. We were running in between. The pressure didn’t work and we let them play. Our heads dropped. We just made decisions that we should not do.”

Whatever the gameplan was, it appeared that either the players were incapable of executing it, or they lacked the ability to do so. Man City players constantly found time and space to turn and attack the Man United defense, and Man United struggled to string more than a few passes together at a time in the first half.

The team, even with Paul Pogba fit and in the lineup, lacks a strong, vocal leader like Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes or Gary Neville to get everyone on the same page while on the field. Instead, as Solskjaer mentioned, players are dropping their heads and not pressuring the ball, leading to more goals.

After likely lighting into his team at halftime, Solskjaer said he did get a response from his team.

“That needed sorting at half-time… Someone needed to take the responsibility and we did that in the second half,” Solskjaer said. “When you come in at half-time with that result then pride is one word that you speak about. Make sure you win the second half and you are in the tie. Of course, it’s a difficult task that we have got in front of us but that second half at least gives us something to hang on to. After that second half, we have got something that we believe in.”