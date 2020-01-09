More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2020, 2:10 PM EST
Matchweek 21 is here in the Premier League as the games continue to come thick and fast during the festive season. New Year’s Day will be a blast.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play the Premier League Pick 'Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Aston Villa 1-4 Man City – (Sunday, 11:30.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Wolves 2-0 Newcastle – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Brighton 1-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Sheffield United 2-1 West Ham – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Man United 4-3 Norwich – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Bournemouth 0-0 Watford – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Chelsea 1-1 Burnley – (Saturday 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Fan who aimed chants at Balotelli banned from sports events

Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 9, 2020, 5:09 PM EST
VERONA, Italy — A Sicilian man was banned from European sports events for five years Thursday for directing racist chants at Brescia striker Mario Balotelli.

Verona police issued the ruling after reviewing evidence from the Hellas Verona-Brescia game on Nov. 3.

The 38-year-old man was also barred from frequenting areas that fans pass through on match days.

Balotelli angrily kicked a ball high into the stands and threatened to leave the field because of the racist chants directed at him during the game in Verona, which was suspended for several minutes.

Balotelli, who is black, was also subjected to racist chants by Lazio fans during a game last weekend.

Balotelli was born in Italy to Ghanaian immigrants and has represented the Italian national team. He recently returned to Serie A after several seasons in France.

FC Cincinnati signs Japanese international as new Designated Player

Photo by Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 9, 2020, 4:35 PM EST
FC Cincinnati has its man, signing Yuya Kubo as a Designated Player from KAA Gent in Belgium.

Kubo, 26, scored 25 times with six assists in 73 matches for Gent, a tenure broken up by a six-month loan to Bundesliga side Nurnberg.

He scored once in 23 matches for the German club, and has been effective in both the Europa League and Champions League qualifying. Kubo got his start in Europe with Swiss powers Young Boys.

Kubo also has two goals in 13 caps for Japan, though he’s not been capped since March 2018.

From FCCincinnati.com:

“We are delighted to add a proven offensive player in the form of Yuya Kubo to our roster,” FC Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp said. “We’ve made it a priority to bring impact players to Cincinnati and we believe Yuya’s versatility as an attacking player will be a great addition to our current group.”

Kubo plays as a striker and an attacking mid and joins a Cincinnati attack with no sure things but plenty of intrigue.

Cincy has Kekuta Manneh, Darren Mattocks, Brandon Vazquez, Fanendo Adi, Joe Gyau, and Frankie Amaya operate in playmaking midfield positions.

Atletico Madrid comes back to stun Barcelona, set up derby final

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
By Nicholas MendolaJan 9, 2020, 3:59 PM EST
We’ve got a Madrid Derby in Saudi Arabia.

Atletico Madrid outlasted Barcelona in a thrilling Spanish Super Cup semifinal on Thursday, the Blaugranas defense a second half shambles.

All five goals came in the second half of a 3-2 decision, Atleti earning a spot opposite Real Madrid in Sunday afternoon’s final.

Real routed Valencia in the other semifinal.

Atleti is looking for its first Supercup since 2014, while Real won its 10th in 2017. Only Barcelona (13) has won more.

Koke had given Atleti the shot at a Madrid Derby final, but Barca answered well.

Former Atleti man Antoine Griezmann headed in a rebound after Lionel Messi supplied the equalizer with a quick-witted shot in traffic.

Gerard Pique tapped in a would-be third goal after Messi teamed up with Arturo Vidal for a clever free kick routine, but VAR overturned the call.

Atleti then won a penalty on a reckless challenge from Barca goalkeeper Neto, and Morata converted the chance. The Madrid side looked to have a second penalty in three minutes when Morata’s cross appeared to strike the hand of Pique, but VAR did not see a conclusive error.

Barca’s defense remained wide open, however, and Angel Correa raced past the back line and powered a shot through Neto’s hands to make it 3-2 in the 86th.

Messi now has 16 goals and nine assists in 20 matches this season. He has 13 goals and five assists in 18 Super Cup matches.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2020, 1:17 PM EST
Matchweek 22 of the Premier League season is here, as we kick on once again after the busy festive season.

Get in there.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" for all the goals as they go in around the grounds.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them online.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Sheffield United v. West Ham – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Man United v. Norwich – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham v. Liverpool – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]